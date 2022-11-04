Mount Logan Capital : November 4, 2022 — Mount Logan Capital Inc. Schedules Release of Fiscal year 2022 Third Quarter Results

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Mount Logan Capital Inc. Schedules Release of Fiscal Year 2022 Third Quarter

Results

TORONTO, November 4, 2022 - Mount Logan Capital Inc. (NEO: MLC) ("Mount Logan," "our," "we," or the "Company") will report its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 on Thursday, November 10, 2022 after 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The Company will host a conference call on Friday, November 11, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Shareholders, prospective shareholders, and analysts are welcome to listen to the conference call. To join the call, please use the dial-in information below. A recording of the conference call will be available on the Company's website www.mountlogancapital.cain the Investor Relations section under "Events".

Dial-inToll Free: 1-833-950-0062

International Dial-inToll Free: 1-929-526-1599

Access Code: 978715

About Mount Logan Capital Inc.

Mount Logan Capital Inc. is an alternative asset management and insurance solutions company that is focused on public and private debt securities in the North American market and the reinsurance of annuity products primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiaries Mount Logan Management LLC and Ability Insurance Company. The Company also actively sources, evaluates, underwrites, manages, monitors, and primarily invests in loans, debt securities, and other credit- oriented instruments that present attractive risk-adjusted returns and present low risk of principal impairment through the credit cycle.

Ability is a Nebraska domiciled insurer and reinsurer of long-term care policies acquired by Mount Logan in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. Ability is unique in the insurance industry in that its long-term care portfolio's morbidity risk has been largely re-insured to third parties, and Ability is no longer insuring or re-insuring new long-term care risk.

This press release is not, and under no circumstances is it to be construed as, a prospectus or an advertisement and the communication of this release is not, and under no circumstances is it to be construed as, an offer to sell or an offer to purchase any securities in the Company or in any fund or other investment vehicle. This press release is not intended for U.S. persons. The Company's shares are not and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Company is not and will not be registered under the 1940 Act. U.S. persons are not permitted to purchase the Company's shares absent an applicable exemption from registration under each of these Acts. In addition, the number of investors in the United States, or which are U.S. persons or purchasing for the account or benefit of U.S. persons, will be limited to such number as is required to comply with an available exemption from the registration requirements of the 1940 Act.

For additional information, please contact:

Jason Roos

Chief Financial Officer

Jason.Roos@mountlogancapital.ca

Mount Logan Capital Inc.

365 Bay Street, Suite 800

Toronto, ON M5H 2V1