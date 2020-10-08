Mount Burgess Mining N L : Update re Mineralogical Test Work on Germanium 08/10/2020 (pdf 334 KB)

UPDATE RE MINERALOGICAL TEST WORK ON GERMANIUM - NXUU DEPOSIT
The Company has disclosed in various announcement to ASX this year that samples from the Nxuu Deposit were sent to Naples University in early 2020 for mineralogical test work to confirm the host mineral of Germanium.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions test work was delayed.
This is to confirm that test work has now begun on conducting basic X-Ray Defraction (XRD) mineralogy in thin section together with Scanning Electron Microscopy (SEM).
Further analysis could be required on the basis of the initial test work results.
Once the host mineral is known metallurgical test work can be conducted to determine the recoverability of the Germanium.
Recently declared by the US Government as a strategic metal, Germanium is currently trading at US $1,868/Kg. If recovery is successful Germanium could add as a further credit for the project.
Forward Looking Statement
This report contains forward looking statements in respect of the projects being reported on by the Company. Forward looking statements are based on beliefs, opinions, assessments and estimates based on facts and information available to management and/or professional consultants at the time they are formed or made and are, in the opinion of management and/or consultants, applied as reasonably and responsibly as possible as at the time that they are applied.
Any statements in respect of Ore Reserves, Mineral Resources and zones of mineralisation may also be deemed to be forward looking statements in that they contain estimates that the Company believes have been based on reasonable assumptions with respect to the mineralisation that has been found thus far. Exploration targets are conceptual in nature and are formed from projection of the known resource dimensions along strike. The quantity and grade of an exploration target is insufficient to define a Mineral Resource. Forward looking statements are not statements of historical fact, they are based on reasonable projections and calculations, the ultimate results or outcomes of which may differ materially from those described or incorporated in the forward looking statements. Such differences or changes in circumstances to those described or incorporated in the forward looking statements may arise as a consequence of the variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors relative to the exploration and mining industry and the particular properties in which the Company has an interest.
Such risks, uncertainties and other factors could include but would not necessarily be limited to fluctuations in metals and minerals prices, fluctuations in rates of exchange, changes in government policy and political instability in the countries in which the Company operates.
Other important Information
Purpose of document: This document has been prepared by Mount Burgess Mining NL (MTB). It is intended only for the purpose of providing information on MTB, its project and its proposed operations. This document is neither of an investment advice, a prospectus nor a product disclosure statement. It does not represent an investment disclosure document. It does not purport to contain all the information that a prospective investor may require to make an evaluated investment decision. MTB does not purport to give financial or investment advice.
Professional advice: Recipients of this document should consider seeking appropriate professional advice in reviewing this document and should review any other information relative to MTB in the event of considering any investment decision.
Forward looking statements: This document contains forward looking statements which should be reviewed and considered as part of the overall disclosure relative to this report.
Disclaimer: Neither MTB nor any of its officers, employees or advisors make any warranty (express or implied) as to the accuracy, reliability and completeness of the information contained in this document. Nothing in this document can be relied upon as a promise, representation or warranty.
Proprietary information: This document and the information contained therein is proprietary to MTB.
Competent Persons' Statements:
The information in this report that relates to mineralogical and metallurgical test work results conducted on samples from the Nxuu Deposit fairly represents information and supporting documentation approved for release by Mr Chris Campbell-Hicks, Metallurgist, FAusIMM (CP Metallurgy),MMICA, Non-Executive Director of the Company, who reviewed the content of the announcement. Mr Campbell-Hicks has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the JORC Code and has consented to the inclusion in respect of the matters based on the information in the form and context in which it appears.
Mr Campbell-Hicks has for a number of years whilst working with Coffey Mining and other consultancies and companies made contributions to numerous Scoping Studies, Pre-feasibility Studies and Feasibility Studies under the 2004 JORC Code, the 2012 JORC Code and the Canadian National Instrument (NI 43-101). As such he qualifies as a Competent Person for reporting on matters pertaining to metallurgy, process engineering and interpretation of test work results and data for the establishment of Design Criteria for such studies.
The following extract from the JORC Code 2012 Table 1 is provided for compliance with the Code requirements for the reporting of drilling results. Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data (Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections).
Criteria
JORC code explanation
Commentary
Sampling
Nature and quality of sampling (eg cut channels, random chips, or specific
Mount Burgess Mining Diamond Core Holes
techniques
specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the
HQ Diamond Core was marked and collected in sample trays, visually logged and cut in half. Samples were
minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or
collected as nominal 1m intervals but based on visible geology with minimum samples of 0.3m and maximum
handheld XRF instruments, etc). These examples should not be taken as
samples of 1.3m. Half of each core was retained on site in core trays and the other half was double bagged and
limiting the broad meaning of sampling. • Include reference to measures
sent to Intertek Genalysis Randburg, South Africa where they were crushed. A portion of each intersection sample
taken to ensure sample representivity and the appropriate calibration of any
was then pulverised to p80 75um and sent to Intertek Genalysis for assaying via ICPMS/OES for
measurement tools or systems used. • Aspects of the determination of
Ag/Co/Cu/Ga/Ge/In/Pb/V/Zn.
mineralisation that are Material to the Public Report. • In cases where
'industry standard' work has been done this would be relatively simple (eg
Mount Burgess Mining Reverse Circulation Holes
'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg
was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other cases more
Individual meters of RC drill chips were bagged from the cyclone. These were then riffle split for storage in
explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has
smaller bags, with selected drill chips being stored in drill chip trays. A trowel was used to select drill chip samples
inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types
from sample bags to be packaged and sent to Intertek Genalysis, Randburg, South Africa where they were
(eg submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information.
crushed. A portion of each intersection's sample was then pulverised to P80 75um and sent to Intertek Genalysis,
Maddington, WA, for assaying via ICP/OES for Ag/Co/Cu/Pb/Zn.
Mount Burgess Mining Diamond Core Samples submitted to for Metallurgical Test Work
The remainder of the crushed samples were then sent from Intertek Genalysis Randburg to Intertek Genalysis
Maddington, Western Australia where they were then collected by the Company for storage. Samples from
various intersections from six drill holes NXDD030, NXDD033, NXDD037, NXDD039, NXDD040 and NXDD043, as
shown in Figure 1 of the Company's announcement of 28 May 2019 to ASX, were selected by the Company for
submission to for sensor sorter metallurgical test work. These samples were chosen to determine if Sensor
Sorter X-ray Test Work developed by STEINERT could be used to pre-concentrate zinc, lead, silver, germanium and
vanadium pentoxide mineralization prior to milling and flotation.
Results of the +4mm STEINERT Metallurgical Test Work were reported on 20 August 2019.
Drill type (eg core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air blast,
Mount Burgess Mining Diamond Core Holes
auger, Bangka, sonic, etc) and details (eg core diameter, triple or standard
HQ diameter triple tube was used for diamond core drilling. As all holes drilled into the Nxuu deposit were
tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether core
vertical holes the diamond core was not orientated.
is oriented and if so, by what method, etc).
Mount Burgess Mining RC Hole
One vertical RC hole was drilled into the Nxuu Deposit mineralised zone.
Drill sample
Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries and
Mount Burgess Mining Diamond Core and RC Holes
recovery
results assessed. • Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure
Sample recoveries were in general high and no unusual measures were taken to maximise sample recovery other
representative nature of the samples. • Whether a relationship exists
than the use of triple tube core for diamond core drilling. Mount Burgess believes there is no evidence of sample
between sample recovery and grade and whether sample bias may have
bias due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material.
occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material
Logging
Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and geotechnically
Mount Burgess Mining Diamond Core Holes and RC Hole
logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource
Holes were logged in the field by qualified Geologists on the Company's log sheet template and of sufficient detail
estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies. • Whether logging is
to support future mineral resource estimation: Qualitative observations covered Lithology, grain size, colour,
qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc)
alteration, mineralisation, structure. Quantitative logging included vein percent. SG calculations at ~5m intervals
photography. • The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections
were taken in the DD holes. All holes were logged for the entire length of hole. Logs are entered into MTBs GIS
logged.
database managed by MTB in Perth.
Sub-sampling
If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core taken. • If
Mount Burgess Mining Diamond Holes and RC Hole
techniques
non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc and whether
HQ Core was sawn in half on site. Half of each core was retained on site in core trays and the other half was
and sample
sampled wet or dry. • For all sample types, the nature, quality and
double bagged and labelled noting Hole# and interval both within the bag and on the bag. Sample bags were
preparation
appropriateness of the sample preparation technique. • Quality control
then placed in larger bags of ~40 individual samples and the larger bags also labelled describing the contents.
procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to maximise representivity
Field duplicates were inserted at regular intervals.
of samples. • Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative
of the in situ material collected, including for instance results for field
All samples were assayed for Ag/Co/Cu/Ga/Ge/In/Pb/V/Zn.
duplicate/second-half sampling. • Whether sample sizes are appropriate to
the grain size of the material being sampled
All RC sample bags were labelled with drill hole number and sample interval and collectively stored in larger bags
with similar reference. Drill chip trays were all stored separately.
All samples were assayed for Ag/Co/Cu/Pg/Zn.
