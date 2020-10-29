Mount Burgess Mining N L : Notice of AGM - Meeting Materials 30/10/2020 (pdf 1.6 MB)

30 October 2020 Dear Shareholder, NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS RE MOUNT BURGESS MINING ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING The 2020 Annual General Meeting of the shareholders of Mount Burgess Mining N.L. (ACN 009 067 476) ("the Company") will be held via virtual technology on 30 November 2020 at 2.30 pm Perth time. The Company is aware of the current circumstances resulting from COVID-19 and social distancing restrictions that apply currently in Western Australia. The health and safety of our members, directors and staff and other personnel is our highest priority. Therefore, based on the best information available to the Board at the time of this Notice to Shareholders, the Company intends to conduct its AGM by way of a live video conference. Shareholders are strongly encouraged to vote by lodging a directed proxy appointing the Chair as early as possible and in any event prior to the cut-off for proxy voting as set out in the Notice of Meeting (being 2.30 pm Perth Time on 28 November 2020). Instructions for lodging proxies are included on your personalised proxy form enclosed with this letter. In accordance with Corporations (Coronavirus Economic Response) Determination (No. 3) 2020 issued by the Federal Treasurer on 21 September 2020, the Company's Notice of Annual General Meeting, accompanying Explanatory Statement and any Schedules ("Meeting Materials") are being made available to shareholders electronically. Shareholders will be able to view and download the Meeting Materials online from the Company's website at www.mountburgess.comIf you have nominated an email address with the Company's Share Registry, Advanced Share Registry Services, and have elected to receive electronic communications you will receive an email to your nominated email address with a link to the electronic copy of the Meeting Materials. Participation in the virtual meeting and electronic voting will be offered through advancedshare.com.au/virtual-meeting.Please refer to the Meeting ID and Shareholder ID on your proxy form to login to the website.

Discussion will be held on all items to be considered at the AGM and shareholders will have a reasonable opportunity to ask questions during the AGM via the virtual AGM platform, including an opportunity to ask questions of the Company's external auditor. Shareholder questions should be stated clearly and should be relevant to the business of the meeting, including matters arising from the Financial Report, Directors' Report (including the Remuneration Report) and Auditor's Report or any of the other AGM Resolutions as listed on the Notice of Annual General Meeting. Shareholders can login to the virtual meeting portal and ask question online under the Q&A section. All resolutions for the 2020 Annual General Meeting will be decided on a poll (based on votes submitted by proxy and by Shareholders who have indicated they intend voting at the meeting). Advanced Share Registry Services will be facilitating the voting. We strongly encourage shareholders to submit their proxies as early as possible. We recommend logging into the online platform at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time for the AGM using the instructions provided Yours sincerely, Jan Forrester Company Secretary Note: In the event of a major communications break down once the Virtual Meeting is underway and one that cannot quickly be fixed, the Company will adjourn the meeting and shareholders should check at the Company's website the time for the adjourned meeting. ACN: 009 067 476 8/800 Albany Hwy East Victoria Park Western Australia 6101 Tel: (61 8) 9355 0123 Fax: (61 8) 9355 1484 mtb@mountburgess.com www.mountburgess.com

ACN: 009 067 476 NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING The 2020 Annual General Meeting of Mount Burgess Mining N.L will be held as a Virtual Meeting at 2.30 pm Western Australia time on Monday 30 November 2020 AGENDA BUSINESS An Explanatory Statement containing information in relation to each of the following Resolutions accompanies this Notice of Annual General Meeting GENERAL BUSINESS Financial Report for the Year ended 30 June 2020 To receive the financial statements, Directors' report and auditor's report for Mount Burgess Mining NL and its controlled entities for the year ended 30 June 2020. ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS 1 - Adoption of Remuneration Report "That, for the purpose of Section 250R(2) of the Corporations Act and for all other purposes, approval is given for the adoption of the remuneration report as contained in the Company's annual financial report for the financial year ended 30 June 2020" Note: the vote on this Resolution is advisory only and does not bind the Directors or the Company. Voting Exclusion Statement: In accordance with section 250R (4) of the Act, no member of the key management personnel of the Company or a closely related party of such a member may vote on Resolution 1. However, in accordance with the Act, a person described above may vote on Resolution 1 if: It is cast by such person as proxy for a person who is permitted to vote, in accordance with the direction specified on the proxy form how to vote; or

It is cast by the Chairman as proxy for a person who is permitted to vote, in accordance with an express direction specified on the proxy form to vote as the proxy decides. Chairman appointed as proxy: If the Chairman is appointed as a proxy for a person who is permitted to vote on this Resolution 1, the Chairman will vote any proxies which do not indicate on their proxy form the way the Chairman must vote, in favour of Resolution 1. 2 - Ratification of Previous Issue of Securities to Sophisticated and Professional Investors - November 2019 made under Listing Rule 7.1 To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following as an ordinary resolution: "that for the purpose of ASX Listing Rule 7.4 and for all other purposes, Shareholders approve and ratify the issue of 12,000,000 shares to Sophisticated and Professional investors at 0.25 of one cent each, for the purpose and terms set out in the Explanatory Statement which accompanies the notice convening this meeting." 1

(The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of the resolution by or on behalf of: any person who participated in the issue or

an associate of that person. However, the Company need not disregard a vote if: it is cast by a person as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the proxy form; or

it is cast by the person chairing the meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the proxy form to vote as the proxy decides.) 3 - Ratification of Previous Issue of Securities to Sophisticated and Professional Investors - March 2020 made under Listing Rule 7.1 To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following as an ordinary resolution: "that for the purpose of ASX Listing Rule 7.4 and for all other purposes, Shareholders approve and ratify the issue of 35,333,333 shares to Sophisticated and Professional investors at 0.15 of one cent each, for the purpose and terms set out in the Explanatory Statement which accompanies the notice convening this meeting." (The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of the resolution by or on behalf of: any person who participated in the issue or

an associate of that person. However, the Company need not disregard a vote if: it is cast by a person as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the proxy form; or

it is cast by the person chairing the meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the proxy form to vote as the proxy decides.) 4 - Ratification of Previous Issue of Securities to Sophisticated and Professional Investors - July 2020 made under Listing Rule 7.1 To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following as an ordinary resolution: "that for the purpose of ASX Listing Rule 7.4 and for all other purposes, Shareholders approve and ratify the issue of 30,686,075 shares to Sophisticated and Professional investors at 0.15 of one cent each, for the purpose and terms set out in the Explanatory Statement which accompanies the notice convening this meeting." (The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of the resolution by or on behalf of: any person who participated in the issue or

an associate of that person. However, the Company need not disregard a vote if: it is cast by a person as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the proxy form; or

it is cast by the person chairing the meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the proxy form to vote as the proxy decides.) 5 - Re-election of Director - Mr Chris Campbell-Hicks To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following as an ordinary resolution: "That, for all purposes, Mr Chris Campbell-Hicks, who retires in accordance with Listing Rule 14.4 and Clause 13.6 of the Constitution, being eligible and offering himself for re-election, be elected as a Director of the Company with immediate effect." 6 - Issue of Shares to a Director in lieu of Directors' Fees - Ms K A Clark To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following as an ordinary resolution: "That, for the purposes of Section 208 of the Corporations Act 2001 and Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) Listing Rule 10.11 and for all other purposes, approval is given for the issue of to the equivalent of $18,000 in ordinary fully paid shares, in lieu of Directors' Fees for the eighteen month period 1 January 2019 to 30 June 2

