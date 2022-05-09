Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Mountain Alliance AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ECF   DE000A12UK08

MOUNTAIN ALLIANCE AG

(ECF)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  05/09 11:36:23 am EDT
3.680 EUR   -2.13%
MOUNTAIN ALLIANCE AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05/05Mountain Alliance AG publishes annual report 2021 - Net Asset Value per share increases to EUR 7.34
EQ
03/18MOUNTAIN ALLIANCE AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mountain Alliance AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

05/09/2022 | 11:22am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

09.05.2022 / 17:19
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Cornelius
Last name(s): Boersch

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Mountain Alliance AG

b) LEI
391200XWTRFJ0JRKK852 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A12UK08

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
3.70 EUR 37000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
3.7000 EUR 37000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
06/05/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


09.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Mountain Alliance AG
Theresienstraße 40
80333 München
Germany
Internet: www.mountain-alliance.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

74801  09.05.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1347449&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
