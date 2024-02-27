Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

27.02.2024 / 15:02 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Tiburon Unternehmensaufbau GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Daniel
Last name(s): Wild
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Mountain Alliance AG

b) LEI
391200XWTRFJ0JRKK852 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A12UK08

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
2.2200 EUR 2417.5800 EUR
2.2400 EUR 920.6400 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
2.2255 EUR 3338.2200 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
26/02/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


27.02.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

Language: English
Company: Mountain Alliance AG
Theresienstraße 40
80333 München
Germany
Internet: www.mountain-alliance.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

89889  27.02.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1846349&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp