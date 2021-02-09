Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Mount Burgess Mining N.L.    MTB   AU000000MTB6

MOUNT BURGESS MINING N.L.

(MTB)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mount Burgess Mining N L : Quarterly Activities & Cash Flow Report - 31 December 2020 28/01/2021 (pdf 4.4 MB)

02/09/2021 | 11:45pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ASX CODE: MTB

QUARTERLY REPORT TO 31 DECEMBER 2020

KIHABE-NXUU POLYMETALLIC Zn/Pb/Ag/Ge/V PROJECT BOTSWANA

Prospecting Licence PL 43/2016 Title

On 4 November 2020, the Company received written confirmation from the Department of Mines Botswana that its Second Renewal Application for Prospecting Licence PL 43/2016 which contains the Kihabe-Nxuu Project, had been granted for a further two years to 31 December 2022.

PL 43/2016 covers an area of 1,000 sq km and is situated right up against the Namibian border in Western Ngamiland, Botswana. PL 43/2016 covers that whole portion of a Neo-Proterozoic belt situated on the Botswana side of the border, which is highly prospective for base metals.

Work Conducted During the Quarter

During the quarter COVID - 19 restrictions imposed by the Botswana Government were relaxed to the extent that travel within the nine national COVID - 19 zones was no longer restricted. Crossing borders from one zone to another requires permits. However, travelling within individual zones no longer requires permits.

The Company is fortunate to have one of its geologists living in the Maun zone which is where its Kihabe-Nxuu project is situated on the Namibian border. Despite having to travel some 370 km from Maun to site, this allowed the geologist to access site in order to collect drill core.

Some 1,376 kg of ½ HQ drill core was collected for metallurgical and mineralogical test work as follows:

Nxuu Deposit Drill Core

  • Around 1,000 kg of the Nxuu Deposit drill core was destined for Energy and Densification Systems (EDS) South African in order to conduct bulk test work on the EDS Vertical Milling process.

  • Around 366 kg of Nxuu Deposit drill core was destined for STEINERT (Australia) Pty Ltd (STEINERT) to conduct bulk Sensor Sorter X - ray test work.

(Refer to Figures 1 to 6 showing drill hole locations and intersections selected for the above test work)

Kihabe Deposit

  • Around 6 - 10 kg of Kihabe Deposit drill core was destined for Naples University, Italy, to conduct mineralogical test work to determine the host minerals for Vanadium and Germanium.

(Refer to Figures 7 and 8 showing drill hole intersections selected for the above test work)

An export permit was granted by the Botswana Mines Department to export the drill core to South Africa.

On 5 November 2020 the core arrived in South Africa and the EDS core was collected by EDS. The core destined for STEINERT, Australia and Naples University was collected by Intertek Genalysis in South Africa and through their cooperation, it was then couriered on to STEINERT, Australia and Naples University through DHL.

The STEINERT core arrived in Australia on 24 November 2020 and the Naples University core arrived at the University on 10 December 2020.

Both the EDS Vertical Milling Process and the STEINERT Sensor Sorter X - ray test work were planned to be conducted in order confirm to what extent the Company could reduce the power requirements of the project. The originally estimated power requirements were in the region of 20 MW.

EDS Vertical Milling Process

If the EDS Vertical Milling process works effectively, it can require as little as 25% of the power required for a conventional Ball/SAG/Rod mill. Also, the capital cost of a Vertical Mill is significantly less than a conventional Ball/SAG/Rod mill.

Vertical Milling Power Consumption

On 3 December 2020, the Company announced preliminary results from the Vertical Milling test work conducted by EDS South Africa. Half HQ diamond core from 14 holes drilled into the Nxuu Deposit (Refer to Figures 1 to 6), amounting to 688kg with a maximum size of >50mm and a F80 of 47.68mm was used by EDS for this comminution test work. The results from this test work were seen as very encouraging, indicating that after primary and secondary crushing to < 40mm, it has the ability to reduce the particle size to a P80 of 1mm (1,000 microns) for a < 2kWh/t power requirement. A further reduction to 106 microns at 80t/h, through a small ball mill with an estimated average work index (BWi) of 10kWh/t should only require an additional 6.5 kWh/t.

A typical ball mill feed at a crush size of 12mm would require at least an extra 40% of power, estimated in the region of 10 kWh/t.

Vertical Milling Process Flow

The below process flow diagram shows the set up and testing process used by EDS

There were two sampling points. The first was collected from the main feed belt (feed sample). This is usually done as a belt cut. The second was collected from the discharged sample collection bag under the EDS mill. Particle size distribution (PSD) tests were conducted on both the belt feed and the mill discharge product. The laboratory testing equipment consisted of PSD sieves of varying sizes. Other equipment included ovens, scales, a riffler and a sieve shaker.

Test Work Results

It was immediately noted from these 7 tests that the 1mm (1000µ) passing size was 72% to 87%. Three of the initial seven tests were passed through the mill a second time as below:

The second pass did not greatly improve the percentage passing 1mm (1000µ).

Power Requirements

The power requirements for the seven single pass tests are as below:

The kWh/t test results as shown above are conservative, as they include the power required for all the other associated equipment used by EDS in this test work, such as conveyers, feeders, etc. It is expected that the actual mill steady state operation on its own would be in the order of 75 - 80% of the above 2.55 kWh/t average, resulting in mill power requirements of 1.9kWh/t

EDS Multishaft Mill

Figure 2: Six shaft model showing internal milling process mechanism

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mount Burgess Mining NL published this content on 28 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2021 04:44:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MOUNT BURGESS MINING N.L.
02/09MOUNT BURGESS MINING N L : Quarterly Activities & Cash Flow Report - 31 December..
PU
02/09MOUNT BURGESS MINING N L : Analysis of Milled Size Fractions - Vertical Milling ..
PU
01/28MOUNT BURGESS MINING N L : Second Quarter Activities and Cashflow Reports
PU
01/27MOUNT BURGESS MINING N L : Second Quarter Activities and Cashflow Reports 28/01/..
PU
2020MOUNT BURGESS MINING N L : Prospectus for free-attaching options 14/12/2020 ( 50..
PU
2020MOUNT BURGESS MINING N L : Appendix 3B – 14 December 2020 14/12/2020 ( 27 ..
PU
2020MOUNT BURGESS MINING N L : Appendix 2A (ASX Announcement 11 December 2020) 11/12..
PU
2020MOUNT BURGESS MINING N L : Appendix 3Y x 4 11/12/2020 ( 504 KB)
PU
2020MOUNT BURGESS MINING N L : Appendix 3B 10/12/2020 ( 24 KB)
PU
2020MOUNT BURGESS MINING N L : ASX announcement EDS 03/12/2020 ( 1.7 MB)
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -0,27 M -0,21 M -0,21 M
Net Debt 2020 1,72 M 1,33 M 1,33 M
P/E ratio 2020 -5,04x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 5,94 M 4,58 M 4,59 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 49,3%
Chart MOUNT BURGESS MINING N.L.
Duration : Period :
Mount Burgess Mining N.L. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOUNT BURGESS MINING N.L.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Nigel Raymond Forrester Chairman & Managing Director
Christopher Campbell-Hicks Independent Non-Executive Director
Karen Clark Independent Non-Executive Director
Harry Warries Independent Non-Executive Director
Serene Chau Joint Secretary & Accountant
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOUNT BURGESS MINING N.L.50.00%5
BHP GROUP5.11%162 409
RIO TINTO PLC5.30%132 057
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC6.45%48 308
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.6.98%34 826
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC-2.82%10 605
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ