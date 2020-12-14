Mount Burgess Mining N L : Prospectus for free-attaching options 14/12/2020 ( 500 KB)

ACN 009 067 476

PROSPECTUS

For an offer of up to 34,666,666 free-attaching New Listed Options (New Listed Options) to the September 2020 Placement Participants (Offer).

IMPORTANT NOTICE

This Prospectus provides important information about the Company. You should read the entire document. This Transaction-Specific Prospectus is issued in accordance with Section 713 of the Australian Corporations Act 2001. If you have any questions about the securities offered under this Prospectus, or any other matter relating to an investment in the Company, you should consult your stockbroker or professional adviser.

The Offer is not underwritten. No funds will be raised by the Offer.

The New Listed Options offered by this Transaction-Specific Prospectus should be considered as speculative.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE IN THE UNITED STATES

This Transaction-Specific Prospectus is not for publication or distribution in the United States of America. No public offering of securities is being made in the United States.

