    ECF   DE000A12UK08

MOUNTAIN ALLIANCE AG

(ECF)
Delayed Xetra  -  11:36 2022-09-21 am EDT
3.560 EUR   +11.25%
DD : Mountain Alliance AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
Mountain Alliance AG publishes half-year report 2022 – Net asset value per share at  6.97 – two successful exits
EQ
MOUNTAIN ALLIANCE : publishes half-year report 2022 – Net asset value per share at  6.97 – two successful exits
PU
DD: Mountain Alliance AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

09/22/2022 | 03:02am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

22.09.2022 / 09:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Tiburon Unternehmensaufbau GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Daniel
Last name(s): Wild
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Mountain Alliance AG

b) LEI
391200XWTRFJ0JRKK852 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A12UK08

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
3.26 EUR 815.00 EUR
3.28 EUR 820.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
3.2700 EUR 1635.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
20/09/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


22.09.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Mountain Alliance AG
Theresienstraße 40
80333 München
Germany
Internet: www.mountain-alliance.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

78367  22.09.2022 CET/CEST

© EQS 2022
