Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Mount Burgess Mining N.L.    MTB   AU000000MTB6

MOUNT BURGESS MINING N.L.

(MTB)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mount Burgess Mining N L : September Quarterly Cashflow Report 15/10/2020 (pdf 145 KB)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/14/2020 | 11:50pm EDT

Rule 5.5

Appendix 5B

Mining exploration entity or oil and gas exploration entity

quarterly cash flow report

Name of entity

MOUNT BURGESS MINING N.L.

ABN

Quarter ended ("current quarter")

31009067476

30 September 2020

Consolidated statement of cash flows

Current quarter

Year to date

$A'000

(3 months)

$A'000

1.

Cash flows from operating activities

1.1

Receipts from customers

-

-

1.2

Payments for

(a)

exploration & evaluation (if

expensed)

-

-

(b)

development

-

-

(c)

production

-

-

(d)

staff costs

(16)

(16)

(e)

administration and corporate costs

(63)

(63)

1.3

Dividends received (see note 3)

-

-

1.4

Interest received

-

-

1.5

Interest and other costs of finance paid

-

-

1.6

Income taxes paid

-

-

1.7

Government grants and tax incentives

-

-

1.8

Other (provide details if material)

8

8

1.9

Net cash from / (used in) operating

(71)

(71)

activities

2.

Cash flows from investing activities

2.1

Payments to acquire:

(a)

entities

-

-

(b)

tenements

-

-

(c)

property, plant and equipment

-

-

(d)

exploration & evaluation (if

(3)

(3)

capitalised)

(e)

investments

-

-

(f)

other non-current assets

-

-

ASX Listing Rules Appendix 5B (01/12/19)

Page 1

+ See chapter 19 of the ASX Listing Rules for defined terms.

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity or oil and gas exploration entity quarterly cash flow report

Consolidated statement of cash flows

Current quarter

Year to date

$A'000

(3 months)

$A'000

2.2

Proceeds from the disposal of:

(a)

entities

-

-

(b)

tenements

-

-

(c) property, plant and equipment

-

-

(d)

investments

-

-

(e)

other non-current assets

-

-

2.3

Cash flows from loans to other entities

-

-

2.4

Dividends received (see note 3)

-

-

2.5

Other - R&D tax incentives

-

-

2.6

Net cash from / (used in) investing

(2)

(2)

activities

3. Cash flows from financing activities

3.1 Proceeds from issues of equity securities

(excluding convertible debt securities)

462

462

3.2

Proceeds from issue of convertible debt

-

-

securities

3.3

Proceeds from exercise of options

-

-

3.4

Transaction costs related to issues of

-

-

equity securities or convertible debt

securities

3.5

Proceeds from borrowings

10

10

3.6

Repayment of borrowings

(9)

(9)

3.7

Transaction costs related to loans and

-

-

borrowings

3.8

Dividends paid

-

-

3.9

Other (provide details if material)

-

-

3.10

Net cash from / (used in) financing

463

463

activities

4. Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents for the period

4.1

Cash and cash equivalents at

21

21

beginning of period

4.2

Net cash from / (used in) operating

(71)

(71)

activities (item 1.9 above)

4.3

Net cash from / (used in) investing

(3)

(3)

activities (item 2.6 above)

4.4

Net cash from / (used in) financing

463

463

activities (item 3.10 above)

4.5

Effect of movement in exchange rates

-

-

on cash held

4.6

Cash and cash equivalents at end of

410

410

period

ASX Listing Rules Appendix 5B (01/12/19)

Page 2

+ See chapter 19 of the ASX Listing Rules for defined terms.

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity or oil and gas exploration entity quarterly cash flow report

5.

Reconciliation of cash and cash

Current quarter

Previous quarter

equivalents

$A'000

$A'000

at the end of the quarter (as shown in

the consolidated statement of cash

flows) to the related items in the

accounts

5.1

Bank balances

410

21

5.2

Call deposits

-

-

5.3

Bank overdrafts

-

-

5.4

Other (provide details)

-

-

5.5

Cash and cash equivalents at end of

410

21

quarter (should equal item 4.6 above)

6.

Payments to related parties of the entity and their associates

Current quarter

$A'000

6.1

Aggregate amount of payments to related parties and their

-

associates included in item 1

6.2

Aggregate amount of payments to related parties and their

-

associates included in item 2

Note: if any amounts are shown in items 6.1 or 6.2, your quarterly activity report must include a description of, and an explanation for, such payments

7. Financing facilities

Note: the term "facility' includes all forms of financing arrangements available to the entity.

Add notes as necessary for an understanding of the sources of finance available to the entity.

  1. Loan facilities
  2. Credit standby arrangements
  3. Other (please specify)
  4. Total financing facilities

Total facility

Amount drawn at

amount at quarter

quarter end

end

$A'000

$A'000

-

-

10

4

-

-

10

4

7.5

Unused financing facilities available at quarter end

6

7.6 Include in the box below a description of each facility above, including the lender, interest rate, maturity date and whether it is secured or unsecured. If any additional financing facilities have been entered into or are proposed to be entered into after quarter end, include a note providing details of those facilities as well.

N/A

ASX Listing Rules Appendix 5B (01/12/19)

Page 3

+ See chapter 19 of the ASX Listing Rules for defined terms.

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity or oil and gas exploration entity quarterly cash flow report

8.

Estimated cash available for future operating activities

$A'000

8.1

Net cash from / (used in) operating activities (Item 1.9)

(71)

8.2

Capitalised exploration & evaluation (Item 2.1(d))

(3)

8.3

Total relevant outgoings (Item 8.1 + Item 8.2)

(74)

8.4

Cash and cash equivalents at quarter end (Item 4.6)

410

8.5

Unused finance facilities available at quarter end (Item 7.5)

6

8.6

Total available funding (Item 8.4 + Item 8.5)

416

8.7

Estimated quarters of funding available (Item 8.6 divided by

5.62 quarters

Item 8.3)

8.8 If Item 8.7 is less than 2 quarters, please provide answers to the following questions:

  1. Does the entity expect that it will continue to have the current level of net operating cash flows for the time being and, if not, why not?
  2. Has the entity taken any steps, or does it propose to take any steps, to raise further cash to fund its operations and, if so, what are those steps and how likely does it believe that they will be successful?
  3. Does the entity expect to be able to continue its operations and to meet its business objectives and, if so, on what basis?

ASX Listing Rules Appendix 5B (01/12/19)

Page 4

+ See chapter 19 of the ASX Listing Rules for defined terms.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mount Burgess Mining NL published this content on 15 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2020 03:49:01 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about MOUNT BURGESS MINING N.L.
10/14MOUNT BURGESS MINING N L : September Quarterly Cashflow Report 15/10/2020 (pdf 1..
PU
10/09MOUNT BURGESS MINING N.L. : - Update re Mineralogical Test Work on Germanium
AQ
10/08MOUNT BURGESS MINING N L : Update re Mineralogical Test Work on Germanium 08/10/..
PU
10/06MOUNT BURGESS MINING N L : Appendix 2A 06/10/2020 (pdf 480 KB)
PU
09/29MOUNT BURGESS MINING N L : Kihabe - Update on COVID-19 and Proposed Resource Dev..
PU
09/25MOUNT BURGESS MINING N L : MTB Annual Report 300620 25/09/2020 (pdf 2.4 MB)
PU
09/18MOUNT BURGESS MINING N L : Capital Raising 18/09/2020 (pdf 204 KB)
PU
09/18MOUNT BURGESS MINING N L : Appendix 3B 18/09/2020 (pdf 32 KB)
PU
09/18MOUNT BURGESS MINING N L : Section 708 - Cleansing Notice 18/09/2020 (pdf 97 KB)
PU
09/16MOUNT BURGESS MINING N L : 16/09/2020 (pdf 7.7 KB)
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -0,27 M -0,19 M -0,19 M
Net Debt 2020 1,72 M 1,22 M 1,22 M
P/E ratio 2020 -5,04x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 4,55 M 3,26 M 3,25 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 36,6%
Chart MOUNT BURGESS MINING N.L.
Duration : Period :
Mount Burgess Mining N.L. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOUNT BURGESS MINING N.L.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Nigel Raymond Forrester Chairman & Managing Director
Christopher Campbell-Hicks Independent Non-Executive Director
Karen Clark Independent Non-Executive Director
Harry Warries Independent Non-Executive Director
Serene Chau Joint Secretary & Accountant
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOUNT BURGESS MINING N.L.166.67%4
BHP GROUP-6.71%121 844
RIO TINTO PLC4.55%102 045
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-10.23%30 906
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.11.84%21 121
FRESNILLO PLC112.04%12 732
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group