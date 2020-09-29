Mount Burgess Mining N L : Kihabe - Update on COVID-19 and Proposed Resource Development 28/09/2020 (pdf 354 KB)

ASX CODE: MTB 28 September 2020 KIHABE - NXUU POLYMETALLIC Zn/Pb/Ag/Ge/V PROJECT BOTSWANA UPDATE ON COVID-19 AND PROPOSED RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT COVID-19 restrictions remain in place in Australia, South Africa and Botswana. As a result, it is not currently possible for anyone from Australia to visit the project site. However, the Company is pleased to report it now has in place arrangements for geologists resident in Botswana to be able to get to site in order to collect drill core for further metallurgical bulk test work. Bulk test work is planned to be conducted on the Nxuu Deposit by: STEINERT (Australia) Pty Ltd ( STEINERT ) here in Western Australia using their Sensor Sorter X-ray process.

) here in Western Australia using their Sensor Sorter X-ray process. Energy and Densification Systems (Pty) Ltd ( EDS ) in South Africa using their Vertical Milling process. STEINERT Sensor Sorter X-ray Process. Initial Sensor Sorter X-ray test work conducted by STEINERT produced very encouraging results. This showed that after crushing 45% of all crushed product over 4mm was rejected as being insignificantly mineralised, leaving only 55% being required for milling and downstream treatment. As milling consumes the most amount of power in any mining operation the use of the Sensor Sorter X-ray process will have a significant saving on power requirements and power costs. The reason these results were so encouraging is because the Nxuu Deposit ore is so oxidised the X-ray beam can penetrate far more deeply than normal, thereby being able to more effectively identify mineralised domains. Bulk Sensor Sorter X-ray test work is now required to be conducted to confirm the above results. Test work will also be conducted on the -4mm portion. Required drill core can now be collected from site. Once issued with an export permit from the Department of Mines in Botswana, the drill core can then be freighted down to South Africa. In March 2020 South African Airways flights between Johannesburg and Perth were cancelled and the Company has previously not been able to then air freight the drill core direct to Perth. The Company has now come to an arrangement with Intertek Genalysis that has laboratories in both South Africa and Maddington, Western Australia. Once landed in South Africa, Intertek Genalysis will collect the drill core and arrange to have it air freighted through DHL to Perth where it can then be collected and transferred to STEINERT who can then conduct the bulk test work.

EDS Vertical Milling Bulk Test work Because the Nxuu Deposit ore is so oxidised, EDS believe their Vertical Milling process will work efficiently. If so the EDS Vertical Mill only requires 25% of the power required to operate conventional Ball/SAG/Rod mills. Whilst previously restricted from operating because of COVID-19, EDS is now able to operate through the easing of those restrictions. Required drill core can now be collected from site. Once issued with an export permit from the Department of Mines, Botswana, drill core can then be freighted down to South Africa where it can be collected by EDS for the bulk test work. Savings on Power Requirements If both the STEINERT and EDS bulk tests work effectively, the initial estimated power requirement for the Nxuu Deposit of 20MW could be as low as 12 - 15MW. Mineralogical Test Work on Germanium Both the Nxuu and Kihabe Deposits contain Germanium. Recently declared by the US Government as a strategic metal, Germanium is currently trading at US $ 1,868/kg. The Company is waiting for mineralogical test work results confirming the host mineral of its Germanium. Once known, metallurgical test work can then be conducted to determine the recoverability of the Germanium. If good recoveries can be achieved, Germanium could represent a significant credit for the project. Samples containing Germanium were sent early in 2020 to Naples University, Italy for mineralogical test work. Unfortunately because of COVID-19 restrictions no one is currently allowed to attend the University. As an alternative the Company has now sent samples containing Germanium to the CSIRO for mineralogical test work. These results are pending. Future Drilling Requirements The Company is seeking quotes from various drilling companies to conduct a further 2,600m of HQ diamond core drilling at the Nxuu Deposit. Once completed the Company will then be able to quote an Indicated/Measured resource compliant with the 2012 JORC Code. Forward Looking Statement This report contains forward looking statements in respect of the projects being reported on by the Company. Forward looking statements are based on beliefs, opinions, assessments and estimates based on facts and information available to management and/or professional consultants at the time they are formed or made and are, in the opinion of management and/or consultants, applied as reasonably and responsibly as possible as at the time that they are applied. Any statements in respect of Ore Reserves, Mineral Resources and zones of mineralisation may also be deemed to be forward looking statements in that they contain estimates that the Company believes have been based on reasonable assumptions with respect to the mineralisation that has been found thus far. Exploration targets are conceptual in nature and are formed from projection of the known resource dimensions along strike. The quantity and grade of an exploration target is insufficient to define a Mineral Resource. Forward looking statements are not statements of historical fact, they are based on reasonable projections and calculations, the ultimate results or outcomes of which may differ materially from those described or incorporated in the forward looking

statements. Such differences or changes in circumstances to those described or incorporated in the forward looking statements may arise as a consequence of the variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors relative to the exploration and mining industry and the particular properties in which the Company has an interest. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors could include but would not necessarily be limited to fluctuations in metals and minerals prices, fluctuations in rates of exchange, changes in government policy and political instability in the countries in which the Company operates. Other important Information Purpose of document: This document has been prepared by Mount Burgess Mining NL (MTB). It is intended only for the purpose of providing information on MTB, its project and its proposed operations. This document is neither of an investment advice, a prospectus nor a product disclosure statement. It does not represent an investment disclosure document. It does not purport to contain all the information that a prospective investor may require to make an evaluated investment decision. MTB does not purport to give financial or investment advice. Professional advice: Recipients of this document should consider seeking appropriate professional advice in reviewing this document and should review any other information relative to MTB in the event of considering any investment decision. Forward looking statements: This document contains forward looking statements which should be reviewed and considered as part of the overall disclosure relative to this report. Disclaimer: Neither MTB nor any of its officers, employees or advisors make any warranty (express or implied) as to the accuracy, reliability and completeness of the information contained in this document. Nothing in this document can be relied upon as a promise, representation or warranty. Proprietary information: This document and the information contained therein is proprietary to MTB. Competent Persons' Statements: The information in this report that relates to mineralogical and metallurgical test work results conducted on samples from the Nxuu Deposit fairly represents information and supporting documentation approved for release by Mr Chris Campbell-Hicks, Metallurgist, FAusIMM (CP Metallurgy),MMICA, Non-Executive Director of the Company, who reviewed the content of the announcement. Mr Campbell-Hicks has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the JORC Code and has consented to the inclusion in respect of the matters based on the information in the form and context in which it appears. Mr Campbell-Hicks has for a number of years whilst working with Coffey Mining and other consultancies and companies made contributions to numerous Scoping Studies, Pre-feasibility Studies and Feasibility Studies under the 2004 JORC Code, the 2012 JORC Code and the Canadian National Instrument (NI 43-101). As such he qualifies as a Competent Person for reporting on matters pertaining to metallurgy, process engineering and interpretation of test work results and data for the establishment of Design Criteria for such studies.

The following extract from the JORC Code 2012 Table 1 is provided for compliance with the Code requirements for the reporting of drilling results. Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data (Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections). Criteria JORC code explanation Commentary Sampling Nature and quality of sampling (eg cut channels, random chips, or specific Mount Burgess Mining Diamond Core Holes techniques specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the HQ Diamond Core was marked and collected in sample trays, visually logged and cut in half. Samples were minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or collected as nominal 1m intervals but based on visible geology with minimum samples of 0.3m and maximum handheld XRF instruments, etc). These examples should not be taken as samples of 1.3m. Half of each core was retained on site in core trays and the other half was double bagged and limiting the broad meaning of sampling. • Include reference to measures sent to Intertek Genalysis Randburg, South Africa where they were crushed. A portion of each intersection sample taken to ensure sample representivity and the appropriate calibration of any was then pulverised to p80 75um and sent to Intertek Genalysis for assaying via ICPMS/OES for measurement tools or systems used. • Aspects of the determination of Ag/Co/Cu/Ga/Ge/In/Pb/V/Zn. mineralisation that are Material to the Public Report. • In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this would be relatively simple (eg Mount Burgess Mining Reverse Circulation Holes 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other cases more Individual meters of RC drill chips were bagged from the cyclone. These were then riffle split for storage in explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has smaller bags, with selected drill chips being stored in drill chip trays. A trowel was used to select drill chip samples inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types from sample bags to be packaged and sent to Intertek Genalysis, Randburg, South Africa where they were (eg submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information. crushed. A portion of each intersection's sample was then pulverised to P80 75um and sent to Intertek Genalysis, Maddington, WA, for assaying via ICP/OES for Ag/Co/Cu/Pb/Zn. Mount Burgess Mining Diamond Core Samples submitted to for Metallurgical Test Work The remainder of the crushed samples were then sent from Intertek Genalysis Randburg to Intertek Genalysis Maddington, Western Australia where they were then collected by the Company for storage. Samples from various intersections from six drill holes NXDD030, NXDD033, NXDD037, NXDD039, NXDD040 and NXDD043, as shown in Figure 1 of the Company's announcement of 28 May 2019 to ASX, were selected by the Company for submission to for sensor sorter metallurgical test work. These samples were chosen to determine if Sensor Sorter X-ray Test Work developed by STEINERT could be used to pre-concentrate zinc, lead, silver, germanium and vanadium pentoxide mineralization prior to milling and flotation. Results of the +4mm STEINERT Metallurgical Test Work were reported on 20 August 2019.

