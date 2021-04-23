Mount Ridley Mines : 23/04/2021 – Investor Webinar Presentation
04/23/2021 | 12:08am EDT
ASX ANNOUNCEMENT
INVESTOR WEBINAR PRESENTATION
23 April 2021
Mount Ridley Mines Limited (ASX: MRD) ("Mount Ridley" or "the Company") is pleased to announce its participation in the Share Cafe Webinar - Micro/Small Cap "Hidden Gems" Webinar to be held today (Friday 23 April 2021) from 12:30pm AEST / 10:30am AWST.
The Company's Technical Manager David Crook will provide an overview of the Company's Weld Range West Iron Project.
This webinar is able to be viewed live via Zoom and will provide viewers the opportunity to hear from, and engage with, a range of ASX-listed leading micro/mid cap companies.
To access further details of the event and to register at no cost, please copy and paste the following link into your internet browser:
A recorded copy of the webinar will be made available following the event.
A copy of the investor presentation to be delivered during the webinar is attached.
For further information, please contact:
Peter Christie
David Crook
Chairman
Technical Manager
+61 8 6165 8858
+61 8 6165 8858
Ground Floor
ASX: MRD
www.mtridleymines.com.au
168 Stirling Hwy
Mount Ridley Mines Limited
david.crook@mtridleymines.com.au
Nedlands WA
ABN 93 092 304 964
+61 8 6165 8858
ersonalWeld Range West Iron Project: Drilling the next Mid-West Iron Project
Investor Presentation
April 2021
Disclaimer - Forward Looking Statements
This presentation may contain forward-looking statements. Where the Company expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. However, "forward looking statements" are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected or implied by such "forward looking statements".
Such risks include but are not limited to commodity values, currency fluctuations, increased production costs and variances in grades or recovery rates from those assumed in mining plans, as well as political and operational risks in the countries and states in which the Company operates or sells product and governmental regulation and judicial outcomes.
The Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to any "forward looking statement" to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this presentation or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, expect as may be required under applicable securities laws.
The information contained in this presentation that relates to exploration strategy or to exploration results is based on information generated by Mount Ridley, and compiled by, or reviewed by, Mr David Crook who is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Mr Crook has sufficient experience which is relevant to the activities reported herein to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 edition of the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Minerals Resources and Ore Reserves. Mr Crook consents to the inclusion in the presentation the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.
Corporate Summary
$0.008
Share Price
Shares (m)
4,224.1
Market Capitalisation (m)
$33.8
Options (m)
1,556.8
Cash+ Liquid Securities:
Cash at Bank (m)
$1.85
Liquid Assets (m)
$1.78
$3.63
Total (m)
Board
Peter Christie
Graeme Johnston
Chairman
Non-Executive Director
25 yrs Accountant / Public and
30 yrs Geologist / Iron, Gold
resource sector
and Lithium
Simon Mitchell
Guy Le Page
Non-Executive Director
Non-Executive Director
>30 yrs Geologist / Technical &
30 yrs Exploration and Finance
Corporate
/ Corporate and resource sector
Johnathon Busing
Company Secretary
David Crook
Technical Manager
>40 yrs Technical & Corporate
Nickel, Gold, Lithium, Iron
Projects
Weld Range West (Fe)
Mount Ridley (Ni-Cu-PGE)
