Mount Gibson Iron : Global Iron Ore & Steel Forecast Conference Presentation

Mount Gibson Iron Limited

MGX

Global Iron Ore & Steel

Forecast Conference Perth, 29 March 2022

Disclaimer and Forward-Looking Statements

This Document may not be reproduced, redistributed or passed on, directly or indirectly, to any other person, or published, in whole or in part, for any purpose without prior written approval from Mount Gibson Iron Limited.

This Document is not a Prospectus nor an Offer to Subscribe for Shares.

Mount Gibson Iron Limited and its subsidiaries (ASX:MGX, "MGX") make no representations or warranties (express or implied) as to the accuracy, reliability or completeness of this document. MGX and its respective directors, employees, agents and consultants shall have no liability (including liability to any person by reason of negligence or negligent misstatement) for any statements, opinions, information or matters (expressed or implied) arising out of, or contained in or derived from, or for any omissions from this document, except liability under statute that cannot be excluded.

This document contains reference to certain forecasts, projections, intentions, expectations and plans of MGX, which may or may not be achieved. They are based on certain assumptions which may not be met or on which views may differ.

The performance and operations of MGX may be influenced by a number of factors, uncertainties and contingencies many of which are outside the control of MGX and its directors.

No representation or warranty (expressed or implied) is made by MGX or any of its respective directors, officers, employees, advisers or agents that any forecasts, projections, intentions, expectations or plans set out in this document will be achieved, either totally or partially, or that any particular rate of return will be achieved.

Investments in shares in MGX are considered highly speculative.

Business Overview

Kimberley Region - Koolan Island

• High Grade (65% Fe*) hematite Direct Shipping Ore (DSO) operation.

• Elevated phase of overburden stripping now largely complete and the waste:ore stripping ratio is rapidly reducing.

• Imminent increases in high grade production and shipments.

• Ore sales guidance of 1.5-1.7 Mwmt in the FY22 financial year, heavily weighted to the June 2022 quarter.

Mid-West Region

Shine Project, Extension Hill, Geraldton Port

• Shine Iron Ore Project on care and maintenance and under active review to assess potential for future restart.

• Geraldton Port infrastructure being monetised under commercial agreements with third parties.

• Mid-West rail refund accruing at ~$2 million/quarter, based on third party rail volumes on segments of the Mid-West network. Capped at $35M (indexed), circa $24M earned to date.

• Options for Extension Hill site and assets under review.

*As at 30 June 2021. Refer Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves slide at the end of this presentation. Mwmt = million wet metric tonnes. FY = year ended 30 June.

Corporate Overview

Issued shares

Market capitalisation

Cash/investments Bank Borrowings

Dividends

1,211 million shares

A$750 million ($0.62/share)

A$142 million (31 December 2021) Nil

A$332 million (fully franked) paid since 2011

MGX Share Price

1.20

Share Price (A$/share)

1.00

0.80

0.60

0.40

0.20

0.00

Shareholder Distribution (% issued shares at 31 December 2021)

APAC Resources

Australia/NZ Institutions

Shougang Fushan

Australian/NZ Retail

North America

UK & Europe

Directors & Management

Other

Asia/Middle East

Board and Management

• Lee Seng Hui - Non-Executive Chairman

• Simon Bird - Lead Independent Non-Executive Director

• Russell Barwick - Independent Non-Executive Director

• Paul Dougas - Independent Non-Executive Director

• Alan Jones - Independent Non-Executive Director

• Ding Rucai - Non-Executive Director

• Peter Kerr - CEO

• Mark Mitchell - COO

• Gillian Dobson - CFO

• David Stokes - Co. Sec. & General Counsel

Key Activities for 2022 Significant increase anticipated for Koolan Island high grade iron ore shipments

Completion of Koolan Island overburden stripping program

Waste:ore strip ratio reducing to ~6:1 in June 2022 half-year Progressive further reductions to average 1.5:1 for following 5 years

Commissioning underway - upgraded crusher to provide increased high grade processing capability for remainder of mine life

Koolan Island Crusher

UpgradeCOVID-19

COVID testing and isolation procedures instituted, benefitting from Koolan sealed airstrip transport capability.

FY = financial year ended 30 June. Mwmt = million wet metric tonnes.

5