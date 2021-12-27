Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Mountain Alliance AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ECF   DE000A12UK08

MOUNTAIN ALLIANCE AG

(ECF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mountain Alliance AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

12/27/2021 | 03:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

27.12.2021 / 09:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Daniel
Last name(s): Wild

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Mountain Alliance AG

b) LEI
391200XWTRFJ0JRKK852 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A12UK08

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
4.86 EUR 2342.52 EUR
4.88 EUR 2527.84 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
4.8704 EUR 4870.3600 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
23/12/2021; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETB


27.12.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Mountain Alliance AG
Theresienstraße 40
80333 München
Germany
Internet: www.mountain-alliance.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

71802  27.12.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1262287&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about MOUNTAIN ALLIANCE AG
03:02aMOUNTAIN ALLIANCE AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
11/30MOUNTAIN ALLIANCE AG : Portfolio company Qwello attracts Tiger Infrastructure Partners as ..
PU
11/05MOUNTAIN ALLIANCE AG : Portfolio company Qwello attracts Tiger Infrastructure Partners as ..
EQ
09/21MOUNTAIN ALLIANCE : publishes Half-Year Report 2021 - Net Asset Value per Share increases ..
EQ
09/21Mountain Alliance AG Announces Earnings Results for the Half Year 2021
CI
09/21MOUNTAIN ALLIANCE : Montega Research Update
PU
08/16MOUNTAIN ALLIANCE AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
07/26MOUNTAIN ALLIANCE AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
07/15MOUNTAIN ALLIANCE : Montega Research Update
PU
06/30MOUNTAIN ALLIANCE : Annual General Meeting 2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 9,84 M 11,1 M 11,1 M
Net income 2020 3,20 M 3,62 M 3,62 M
Net Debt 2020 8,75 M 9,90 M 9,90 M
P/E ratio 2020 11,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 33,6 M 38,0 M 38,0 M
EV / Sales 2019 3,00x
EV / Sales 2020 4,60x
Nbr of Employees 82
Free-Float 77,4%
Chart MOUNTAIN ALLIANCE AG
Duration : Period :
Mountain Alliance AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOUNTAIN ALLIANCE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 4,88 €
Average target price 7,80 €
Spread / Average Target 59,8%
Managers and Directors
Manfred Danner Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Cornelius Boersch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Daniel Wild Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Daniel Sebastian Charlo Wenzel Member-Supervisory Board
Sandra Isabell Mann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOUNTAIN ALLIANCE AG-7.92%38
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-18.40%562 700
NETFLIX, INC.13.57%272 013
PROSUS N.V.-17.95%210 227
AIRBNB, INC.16.70%107 272
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-13.90%85 191