Mount Ridley Mines : 23/04/2021 – Investor Webinar Presentation

For personal use only

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

INVESTOR WEBINAR PRESENTATION

23 April 2021

Mount Ridley Mines Limited (ASX: MRD) ("Mount Ridley" or "the Company") is pleased to announce its participation in the Share Cafe Webinar - Micro/Small Cap "Hidden Gems" Webinar to be held today (Friday 23 April 2021) from 12:30pm AEST / 10:30am AWST.

The Company's Technical Manager David Crook will provide an overview of the Company's Weld Range West Iron Project.

This webinar is able to be viewed live via Zoom and will provide viewers the opportunity to hear from, and engage with, a range of ASX-listed leading micro/mid cap companies.

To access further details of the event and to register at no cost, please copy and paste the following link into your internet browser:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/5416151767246/WN_OcjRVPaER2iyn_dPVROpXw

A recorded copy of the webinar will be made available following the event.

A copy of the investor presentation to be delivered during the webinar is attached.

For further information, please contact: