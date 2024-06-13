13 Jun 2024 18:00 CEST
MOULINVEST
See attachment(s) / Voir document(s) joint(s) / Zie bijlage / Ver documento(s) em anexo
16165_1262503_MOULINVEST__CP_MAD_rapport_annuel__Resultats_consolides_semestriels_20232024.pdf
MOULINVEST
Les Echos
MOULINVEST
FR0011033083
ALMOU
Euronext Growth
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Moulinvest SA published this content on 13 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2024 16:04:09 UTC.