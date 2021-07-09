Log in
    ECF   DE000A12UK08

MOUNTAIN ALLIANCE AG

(ECF)
  Report
DGAP-DD : Mountain Alliance AG english

07/09/2021 | 03:01am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons 
closely associated with them 
09.07.2021 / 09:00 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a) Name 
 
 
 Title: 
 
 First name:    Daniel 
 
 Last name(s):  Wild 
 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status 
 
 
 Position:     Member of the administrative or supervisory body 
 b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name 
 
 
 Mountain Alliance AG 
 b) LEI 
 
 
 391200XWTRFJ0JRKK852 
 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code 
 
 
 Type:          Share 
 
 ISIN:          DE000A12UK08 
 b) Nature of the transaction 
 
 
 Acquisition 
 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 Price(s)       Volume(s) 
 
 5.10 EUR       1020.00 EUR 
 
 5.20 EUR       9921.60 EUR 
 
 5.25 EUR       1008.00 EUR 
 d) Aggregated information 
 
 
 Price         Aggregated volume 
 
 5.1955 EUR    11949.6000 EUR 
 e) Date of the transaction 
 
 
 2021-07-08; UTC+2 
 f) Place of the transaction 
 
 
 Name:          XETRA 
 
 MIC:           XETB 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

09.07.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Mountain Alliance AG 
              Bavariaring 17 
              80336 München 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.mountain-alliance.de 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

69516 09.07.2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 09, 2021 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

