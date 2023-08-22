Mount Gibson Iron Limited reported earnings results for the full year ended June 30, 2023. For the full year, the company reported sales was AUD 450.59 million compared to AUD 140.7 million a year ago. Revenue was AUD 452.61 million compared to AUD 142.67 million a year ago.

Net income was AUD 5.18 million compared to net loss of AUD 174.12 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was AUD 0.0043 compared to basic loss per share from continuing operations of AUD 0.1455 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was AUD 0.0043 compared to diluted loss per share from continuing operations of AUD 0.1455 a year ago.

