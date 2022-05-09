|
Mountain Alliance AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
09.05.2022 / 17:19
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|Dr.
|First name:
|Cornelius
|Last name(s):
|Boersch
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000A12UK08
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|3.70 EUR
|37000.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|3.7000 EUR
|37000.0000 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Mountain Alliance AG
|
|Theresienstraße 40
|
|80333 München
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.mountain-alliance.de
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2020
|
9,84 M
10,4 M
10,4 M
|Net income 2020
|
3,20 M
3,39 M
3,39 M
|Net Debt 2020
|
8,75 M
9,27 M
9,27 M
|P/E ratio 2020
|11,1x
|Yield 2020
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
25,9 M
27,4 M
27,4 M
|EV / Sales 2019
|3,00x
|EV / Sales 2020
|4,60x
|Nbr of Employees
|82
|Free-Float
|77,4%
|
