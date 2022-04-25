Mountain Commerce Bancorp : 3-31-22 Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. Financials - UNAUDITED

Assets

Cash and due from banks Interest-earning deposits in other banks

Cash and cash equivalents

Investments available for sale Equity securities

Loans held for sale

Loans receivable Allowance for loans losses

Net loans receivable

Premises and equipment, net Accrued interest receivable Bank owned life insurance Restricted stock

Deferred tax assets, net Other assets

Total assets

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

Noninterest-bearing Interest-bearing Wholesale

Total deposits

FHLB / FRB borrowings Senior debt, net Subordinated debt, net Accrued interest payable Post-employment liabilities Other liabilities

Total liabilities

Total shareholders' equity

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Amounts in thousands)

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

$

13,123 $ 10,655

70,674 57,932

83,797 68,587

147,645 155,916

6,083 7,074

130 315

1,123,796

1,070,532

(11,105)

(10,524)

1,112,691 1,060,008

19,459 17,211

3,645 3,395

9,643 9,600

5,951 5,951

5,550 2,784

3,743 4,088

$

1,398,337 $ 1,334,929

$

331,142 $ 308,176

686,403 665,760

132,981 133,918

1,150,526 1,107,854

100,000 75,000

11,500 11,995

9,838 9,828

246 398

3,373 3,330

5,897 5,463

$

1,398,337

1,281,380 116,957

$

1,213,868 121,061 1,334,929

Interest income

Loans

Investment securities - taxable Investment securities - tax exempt Dividends and other

Interest expense

Savings

Interest bearing transaction accounts

Time certificates of deposit of $250,000 or more Other time deposits

Total deposits Senior debt Subordinated debt FHLB & FRB advances

Net interest income

Provision for (recovery of) loan losses

Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) loan losses

Noninterest income

Service charges and fee income Bank owned life insurance

Realized gain (loss) on sale of investment securities available for sale Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities

Gain on sale of loans

Wealth management Limited partnership income Other noninterest incomeNoninterest expense

Compensation and employee benefits Occupancy

Furniture and equipment Data processing

FDIC insurance Office Advertising Professional fees

Real estate owned expense (benefit) Other noninterest expense

Income before income taxes Income taxes

Net income

Earnings per common share:

Basic

Diluted

Weighted average common shares outstanding:

Basic

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Amounts in thousands, except share data)

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

March 31,

March 31,2022

2021

2022

2021

$

11,243

10,665

$

11,243 10,665

993

470

993 470

105

96

105 96

130

51

130 51

12,471

11,282

12,471 11,282

220

251

220 251

148

69

148 69

74

293

74 293

52

241

52 241

494

854

494 854

102

113

102 113

164

163

164 163

36

122

36 122

796

1,252

796 1,252

11,675

10,030 -

11,675 10,030

650

650

-

11,025

10,030

11,025 10,030

338

294

338 294

43

31

43 31

(65)

1

(65) 1

(887)

1

(887) 1

19

102

19 102

196

164 -

196 164

373

(5)

15

373 (5)

- 15

12

608

12 608

3,223

2,320

3,223 2,320

365

359

365 359

95

148

95 148

475

395

475 395

166

115

166 115

152

163

152 163

62

42

62 42

305

218

305 218

15

30

15 30

508

451

508 451

5,366

4,241

5,366 4,241

5,671

6,397

5,671 6,397

1,228

1,537

1,228 1,537

$ $ $

4,443

4,860

$ $ $

4,443 4,860

0.72 0.71

0.78 0.77

0.72 0.78

0.71 0.77

6,190,910 6,225,687

6,268,706 6,271,704