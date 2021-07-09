DGAP-DD : Mountain Alliance AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 09.07.2021 / 09:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Title: First name: Daniel Last name(s): Wild 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mountain Alliance AG b) LEI 391200XWTRFJ0JRKK852 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code Type: Share ISIN: DE000A12UK08 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 5.10 EUR 1020.00 EUR 5.20 EUR 9921.60 EUR 5.25 EUR 1008.00 EUR d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume 5.1955 EUR 11949.6000 EUR e) Date of the transaction 2021-07-08; UTC+2 f) Place of the transaction Name: XETRA MIC: XETB -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

