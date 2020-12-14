Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Mount Burgess Mining N.L.    MTB   AU000000MTB6

MOUNT BURGESS MINING N.L.

(MTB)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mount Burgess Mining N L : Prospectus for free-attaching options 14/12/2020 ( 500 KB)

12/14/2020 | 03:57am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ACN 009 067 476

PROSPECTUS

For an offer of up to 34,666,666 free-attaching New Listed Options (New Listed Options) to the September 2020 Placement Participants (Offer).

IMPORTANT NOTICE

This Prospectus provides important information about the Company. You should read the entire document. This Transaction-Specific Prospectus is issued in accordance with Section 713 of the Australian Corporations Act 2001. If you have any questions about the securities offered under this Prospectus, or any other matter relating to an investment in the Company, you should consult your stockbroker or professional adviser.

The Offer is not underwritten. No funds will be raised by the Offer.

The New Listed Options offered by this Transaction-Specific Prospectus should be considered as speculative.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE IN THE UNITED STATES

This Transaction-Specific Prospectus is not for publication or distribution in the United States of America. No public offering of securities is being made in the United States.

1

TABLE OF CONTENTS

  1. CORPORATE DIRECTORY
  2. TIMETABLE
  3. IMPORTANT INFORMATION
  4. DETAILS OF THE OFFER
  5. PURPOSE AND EFFECT OF THE OFFER
  6. RIGHTS AND LIABILITIES ATTACHING TO NEW LISTED OPTIONS
  7. RISK FACTORS
  8. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
  9. DIRECTORS' AUTHORISATION
  10. DEFINITIONS ANNEXURE 1

2

1. CORPORATE DIRECTORY

Directors

Mr N Forrester, FCA (ICAEW) - CEO/Chairman

Ms K Clark - Non-Executive Director

Mr C Campbell-Hicks, FAus IMM, CP Met, MMICA - Non-Executive Director

Mr H Warries, Ms Mine Eng., Aus IMM - Non- Executive Director

Company Secretaries

Ms J Forrester - Joint Company Secretary

Ms S Chau, CPA - Joint Company Secretary

Registered Office

Unit 8

800 Albany Highway

East Victoria Park

Western Australia 6101

Tel: + (61 8) 9355 0123

Fax: + (61 8) 9355 1484

Auditors*

BDO Audit (WA) Pty Ltd

38 Station Street,

Subiaco

Western Australia 6008

Lawyers

Mizen + Mizen

69 Mount Street

Perth 6000

Share Registry*

Advanced Share Registry Services

150 Stirling Highway

Nedlands

Western Australia 6009

Tel: + (61 8) 9 389 8033

Fax: + (61 8) 9389 7871

Website address

www.mountburgess.com

ASX code

MTB

  • These entities have not been involved in the preparation of this Prospectus. Their names are included for information purposes only.

3

2. TIMETABLE

EVENT *

Date *

Prospectus lodged with ASIC

03 December 2020

Opening Date of Offer

11 December 2020

Closing Date of Offer * 5.00 pm (WST)

21 December 2020

Dispatch of holding statements in respect of the Offer

22 December 2020

Expected date for Quotation of the New Listed Options issued under

24 December 2020

the Offer

*The above dates and times are indicative only. All dates and times are in accordance with Western Australian time unless otherwise stated. Mount Burgess Mining NL reserves the right to vary any of the above dates and times including closing the Offer early or extending the Offer subject to the Corporations Act, ASX listing Rules and any other applicable laws.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mount Burgess Mining NL published this content on 14 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2020 08:56:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about MOUNT BURGESS MINING N.L.
03:57aMOUNT BURGESS MINING N L : Prospectus for free-attaching options 14/12/2020 ( 50..
PU
03:57aMOUNT BURGESS MINING N L : Appendix 3B – 14 December 2020 14/12/2020 ( 27 ..
PU
12/10MOUNT BURGESS MINING N L : Appendix 2A (ASX Announcement 11 December 2020) 11/12..
PU
12/10MOUNT BURGESS MINING N L : Appendix 3Y x 4 11/12/2020 ( 504 KB)
PU
12/10MOUNT BURGESS MINING N L : Appendix 3B 10/12/2020 ( 24 KB)
PU
12/02MOUNT BURGESS MINING N L : ASX announcement EDS 03/12/2020 ( 1.7 MB)
PU
12/01MOUNT BURGESS MINING N L : Results of 2020 Annual General Meeting of Mount Burge..
AQ
11/29MOUNT BURGESS MINING N L : Chairman's Address to AGM 30 November 2020 30/11/2020..
PU
11/09MOUNT BURGESS MINING N L : 09/11/2020 (pdf 231 KB)
PU
11/05MOUNT BURGESS MINING N L : Renewal of Prospecting Licence 05/11/2020 (pdf 231 KB..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -0,27 M -0,20 M -0,20 M
Net Debt 2020 1,72 M 1,30 M 1,30 M
P/E ratio 2020 -5,04x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 5,85 M 4,41 M 4,42 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 34,4%
Chart MOUNT BURGESS MINING N.L.
Duration : Period :
Mount Burgess Mining N.L. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOUNT BURGESS MINING N.L.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Nigel Raymond Forrester Chairman & Managing Director
Christopher Campbell-Hicks Independent Non-Executive Director
Karen Clark Independent Non-Executive Director
Harry Warries Independent Non-Executive Director
Serene Chau Joint Secretary & Accountant
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOUNT BURGESS MINING N.L.200.00%4
BHP GROUP10.02%150 603
RIO TINTO PLC23.16%123 825
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC12.43%39 863
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.51.31%30 408
FRESNILLO PLC75.88%10 971
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ