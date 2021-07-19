|
Mountain Boy Minerals : Corporate Presentation – July 2021
EXPLORING B.C.'s PROLIFIC
GOLDEN TRIANGLE
CORPORATE PRESENTATION
www.mountainboyminerals.ca
July 2021
DISCLAIMER
THIS MANAGEMENT PRESENTATION (THE "PRESENTATION") WAS PREPARED AS A SUMMARY OVERVIEW ONLY OF THE CURRENT AFFAIRS OF MOUNTAIN BOY MINERALS
.("MOUNTAIN BOY" OR THE "COMPANY") AND WAS NOT PREPARED FOR THE PURPOSE OF ASSISTING PROSPECTIVE INVESTORS IN MAKING A DECISION TO INVEST IN MOUNTAIN BOY. MOUNTAIN BOY DOES NOT MAKE ANY REPRESENTATION AS TO THE COMPLETENESS, TRUTH OR ACCURACY OF THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS PRESENTATION. THE COMPANY EXPRESSLY WARNS READERS NOT TO RELY ON THE INFORMATION HEREIN FOR INVESTMENT OR OTHER RELATED PURPOSES. ACCORDINGLY, ANY USE OF THIS INFORMATION IS AT YOUR RISK AND WITHOUT LIABILITY TO THE COMPANY. THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS NOT AND SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS EITHER A PUBLIC OR PRIVATE OFFER OR SOLICITATION TO PURCHASE SECURITIES IN THE CAPITAL STOCK OF MOUNTAIN BOY MINERALS. THE READER IS REFERRED TO HIS/HER PROFESSIONAL INVESTMENT ADVISOR REGARDING INVESTMENT RELATED DECISIONS RESPECTING THE SECURITIES OF THE COMPANY.
CONFIDENTIALITY
This Presentation is confidential and the contents are not to be reproduced or distributed to the public or the press. Securities legislation in all provinces and territories prohibits such unauthorized distribution of information. Each recipient of the information contained in this Presentation will treat such information in a confidential manner and will not, directly or indirectly, disclose or permit its affiliates or representatives to disclose such information to any other person or reproduce this Presentation in whole or in part, without the prior written consent of Mountain Boy Minerals.
FORWARD-LOOKINGINFORMATION This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities regulations. All statements other than statements of historical fact herein, including, without limitation, statements regarding exploration plans and other future plans and objectives, are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and future events and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations as well as a comprehensive list of risk factors are disclosed in the Company's documents filed from time to time via SEDARwith the Canadian regulatory agencies to whose policies we are bound. Forward-looking statements are based on the estimates and opinions of management on the date the statements are made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements should conditions or our estimates change, other than as required by law and readers are further advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that are contained herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.
QUALITY ASSOURANCE/QUALITY CONTROL
The technical information in this presentation has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in National Instrument 43-101, and reviewed by the Company's qualified person, Andrew Wilkins, B.Sc., P.Geo.,
CAPITAL STRUCTURE
TSX-V: MTB
Share Price
$0.20
Issued & Outstanding
~ 54M
Fully Diluted
~64M
Market Cap.
~$11M
Insider Ownership = 20%
$3.25M Financing closed in July 2020 - Eric Sprott 4M share placement
$1.67M Financing closed in Nov at $0.53
www.mountainboyminerals.ca
Multiple projects strategically located within
British Columbia's prolific Golden Triangle
-
The Golden Triangle is one of the most richly mineralized areas on the planet, hosting large deposits of gold, silver and copper
-
British Columbia is politically stable and a proven mining jurisdiction
-
Established infrastructure; road, deep-water port & cheap power
-
Two mines currently operating in the Golden Triangle - another on the way:
-
-
Brucejack (reserves of 4.2 mil oz Au, 30.1 mil oz Ag)1
-
Red Chris (reserves of 2.38 bil lbs Cu, 2.66 mil oz Au) 2
-
Premier (Feasibility Study: reserves of 1.2 mil oz Au, 4 mil oz Ag)3
1. Pretium website, 2020 2. Imperial Metals website 2020
3. Ascot: Feasibility Study NI 43-101 Technical Report, May 22, 2020
AMERICAN CREEK
A SILVER-GOLD DISCOVERY STORY
The American Creek project is centered on a past producing high- grade silver mine. Over the past three years, Mountain Boy has consolidated an extensive property position and integrated a wealth of exploration results that outline a large mineralized system, with evidence of silver, gold and copper extending along trend for at least 4 km. Drilling near the old mine in 2006 encountered 5 kg over 5 meters.
The combination of the high grades from the old mine area and the multi-kilometer mineralized trend supports the premise that this is part of a large and robust system, capable of hosting deposits on the same scale as others in the Golden Triangle.
Work this year is primarily focused on drill-testing the extent of the mineralized system, working outward from the old mine. Showing size to a system that has already demonstrated high grades would constitute an important discovery.
