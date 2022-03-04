Log in
    MTB   CA6238582069

MOUNTAIN BOY MINERALS LTD.

(MTB)
Mountain Boy Minerals : Corporate Presentation - March 2022

03/04/2022
EXPLORING B.C.'s PROLIFIC

GOLDEN TRIANGLE

CORPORATE PRESENTATION

www.mountainboyminerals.ca

March 2022

DISCLAIMER

THIS MANAGEMENT PRESENTATION (THE "PRESENTATION") WAS PREPARED AS A SUMMARY OVERVIEW ONLY OF THE CURRENT AFFAIRS OF MOUNTAIN BOY MINERALS

.("MOUNTAIN BOY" OR THE "COMPANY") AND WAS NOT PREPARED FOR THE PURPOSE OF ASSISTING PROSPECTIVE INVESTORS IN MAKING A DECISION TO INVEST IN MOUNTAIN BOY. MOUNTAIN BOY DOES NOT MAKE ANY REPRESENTATION AS TO THE COMPLETENESS, TRUTH OR ACCURACY OF THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS PRESENTATION. THE COMPANY EXPRESSLY WARNS READERS NOT TO RELY ON THE INFORMATION HEREIN FOR INVESTMENT OR OTHER RELATED PURPOSES. ACCORDINGLY, ANY USE OF THIS INFORMATION IS AT YOUR RISK AND WITHOUT LIABILITY TO THE COMPANY. THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS NOT AND SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS EITHER A PUBLIC OR PRIVATE OFFER OR SOLICITATION TO PURCHASE SECURITIES IN THE CAPITAL STOCK OF MOUNTAIN BOY MINERALS. THE READER IS REFERRED TO HIS/HER PROFESSIONAL INVESTMENT ADVISOR REGARDING INVESTMENT RELATED DECISIONS RESPECTING THE SECURITIES OF THE COMPANY.

FORWARD-LOOKINGINFORMATION This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities regulations. All statements other than statements of historical fact herein, including, without limitation, statements regarding exploration plans and other future plans and objectives, are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and future events and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations as well as a comprehensive list of risk factors are disclosed in the Company's documents filed from time to time via SEDARwith the Canadian regulatory agencies to whose policies we are bound. Forward-looking statements are based on the estimates and opinions of management on the date the statements are made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements should conditions or our estimates change, other than as required by law and readers are further advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that are contained herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

TSX-V: MTB

2

CAPITAL STRUCTURE

TSX-V: MTB

Share Price

$0.17

Issued & Outstanding

63M

Fully Diluted

78M

Market Cap.

$11M

Insider Ownership > 20%

July 2020 - Eric Sprott 4M share placement

MANAGEMENT TEAM

LAWRENCE ROULSTON, PRESIDENT AND CEO.

  • 40 years mining industry experience
  • Investment management / analyst experience and former newsletter editor
  • Started with a major, then worked as an executive with mid- sized and junior cos

MARK T. BROWN, DIRECTOR

  • Mining industry executive with over 25 years of financial and mining experience
  • Active in the several successful exploration companies
  • Founded Rare Element Resources Ltd. and built it into a $500 million company

BEN WHITING P.Geo., FSEG, KStG, DIRECTOR

  • 40 years of experience in the international mining industry
  • acted as a special advisor on mining industry matters to government agencies & the World Bank
  • 2008 IAC "Explorer of the Year" for his role in the discovery of the giant La Preciosa Silver-Gold Deposit

DORIAN L. (DUSTY) NICOL, DIRECTOR

  • 45 years of world-wide experience in gold exploration and mining
  • designed and managed an exploration program which discovered 1.5 million ounces of gold at a discovery cost of $18/oz
  • managed the construction, development, and operation of open pit and underground gold mines

RENE BERNARD, DIRECTOR

  • Managing shareholder of a privately-owned residential and commercial real estate company
  • Involved in the management of several publicly traded resource companies as Director, Chairman, President.

RON CANNAN, DIRECTOR

  • Business consultant with more than 30 years of experience in helping small businesses
  • Served 18 years in public office as a Member of Parliament in Ottawa and as a City Councilor
  • Government operations and public policy development including First Nations

LUCIA THENY, M.Sc., VP EXPLORATION

  • Worldwide experience - structural and economic geologist with experience in base and precious metal exploration - majority of career focused in BC's Golden Triangle
  • Experience with several deposit types including SEDEX, porphyry, epithermal, skarn, sediment hosted, intrusion related and volcanogenic hosted massive sulphide (VHMS)

WINNIE WONG CFO

  • Chief Financial Officer and Director of select mining industry companies
  • Chartered Professional Accountant and CA
  • Qualified while working with Deloittes

TSX-V: MTB

4

Multiple high-potential projects

in British Columbia's prolific Golden Triangle

  • Mountain Boy is one of the leading explorers in the Golden Triangle.
  • The Golden Triangle is one of the most richly mineralized areas on the planet, hosting large deposits of gold, silver and copper
  • British Columbia is politically stable and a proven mining jurisdiction
  • Established infrastructure; road, deep-water port & cheap power
  • Two mines currently operating in the Golden Triangle - another on the way:
    • Brucejack (high-grade gold, annual production 350,000 oz)1
    • Red Chris (M&I resource: 8.2 B lbs Cu, 13 mil oz Au) 2
    • Premier (start-up forecast Q4, 2022)3

TSX-V: MTB

1. Pretium website, 2020 2. Imperial Metals website 2020

3. Ascot website.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. published this content on 04 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2022 22:08:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -0,54 M -0,42 M -0,42 M
Net cash 2020 3,98 M 3,12 M 3,12 M
P/E ratio 2020 -27,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 11,0 M 8,64 M 8,64 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 68,2%
Managers and Directors
Lawrence Roulston President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sze Wan Wong Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Rene Bernard Executive Chairman
Ron Cannan Independent Director
Mark Thomas Brown Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOUNTAIN BOY MINERALS LTD.0.00%9
BHP GROUP LIMITED20.63%185 368
RIO TINTO PLC25.29%136 733
GLENCORE PLC27.08%83 791
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC31.57%64 214
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.29.58%43 418