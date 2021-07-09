DGAP-DD : Mountain Alliance AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons
closely associated with them
09.07.2021 / 09:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title:
First name: Daniel
Last name(s): Wild
2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name
Mountain Alliance AG
b) LEI
391200XWTRFJ0JRKK852
4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A12UK08
b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
5.10 EUR 1020.00 EUR
5.20 EUR 9921.60 EUR
5.25 EUR 1008.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
5.1955 EUR 11949.6000 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2021-07-08; UTC+2
f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETB
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
09.07.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English
Company: Mountain Alliance AG
Bavariaring 17
80336 München
Germany
Internet: www.mountain-alliance.de
End of News DGAP News Service
=------------
69516 09.07.2021
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
July 09, 2021 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)