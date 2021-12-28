Log in
    MRD   AU000000MRD6

MOUNT RIDLEY MINES LIMITED

(MRD)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 12/23 09:21:37 pm
0.008 AUD   --.--%
04:27pMOUNT RIDLEY MINES : Application for quotation of securities - MRD
PU
04:27pMOUNT RIDLEY MINES : Notification regarding unquoted securities - MRD
PU
11/11Application for quotation of securities - MRD
PU
Mount Ridley Mines : Application for quotation of securities - MRD

12/28/2021 | 04:27pm EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

MOUNT RIDLEY MINES LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Tuesday December 28, 2021

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

MRD

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

39,245,532

28/12/2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

MOUNT RIDLEY MINES LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

93092304964

1.3

ASX issuer code

MRD

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

28/12/2021

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Previous Appendix 3B details:

Announcement Date and

Announcement Title

Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation

Time

request

01-Jul-2021 10:11

New - Proposed issue of securities -

A placement or other type of issue

MRD

2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?

Yes

2.3a.3 Please provide details of the further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B

unlisted attaching options

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Placement Details

only

ASX +security code and description

MRD : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date

28/12/2021

use

Distribution Schedule

Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -

including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each

category.

Total percentage of +securities held

Number of +securities held

Number of holders

For example, to enter a value of 50%

please input as 50.00

1 - 1,000

%

1,001

- 5,000

%

5,001

- 10,000

%

10,001 - 100,000

%

100,001 and over

%

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

39,245,532

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

6% placement fee as approved by shareholders at AGM

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted

0.001500

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

Disclaimer

Mount Ridley Mines Limited published this content on 28 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2021 21:26:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
