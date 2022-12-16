Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Mountain Alliance AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ECF   DE000A12UK08

MOUNTAIN ALLIANCE AG

(ECF)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:02 2022-12-16 am EST
3.560 EUR   +0.56%
04:02aMountain Alliance Ag : volders acquires 100% stake in Verivox subsidiary Aboalarm
EQ
12/01Dd : Mountain Alliance AG: Daniel Wild, sell
EQ
11/10Mountain Alliance : realizes further partial exit of AlphaPet
PU
Mountain Alliance AG: volders acquires 100% stake in Verivox subsidiary Aboalarm

12/16/2022 | 04:02am EST
Mountain Alliance AG / Key word(s): Investment/Takeover
Mountain Alliance AG: volders acquires 100% stake in Verivox subsidiary Aboalarm

16.12.2022 / 10:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Mountain Alliance AG: volders acquires 100% stake in Verivox subsidiary Aboalarm

Munich, 16 December 2022 - volders GmbH, an investment of Mountain Alliance AG (MA, ISIN DE000A12UK08), has fully taken over its competitor Aboalarm GmbH from the comparison portal Verivox. The merger of the two leading online platforms creates a new German market leader for contract management and cancellation.

Aboalarm was founded in 2008 and, along with volders, is a leading online platform for contract management and cancellation for contracts in areas such as the Internet, mobile communications, insurance, or streaming with activities in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. Previously, Aboalarm GmbH was a subsidiary of Verivox GmbH and thus part of the digital division of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE. Mountain Alliance AG holds a >13% stake in volders GmbH.

Together, the two fintechs have successfully processed notices from more than ten million customers to date and send out more than 110,000 notices per month for users on both online platforms. volders and Aboalarm generate combined annual revenues in the double-digit million euro range and generate positive EBITDA on a monthly basis.

volders underlines its major growth ambitions with the acquisition of Aboalarm. Due to the achieved size and reach of the combined platforms, the acquisition is on the one hand conducive to growth and on the other hand offers high synergy potentials through the combination of technologies, the joint marketing of the three brands volders (volders.de), Aboalarm (aboalarm.de) and Finlytics (finlytics.de) as well as joint product development.

Manfred Danner, CEO of Mountain Alliance AG, comments: "With the acquisition of Aboalarm, our investment volders becomes the German market leader for digital contract and cancellation management. We see new growth potential through the combination of the two leading online platforms and look forward to supporting our investment volders in exploiting this potential and continuing to accompany it successfully."

About Mountain Alliance AG:

Mountain Alliance AG (ISIN: DE000A12UK08) is an operative investment company whose shares are listed in the SME segment m:access of the Munich Stock Exchange and in the Basic Board of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. As a lean, transparent, and experienced investor, the company is dedicated to the industry of the future, in which it has many years of know-how and an excellent network: the digital business. Mountain Alliance AG currently holds portfolio companies in four segments: Technology, Digital Retail, Digital Business Services, and Meta-Platforms & Media. Through its listing, Mountain Alliance enables its shareholders simple access to a diversified portfolio of digital and technology-based assets.

Contact:

Mountain Alliance AG
Manfred Danner
Board of Directors
Theresienstr. 40
80333 Munich
phone: +49 89 2314141 00
fax: +49 89 2314141 11
e-mail: danner@mountain-alliance.de
www.mountain-alliance.de

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
Investor Relations
Bahnhofstr. 98
82166 Graefelfing/Munich
phone: +49 89 1250903-30
e-mail: sh@crossalliance.de
www.crossalliance.de


16.12.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Mountain Alliance AG
Theresienstraße 40
80333 München
Germany
Phone: +49 89 231 41 41 00
Fax: +49 89 231 41 41 11
E-mail: danner@mountain-alliance.de
Internet: www.mountain-alliance.de
ISIN: DE000A12UK08
WKN: A12UK0
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1514473

 
End of News EQS News Service

1514473  16.12.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1514473&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 10,1 M 10,7 M 10,7 M
Net income 2021 3,79 M 4,03 M 4,03 M
Net Debt 2021 2,01 M 2,13 M 2,13 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,45x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 24,4 M 25,9 M 25,9 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,60x
EV / Sales 2021 3,74x
Nbr of Employees 78
Free-Float 77,5%
Chart MOUNTAIN ALLIANCE AG
Duration : Period :
Mountain Alliance AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOUNTAIN ALLIANCE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3,54 €
Average target price 6,00 €
Spread / Average Target 69,5%
Managers and Directors
Manfred Danner Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Cornelius Boersch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Daniel Wild Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Daniel Sebastian Charlo Wenzel Member-Supervisory Board
Sandra Isabell Mann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOUNTAIN ALLIANCE AG-31.92%26
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-28.85%393 835
NETFLIX, INC.-47.24%141 441
PROSUS N.V.-12.84%93 889
AIRBNB, INC.-45.58%59 474
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-34.49%54 786