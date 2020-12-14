Mount Burgess Mining N L : Appendix 3B – 14 December 2020 14/12/2020 ( 27 KB)

Log in
MOUNT BURGESS MINING N.L.

(MTB)
Mount Burgess Mining N L : Appendix 3B – 14 December 2020

12/14/2020 | 03:57am EST
Proposed issue of securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

MOUNT BURGESS MINING NL

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Monday December 14, 2020

The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue

Maximum Number of

ASX +security code

+Security description

+securities to be issued

n/a

OPTIONS

34,666,667

Proposed +issue date

Tuesday December 22, 2020

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Proposed issue of securities

1 / 6

Proposed issue of securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

MOUNT BURGESS MINING NL

We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ABN

31009067476

1.3

ASX issuer code

MTB

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

Monday December 14, 2020

1.6 The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Proposed issue of securities

2 / 6

Proposed issue of securities

Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue

Part 7A - Conditions

7A.1 - Are any of the following approvals required for the placement or other type of issue?

+Security holder approval

Court approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity

Yes

7A.1a Conditions

Approval/Condition

Date for determination

Is the date estimated or

** Approval

+Security holder approval

Monday November 30, 2020

actual?

received/condition met?

Actual

Yes

Comments

Part 7B - Issue details

Is the proposed security a 'New class' (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX) or an 'Existing class' (additional securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)?

New class

Will the proposed issue of this +security include an offer of attaching +securities?

No

Details of +securities proposed to be issued

ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)

Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the proposed +securities are appropriate and equitable under listing rule 6.1?

Yes

ASX +security code

New class-code to be confirmed

Will the entity be seeking quotation of the 'new' class of +securities on ASX?

Yes

+Security description

OPTIONS

Proposed issue of securities

3 / 6

Proposed issue of securities

+Security type

Options

Number of +securities proposed to be issued

34,666,667

Offer price details

Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Free-attaching listed options to September 2020 Placement Participants on the basis of 2 options for every 3 shares applied for.

Please provide an estimate of the AUD equivalent of the consideration being provided for the +securities

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?

Yes

Options details

+Security currency

Exercise price

Expiry date

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.0150

Wednesday May 31, 2023

Details of the type of +security that will be issued if the option is exercised

MTB : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Number of securities that will be issued if the option is exercised

34,666,667

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities proposed to be issued or provide the information by separate announcement.

http://www.mountburgess.com/investor-relations/asx-announcements/See 30/10/2020

Part 7C - Timetable

7C.1 Proposed +issue date

Tuesday December 22, 2020

Proposed issue of securities

4 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mount Burgess Mining NL published this content on 14 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2020 08:56:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
