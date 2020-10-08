Mount Burgess Mining N L : Update re Mineralogical Test Work on Germanium 08/10/2020 (pdf 334 KB)

Recently declared by the US Government as a strategic metal, Germanium is currently trading at US $1,868/Kg. If recovery is successful Germanium could add as a further credit for the project.

The Company has disclosed in various announcement to ASX this year that samples from the Nxuu Deposit were sent to Naples University in early 2020 for mineralogical test work to confirm the host mineral of Germanium.

Forward Looking Statement

This report contains forward looking statements in respect of the projects being reported on by the Company. Forward looking statements are based on beliefs, opinions, assessments and estimates based on facts and information available to management and/or professional consultants at the time they are formed or made and are, in the opinion of management and/or consultants, applied as reasonably and responsibly as possible as at the time that they are applied.

Any statements in respect of Ore Reserves, Mineral Resources and zones of mineralisation may also be deemed to be forward looking statements in that they contain estimates that the Company believes have been based on reasonable assumptions with respect to the mineralisation that has been found thus far. Exploration targets are conceptual in nature and are formed from projection of the known resource dimensions along strike. The quantity and grade of an exploration target is insufficient to define a Mineral Resource. Forward looking statements are not statements of historical fact, they are based on reasonable projections and calculations, the ultimate results or outcomes of which may differ materially from those described or incorporated in the forward looking statements. Such differences or changes in circumstances to those described or incorporated in the forward looking statements may arise as a consequence of the variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors relative to the exploration and mining industry and the particular properties in which the Company has an interest.

Such risks, uncertainties and other factors could include but would not necessarily be limited to fluctuations in metals and minerals prices, fluctuations in rates of exchange, changes in government policy and political instability in the countries in which the Company operates.

Other important Information

Purpose of document: This document has been prepared by Mount Burgess Mining NL (MTB). It is intended only for the purpose of providing information on MTB, its project and its proposed operations. This document is neither of an investment advice, a prospectus nor a product disclosure statement. It does not represent an investment disclosure document. It does not purport to contain all the information that a prospective investor may require to make an evaluated investment decision. MTB does not purport to give financial or investment advice.

Professional advice: Recipients of this document should consider seeking appropriate professional advice in reviewing this document and should review any other information relative to MTB in the event of considering any investment decision.

Forward looking statements: This document contains forward looking statements which should be reviewed and considered as part of the overall disclosure relative to this report.

Disclaimer: Neither MTB nor any of its officers, employees or advisors make any warranty (express or implied) as to the accuracy, reliability and completeness of the information contained in this document. Nothing in this document can be relied upon as a promise, representation or warranty.

Proprietary information: This document and the information contained therein is proprietary to MTB.

Competent Persons' Statements:

The information in this report that relates to mineralogical and metallurgical test work results conducted on samples from the Nxuu Deposit fairly represents information and supporting documentation approved for release by Mr Chris Campbell-Hicks, Metallurgist, FAusIMM (CP Metallurgy),MMICA, Non-Executive Director of the Company, who reviewed the content of the announcement. Mr Campbell-Hicks has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the JORC Code and has consented to the inclusion in respect of the matters based on the information in the form and context in which it appears.

Mr Campbell-Hicks has for a number of years whilst working with Coffey Mining and other consultancies and companies made contributions to numerous Scoping Studies, Pre-feasibility Studies and Feasibility Studies under the 2004 JORC Code, the 2012 JORC Code and the Canadian National Instrument (NI 43-101). As such he qualifies as a Competent Person for reporting on matters pertaining to metallurgy, process engineering and interpretation of test work results and data for the establishment of Design Criteria for such studies.