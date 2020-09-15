Mount Burgess Mining N L : Presentation to African Mining Summit 16/09/2020 (pdf 15 MB)

Log in
09/15/2020 | 10:50pm EDT

16 September 2020

ASX CODE: MTB

PRESENTATION TO THE AFRICAN MINING ONLINE SUMMIT - 15/16 SEPTEMBER 2020

Attached is a copy of the Company's on-line Presentation which will be made to the African Mining Summit being held in London on 15 and 16 September 2020.

Please ensure that the Guidance Notes below are read in conjunction with the Presentation.

Guidance Notes to Various Sections of the Presentation

  1. Vanadium grades as shown for the Wanchu West Anomaly and Kihabe North Anomaly were first reported by the Company and supported by a Competent Person's statement on 3 April 2018.
  2. Vanadium grades as shown for the Gossan Anomaly were first reported by the Company and supported by a Competent Person's statement on 27 June 2018.
  3. The presentation does not include any new exploration results that have not previously been reported.
  4. Metal equivalent grades as shown for both the Nxuu Deposit and Kihabe Resource have, as stated, been calculated based on recoverable grades. These were determined by metallurgical test work.
  5. The Kihabe Resource Statement is a copy of what was first announced by the Company on 16 September 2009. This Resource Statement confirms that "This information was prepared and first disclosed under the JORC Code 2004. It has not been updated since to comply with the JORC Code 2012 on the basis that the information has not materially changed since it was last reported"

ACN: 009 067 476

8/800 Albany Hwy

East Victoria Park Western Australia 6101 Tel: (61 8) 9355 0123 Fax: (61 8) 9355 1484 mtb@mountburgess.com www.mountburgess.com

Disclaimer : Forward Looking Statement

This presentation contains forward looking statements in respect of the projects being reported on by the Company. Forward looking statements are based on beliefs, opinions, assessments and estimates based on facts and information available to management and/or professional consultants at the time they are formed or made and are, in the opinion of management and/or consultants, applied as reasonably and responsibly as possible as at the time that they are applied. Any statements in respect of mineral reserves, resources and zones of mineralisation may also be deemed to be forward looking statements in that they contain estimates which the Company believes have been based on reasonable assumptions with respect to mineralisation that has been found. Exploration targets are conceptual in nature and are formed from projection of the known resource dimensions along strike. The quantity and grade of an exploration target is insufficient to define a Mineral Resource. Forward looking statements are not statements of historical fact, they are based on reasonable projections and calculations, the ultimate results or outcomes of which may differ materially from those described or incorporated in the forward looking statements. Such differences or changes in circumstances to those described or incorporated in the forward looking statements may arise as a consequence of the variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors relative to the exploration and mining industry and the particular properties in which the Company has an interest. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors could include but would not necessarily be limited to fluctuations in metals and minerals prices, fluctuations in rates of exchange, changes in government policy and political instability in the countries in which the Company operates.

OTHER IMPORTANT INFORMATION

PURPOSE OF PRESENTATION: This presentation has been prepared by Mount Burgess Mining NL (MTB). It is intended only for the purpose of providing information on MTB, its project and its proposed operations. This presentation is neither of an investment advice, a prospectus nor a product disclosure statement. It does not represent an investment disclosure document. It does not purport to contain all the information that a prospective investor may require to make an evaluated investment decision. MTB does not purport to give financial or investment advice.

PROFESSIONAL ADVICE: Recipients of this presentation should consider seeking appropriate professional advice in reviewing this presentation and should review any other information relative to MTB in the event of considering any investment decision.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This presentation contains forward looking statements which should be reviewed and considered as part of the overall disclosure relative to this presentation.

DISCLAIMER: Neither MTB nor any of its officers, employees or advisors make any warranty (express or implied) as to the accuracy, reliability and completeness of the information contained in this presentation. Nothing in this presentation can be relied upon as a promise, representation or warranty.

PROPRIETARY INFORMATION: This presentation and the information contained therein is proprietary to MTB.

The information in this presentation relating to 2017 exploration drilling results is extracted from ASX Announcements released to the market during the period from 5 February 2018 to the current date and are all available to view on the Company's website www.mountburgess.com. The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or date that materially affects the information included in the original market announcements. The Company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcement.

3

ASX CODE: MTB

KIHABE - NXUU ZINC/LEAD/SILVER/GERMANIUM AND VANADIUM PROJECT

Mount Burgess Mining (MTB) controls 100% of Prospecting Licence PL 43/2016, an area of 1,000 sq km, covering the whole of that portion of a Neoproterozoic belt situated in Botswana, highly prospective for the discovery of base metals. The Prospecting Licence is situated in Western Ngamiland, Botswana, right up against the Namibian border.

In Botswana Prospecting Licences are issued for a seven year term for exploration and resource development, prior to the application for and grant of a Mining Lease for commencement of mining. The first three year term expired on 31 December 2018, prior to which a Renewal Application was approved for a further two years to 31 December 2020. A Renewal Application for a further two years has been applied for to secure title to 31 December 2022.

To date MTB has developed a 2004 JORC Code compliant indicated and inferred Zn/Pb/Ag SEDEX style resource at its Kihabe Deposit estimated at 14.4 million tonnes @ 2.84% Zn/Pb/Ag zinc equivalent grade which includes 3.3 million ozs Ag.

Because of the significant amount of drilling recently conducted at the Nxuu Deposit the previous Nxuu Resource Estimate is no longer valid. This will be updated to a 2012 JORC Code compliant resource once 2,600m of further drilling is completed.

The Kihabe and Nxuu deposits resources estimated in 2010 did not include Vanadium or Germanium. Recent drilling has confirmed that significant zones of V and Ge occur at both the Nxuu and Kihabe deposits as well as other regional exploration targets.

RESOURCE CHARACTERISTICS

THE NXUU DEPOSIT

  • Location - 7km east of the Kihabe resource.
  • Area - The Nxuu deposit covers an area roughly 100,000 sq m.
  • Depth - The depth of the resource commences from around 3m - 10m below surface (Kalahari sand cover) down to 64m depth.
  • Mineralisation - Zn/Pb/Ag/Ge/V mineralisation occurs in a totally oxidized quartz wacke right at the contact with a dolostone basin.
  • Host Minerals - Zn is hosted in Smithsonite and Pb is hosted in Cerussite. V is hosted in Descloizite. Mineralogical test work is currently being undertaken by the Geoscience Department of Naples University to determine the host mineral of Ge.
  • Metal Recoveries - At 75 micron grind size 93% Zn and 93% Pb recovered in 12 hours through tank acid leaching at 25 deg C using 30kg/t acid (bench scale test work - AMMTEC). Zn metal can be recovered on site through SX/EW (bench scale test work AMMTEC). Pb in cerussite compound can be pelleted and transported from site. However, It is likely that Pb metal can be recovered on site through the application of Methane Sulphonic acid (MSA), as a result of recent test work conducted on a similar deposit in Australia. MSA test work has still to be conducted on the Nxuu Deposit. Recent test work has shown that 80.4% Vanadium Pentoxide can be recovered on site as a marketable product

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mount Burgess Mining NL published this content on 16 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2020 02:49:05 UTC
