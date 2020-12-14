Mount Burgess Mining N L : Prospectus for free-attaching options 14/12/2020 ( 500 KB)

ACN 009 067 476
PROSPECTUS
For an offer of up to 34,666,666 free-attaching New Listed Options (New Listed Options) to the September 2020 Placement Participants (Offer).
IMPORTANT NOTICE
This Prospectus provides important information about the Company. You should read the entire document. This Transaction-Specific Prospectus is issued in accordance with Section 713 of the Australian Corporations Act 2001. If you have any questions about the securities offered under this Prospectus, or any other matter relating to an investment in the Company, you should consult your stockbroker or professional adviser.
The Offer is not underwritten. No funds will be raised by the Offer.
The New Listed Options offered by this Transaction-Specific Prospectus should be considered as speculative.
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE IN THE UNITED STATES
This Transaction-Specific Prospectus is not for publication or distribution in the United States of America. No public offering of securities is being made in the United States.
1
TABLE OF CONTENTS
-
CORPORATE DIRECTORY
-
TIMETABLE
-
IMPORTANT INFORMATION
-
DETAILS OF THE OFFER
-
PURPOSE AND EFFECT OF THE OFFER
-
RIGHTS AND LIABILITIES ATTACHING TO NEW LISTED OPTIONS
-
RISK FACTORS
-
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
-
DIRECTORS' AUTHORISATION
-
DEFINITIONS ANNEXURE 1
2
1. CORPORATE DIRECTORY
Directors
Mr N Forrester, FCA (ICAEW) - CEO/Chairman
Ms K Clark - Non-Executive Director
Mr C Campbell-Hicks, FAus IMM, CP Met, MMICA - Non-Executive Director
Mr H Warries, Ms Mine Eng., Aus IMM - Non- Executive Director
Company Secretaries
Ms J Forrester - Joint Company Secretary
Ms S Chau, CPA - Joint Company Secretary
Registered Office
Unit 8
800 Albany Highway
East Victoria Park
Western Australia 6101
Tel: + (61 8) 9355 0123
Fax: + (61 8) 9355 1484
Auditors*
BDO Audit (WA) Pty Ltd
38 Station Street,
Subiaco
Western Australia 6008
Lawyers
Mizen + Mizen
69 Mount Street
Perth 6000
Share Registry*
Advanced Share Registry Services
150 Stirling Highway
Nedlands
Western Australia 6009
Tel: + (61 8) 9 389 8033
Fax: + (61 8) 9389 7871
Website address
www.mountburgess.com
ASX code
MTB
-
These entities have not been involved in the preparation of this Prospectus. Their names are included for information purposes only.
3
2. TIMETABLE
|
EVENT *
|
Date *
|
Prospectus lodged with ASIC
|
03 December 2020
|
Opening Date of Offer
|
11 December 2020
|
Closing Date of Offer * 5.00 pm (WST)
|
21 December 2020
|
Dispatch of holding statements in respect of the Offer
|
22 December 2020
|
|
|
Expected date for Quotation of the New Listed Options issued under
|
24 December 2020
|
the Offer
|
*The above dates and times are indicative only. All dates and times are in accordance with Western Australian time unless otherwise stated. Mount Burgess Mining NL reserves the right to vary any of the above dates and times including closing the Offer early or extending the Offer subject to the Corporations Act, ASX listing Rules and any other applicable laws.
4
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Mount Burgess Mining NL published this content on 14 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2020 08:56:01 UTC