    MRD   AU000000MRD6

MOUNT RIDLEY MINES LIMITED

(MRD)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 12/23 09:21:37 pm
0.008 AUD   --.--%
04:27pMOUNT RIDLEY MINES : Application for quotation of securities - MRD
PU
04:27pMOUNT RIDLEY MINES : Notification regarding unquoted securities - MRD
PU
11/11Application for quotation of securities - MRD
PU
Mount Ridley Mines : Notification regarding unquoted securities - MRD

12/28/2021 | 04:27pm EST
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

MOUNT RIDLEY MINES LIMITED

Date of this announcement

Tuesday December 28, 2021

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

Other

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

ASX +security

code

Security description

New class - code

Unlisted Option excercisable $0.005 expiring

to be confirmed

31/12/2025

New class - code

Unlisted Option excercisable $0.003 expiring

to be confirmed

31/12/2025

Total number of +securities to be

issued/transferred Issue date

436,103,136 28/12/2021

654,092,205 28/12/2021

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

MOUNT RIDLEY MINES LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

93092304964

1.3

ASX issuer code

MRD

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

28/12/2021

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are: Other

Please specify

Issue of attaching options to placements per 3b's issued 1 July 2021 and 27 September 2021

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

does not have an existing ASX security code ("new class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3C - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (new class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

New +securities

ASX +security code

+Security description

New class - code to be confirmed

Unlisted Option excercisable $0.005 expiring 31/12/2025

+Security type

ISIN code

Other

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

28/12/2021

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date? Yes

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being issued.

https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02440172-6A1057747?access_token=8 3ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are notifying the issue of these +securities to ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Announced to market via 3B on 27/9/21

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Issue details

Number of +securities

436,103,136

Were the +securities issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

attaching options to placement 27/9/21

Purpose of the issue

To raise additional working capital

New +securities

ASX +security code

+Security description

New class - code to be confirmed

Unlisted Option excercisable $0.003 expiring 31/12/2025

+Security type

ISIN code

Other

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

28/12/2021

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date? Yes

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being issued.

https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02440172-6A1057747?access_token=8 3ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are notifying the issue of these +securities to ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Announced to market via 3B on 27/9/21

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mount Ridley Mines Limited published this content on 28 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2021 21:26:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 0,01 M 0,00 M 0,00 M
Net income 2021 -0,94 M -0,68 M -0,68 M
Net cash 2021 3,85 M 2,78 M 2,78 M
P/E ratio 2021 -6,51x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 45,1 M 32,7 M 32,6 M
EV / Sales 2020 6,08x
EV / Sales 2021 773x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 80,7%
Chart MOUNT RIDLEY MINES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Mount Ridley Mines Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOUNT RIDLEY MINES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Peter James Christie Non-Executive Chairman
David John Crook Technical Manager
Guy T. Le Page Non-Executive Director
Simon Francis Mitchell Non-Executive Director
Graeme Godsman Johnston Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOUNT RIDLEY MINES LIMITED166.67%33
BHP GROUP-2.62%150 050
RIO TINTO PLC-11.03%108 155
GLENCORE PLC60.09%65 636
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC25.41%49 727
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.7.22%33 927