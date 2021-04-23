Log in
    MRD   AU000000MRD6

MOUNT RIDLEY MINES LIMITED

(MRD)
  Report
Mount Ridley Mines : 23/04/2021 – Investor Webinar Presentation

04/23/2021 | 12:08am EDT
For personal use only

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

INVESTOR WEBINAR PRESENTATION

23 April 2021

Mount Ridley Mines Limited (ASX: MRD) ("Mount Ridley" or "the Company") is pleased to announce its participation in the Share Cafe Webinar - Micro/Small Cap "Hidden Gems" Webinar to be held today (Friday 23 April 2021) from 12:30pm AEST / 10:30am AWST.

The Company's Technical Manager David Crook will provide an overview of the Company's Weld Range West Iron Project.

This webinar is able to be viewed live via Zoom and will provide viewers the opportunity to hear from, and engage with, a range of ASX-listed leading micro/mid cap companies.

To access further details of the event and to register at no cost, please copy and paste the following link into your internet browser:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/5416151767246/WN_OcjRVPaER2iyn_dPVROpXw

A recorded copy of the webinar will be made available following the event.

A copy of the investor presentation to be delivered during the webinar is attached.

For further information, please contact:

Peter Christie

David Crook

Chairman

Technical Manager

+61 8 6165 8858

+61 8 6165 8858

Ground Floor

ASX: MRD

www.mtridleymines.com.au

168 Stirling Hwy

Mount Ridley Mines Limited

david.crook@mtridleymines.com.au

Nedlands WA

ABN 93 092 304 964

+61 8 6165 8858

ersonalWeld Range West Iron Project: Drilling the next Mid-West Iron Project

Investor Presentation

April 2021

Disclaimer - Forward Looking Statements

  • This presentation may contain forward-looking statements. Where the Company expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. However, "forward looking statements" are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected or implied by such "forward looking statements".
  • Such risks include but are not limited to commodity values, currency fluctuations, increased production costs and variances in grades or recovery rates from those assumed in mining plans, as well as political and operational risks in the countries and states in which the Company operates or sells product and governmental regulation and judicial outcomes.
  • The Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to any "forward looking statement" to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this presentation or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, expect as may be required under applicable securities laws.
  • The information contained in this presentation that relates to exploration strategy or to exploration results is based on information generated by Mount Ridley, and compiled by, or reviewed by, Mr David Crook who is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Mr Crook has sufficient experience which is relevant to the activities reported herein to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 edition of the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Minerals Resources and Ore Reserves. Mr Crook consents to the inclusion in the presentation the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

2

Corporate Summary

$0.008

Share Price

Shares (m)

4,224.1

Market Capitalisation (m)

$33.8

Options (m)

1,556.8

Cash+ Liquid Securities:

Cash at Bank (m)

$1.85

Liquid Assets (m)

$1.78

$3.63

Total (m)

Board

Peter Christie

Graeme Johnston

Chairman

Non-Executive Director

25 yrs Accountant / Public and

30 yrs Geologist / Iron, Gold

resource sector

and Lithium

Simon Mitchell

Guy Le Page

Non-Executive Director

Non-Executive Director

>30 yrs Geologist / Technical &

30 yrs Exploration and Finance

Corporate

/ Corporate and resource sector

33

Johnathon Busing

Company Secretary

David Crook

Technical Manager

>40 yrs Technical & Corporate

Nickel, Gold, Lithium, Iron

Projects

  • Weld Range West (Fe)
  • Mount Ridley (Ni-Cu-PGE)

4





Mount Ridley Mines Limited published this content on 23 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 0,11 M 0,09 M 0,09 M
Net income 2020 -0,38 M -0,29 M -0,29 M
Net cash 2020 1,68 M 1,30 M 1,30 M
P/E ratio 2020 -6,85x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 29,6 M 22,8 M 22,8 M
EV / Sales 2019 6,10x
EV / Sales 2020 8,80x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 71,6%
Chart MOUNT RIDLEY MINES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Mount Ridley Mines Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOUNT RIDLEY MINES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Peter James Christie Non-Executive Chairman
David John Crook Technical Manager
Guy T. Le Page Non-Executive Director
Simon Francis Mitchell Non-Executive Director
Graeme Godsman Johnston Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOUNT RIDLEY MINES LIMITED133.33%26
BHP GROUP12.30%171 962
RIO TINTO PLC9.21%138 350
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC26.56%52 978
GRUPO MéXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.21.55%40 826
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)44.20%18 868
