Mount Gibson Iron Limited announced that Mr. Russell Barwick has resigned as a Non-Executive Director of the Company with effect from 23 August 2023. Mr. Barwick was appointed a Director in November 2011. The Company announced that Ms. Evian Delfabbro has agreed to join as an Independent Non-Executive Director of Mount Gibson Iron to succeed Mr. Barwick on the Board commencing her role with effect from 28 August 2023.

Ms. Delfabbro is a civil engineer and lawyer and brings to the Board over two decades of experience in the commercial property, mining and construction sectors. She is currently a director of a boutique Sydney property company and a Queensland hard-rock quarrying business. She has previously held senior management roles with former ASX-listed commercial property company FKP Ltd, Port Bouvard Ltd. and Thakral Holdings.

Ms. Delfabbro holds a Diploma of Law, Bachelor of Civil Engineering and Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Sydney.