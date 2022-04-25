Mountain Commerce Bancorp : 3-31-22 Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. Financials - UNAUDITED
Cash and due from banks Interest-earning deposits in other banks
Cash and cash equivalents
Investments available for sale Equity securities
Loans held for sale
Loans receivable Allowance for loans losses
Net loans receivable
Premises and equipment, net Accrued interest receivable Bank owned life insurance Restricted stock
Deferred tax assets, net Other assets
Total assets
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Noninterest-bearing Interest-bearing Wholesale
Total deposits
FHLB / FRB borrowings Senior debt, net Subordinated debt, net Accrued interest payable Post-employment liabilities Other liabilities
Total liabilities
Total shareholders' equity
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Amounts in thousands)
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
$
13,123 $ 10,655
70,674 57,932
83,797 68,587
147,645 155,916
6,083 7,074
130 315
1,123,796
1,070,532
(11,105)
(10,524)
1,112,691 1,060,008
19,459 17,211
3,645 3,395
9,643 9,600
5,951 5,951
5,550 2,784
3,743 4,088
$
1,398,337 $ 1,334,929
$
331,142 $ 308,176
686,403 665,760
132,981 133,918
1,150,526 1,107,854
100,000 75,000
11,500 11,995
9,838 9,828
246 398
3,373 3,330
5,897 5,463
$
1,398,337
1,281,380 116,957
$
1,213,868 121,061 1,334,929
Interest income
Loans
Investment securities - taxable Investment securities - tax exempt Dividends and other
Interest expense
Savings
Interest bearing transaction accounts
Time certificates of deposit of $250,000 or more Other time deposits
Total deposits Senior debt Subordinated debt FHLB & FRB advances
Net interest income
Provision for (recovery of) loan losses
Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) loan losses
Noninterest income
Service charges and fee income Bank owned life insurance
Realized gain (loss) on sale of investment securities available for sale Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities
Gain on sale of loans
Wealth management Limited partnership income Other noninterest income Noninterest expense
Compensation and employee benefits Occupancy
Furniture and equipment Data processing
FDIC insurance Office Advertising Professional fees
Real estate owned expense (benefit) Other noninterest expense
Income before income taxes Income taxes
Net income
Earnings per common share:
Basic
Diluted
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Amounts in thousands, except share data)
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
March 31,
March 31, 2022
2021
2022
2021
$
11,243
10,665
$
11,243 10,665
993
470
993 470
105
96
105 96
130
51
130 51
12,471
11,282
12,471 11,282
220
251
220 251
148
69
148 69
74
293
74 293
52
241
52 241
494
854
494 854
102
113
102 113
164
163
164 163
36
122
36 122
796
1,252
796 1,252
11,675
10,030 -
11,675 10,030
650
650
-
11,025
10,030
11,025 10,030
338
294
338 294
43
31
43 31
(65)
1
(65) 1
(887)
1
(887) 1
19
102
19 102
196
164 -
196 164
373
(5)
15
373 (5)
- 15
12
608
12 608
3,223
2,320
3,223 2,320
365
359
365 359
95
148
95 148
475
395
475 395
166
115
166 115
152
163
152 163
62
42
62 42
305
218
305 218
15
30
15 30
508
451
508 451
5,366
4,241
5,366 4,241
5,671
6,397
5,671 6,397
1,228
1,537
1,228 1,537
$ $ $
4,443
4,860
$ $ $
4,443 4,860
0.72 0.71
0.78 0.77
0.72 0.78
0.71 0.77
6,190,910 6,225,687
6,268,706 6,271,704
6,190,910 6,268,706
Diluted
6,225,687 6,271,704
Sales 2021
46,1 M
-
-
Net income 2021
24,1 M
-
-
Net Debt 2021
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
7,79x
Yield 2021
1,77%
Capitalization
189 M
189 M
-
Capi. / Sales 2021
4,09x
Capi. / Sales 2022
3,62x
Nbr of Employees
102
Free-Float
98,5%
