Mount Logan Capital : March 22, 2023 - Mount Logan Capital Inc. Reports 2022 Annual Results; Declares Shareholder Distribution

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Mount Logan Capital Inc.

Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

Increased Total Revenue in both the Asset Management and Insurance Segments, Increased Fee Related

Earnings, Signed an Agreement for an Additional Acquisition following Year-End 2022

Declares Quarterly Distribution of C$0.02 Per Common Share in the First Quarter of 2023, Marking the

Fourteenth Consecutive Quarter of a Shareholder Distribution

TORONTO, March 22, 2023 - Mount Logan Capital Inc. (NEO: MLC) (the "Company" or "Mount Logan") announced today its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022. All amounts are stated in United States dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights

Total revenue for the asset management segment of the Company of $2.7 million, an increase of $1.0 million as compared to $1.7 million for the third quarter of 2022. This increase is primarily related to increase in management and servicing fees resulting from equity earnings from Opportunistic Credit Interval Fund ("OCIF").

Total revenue for the insurance segment of the Company of $23.9 million, an increase of $17.5 million as compared to $6.4 million for the third quarter of 2022. The increase in total revenue for the insurance segment of the Company is primarily due to the net unrealized capital gains driven by a change in market interest rates when compared to net unrealized capital losses in the prior quarter.

Obtained a $7.5 million loan to support growth of Ability Insurance company, helping Ability grow investment assets to $884.6 million, an increase of $50.0 million as compared to $833.6 million of investment assets in the third quarter of 2022.

Obtained a receipt for its final short form base shelf prospectus filed with the securities commissions or similar authorities in each province of Canada , enabling the Company to offer and issue up to C$45 million of common shares, subscription receipts, warrants and units, or any combination thereof.

Invested an additional $4.0 million into OCIF through the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary Mount Logan Management LLC ("ML Management"). The Company launched and completed a seed investment in OCIF on April 29, 2022, a closed- ended, diversified retail fund with a niche opportunistic investment strategy.

Full Year 2022 Milestones