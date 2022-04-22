Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Mount Ridley Mines Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRD   AU000000MRD6

MOUNT RIDLEY MINES LIMITED

(MRD)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  04/22 01:43:31 am EDT
0.009500 AUD   -5.00%
02:52aMOUNT RIDLEY MINES : Application for quotation of securities - MRD
PU
04/08MOUNT RIDLEY MINES : Application for quotation of securities - MRD
PU
03/18MOUNT RIDLEY MINES : Application for quotation of securities - MRD
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mount Ridley Mines : Application for quotation of securities - MRD

04/22/2022 | 02:52am EDT
Announcement Summary

Entity name

MOUNT RIDLEY MINES LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Friday April 22, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

Issue date

MRD

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

16,667

22/04/2022

be quoted

Refer to next page for full details of the announcementPart 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

MOUNT RIDLEY MINES LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2 Registered number type ABN

1.3 ASX issuer code MRD

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement 22/4/2022

Registration number 93092304964

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

MRDOB : OPTION EXPIRING 30-NOV-2022

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

MRD : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options

The first date the options were

The last date the options were

that were exercised or other

exercised or other +convertible

exercised or other +convertible

+convertible securities that were

securities were converted

securities were converted

converted

7/4/2022

21/4/2022

16,667

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

No

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

No

Issue date 22/4/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted 16,667

onlyFor personal use

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid?

AUD - Australian Dollar

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quotedWhat is the issue price per +security?

AUD 0.00300000

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mount Ridley Mines Limited published this content on 22 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2022 06:47:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 0,01 M 0,00 M 0,00 M
Net income 2021 -0,94 M -0,70 M -0,70 M
Net cash 2021 3,85 M 2,85 M 2,85 M
P/E ratio 2021 -6,51x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 57,8 M 42,7 M 42,7 M
EV / Sales 2020 6,08x
EV / Sales 2021 773x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 62,6%
Chart MOUNT RIDLEY MINES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Mount Ridley Mines Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOUNT RIDLEY MINES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Peter James Christie Non-Executive Chairman
David John Crook Technical Manager
Guy T. Le Page Non-Executive Director
Simon Francis Mitchell Non-Executive Director
Graeme Godsman Johnston Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOUNT RIDLEY MINES LIMITED33.33%43
BHP GROUP LIMITED26.02%197 271
RIO TINTO PLC17.44%127 983
GLENCORE PLC30.60%88 468
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC21.98%63 939
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)74.52%46 593