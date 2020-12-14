Mount Burgess Mining N L : Appendix 3B – 14 December 2020 14/12/2020 ( 27 KB)

Proposed issue of securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
MOUNT BURGESS MINING NL
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Monday December 14, 2020
The Proposed issue is:
A placement or other type of issue
Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue
n/a
OPTIONS
34,666,667
Proposed +issue date
Tuesday December 22, 2020
Proposed issue of securities
Proposed issue of securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of +Entity
MOUNT BURGESS MINING NL
We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.
1.2
Registered Number Type
Registration Number
ABN
31009067476
1.3
ASX issuer code
MTB
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
Monday December 14, 2020
1.6 The Proposed issue is:
A placement or other type of issue
Proposed issue of securities
Proposed issue of securities
Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue
Part 7A - Conditions
7A.1 - Are any of the following approvals required for the placement or other type of issue?
+Security holder approval
Court approval
Lodgement of court order with +ASIC
ACCC approval
FIRB approval
Another approval/condition external to the entity
Yes
7A.1a Conditions
** Approval
+Security holder approval
Monday November 30, 2020
actual?
received/condition met?
Actual
Comments
Part 7B - Issue details
Is the proposed security a 'New class' (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX) or an 'Existing class' (additional securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)?
New class
Will the proposed issue of this +security include an offer of attaching +securities?
No
Details of +securities proposed to be issued
ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)
Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the proposed +securities are appropriate and equitable under listing rule 6.1?
Yes
ASX +security code
New class-code to be confirmed
Will the entity be seeking quotation of the 'new' class of +securities on ASX?
Yes
+Security description
OPTIONS
Proposed issue of securities
Proposed issue of securities
+Security type
Options
Number of +securities proposed to be issued
34,666,667
Offer price details
Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?
No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
Free-attaching listed options to September 2020 Placement Participants on the basis of 2 options for every 3 shares applied for.
Please provide an estimate of the AUD equivalent of the consideration being provided for the +securities
Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?
Yes
Options details
+Security currency
Exercise price
Expiry date
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD 0.0150
Wednesday May 31, 2023
Details of the type of +security that will be issued if the option is exercised
MTB : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Number of securities that will be issued if the option is exercised
34,666,667
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities proposed to be issued or provide the information by separate announcement.
http://www.mountburgess.com/investor-relations/asx-announcements/See 30/10/2020
Part 7C - Timetable
7C.1 Proposed +issue date
Tuesday December 22, 2020
Proposed issue of securities
