Communiqué de mise à disposition du rapport annuel 2022-2023
13 Dec 2023 08:56 CET
Subscribe
Issuer
MOULINVEST
See attachment(s) / Voir document(s) joint(s) / Zie bijlage / Ver documento(s) em anexo
Appendix
Source
MOULINVEST
Provider
Les Echos
Company Name
MOULINVEST
ISIN
FR0011033083
Symbol
ALMOU
Market
Euronext Growth
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Moulinvest SA published this content on 13 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2023 08:03:29 UTC.