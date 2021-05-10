Log in
    MCBI   US6240041078

MOUNTAIN COMMERCE BANCORP, INC.

(MCBI)
  Report
Mountain Commerce Bancorp : Donnie Blair Receives Mountain Commerce Bank's Esteemed Stuart E. Wood Jr. Memorial Award

05/10/2021 | 02:40pm EDT
KNOXVILLE, TN - May 10, 2021 - The board of directors of Mountain Commerce Bank (OTCQX: MCBI) today announced that Donnie Blair, the bank's senior vice president and director of technology and information security, has been selected to receive the prestigious Stuart E. Wood Jr. Memorial Award in recognition of his commitment to the values of integrity, leadership and excellence.

The award is presented by the board to a Mountain Commerce Bank (MCB) employee who reflects the principles and standards exhibited by Wood, a prolific East Tennessee businessman and admired community leader who was chairman of MCB's board of directors until his unexpected passing in 2010.

Blair was honored for his extraordinary ongoing efforts in support of the bank's mission of growth, as well as his work in keeping the bank operational, and its staff working, while the bank's lobbies remained closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

'Donnie's years of experience serve the bank, its team members and board with distinction every day,' said William E. 'Bill' Edwards III, MCB president and chief executive officer. 'His dedication and responsiveness were pivotal to a remarkably successful outcome when there were so many unknowns. No one deserves this accolade more.'

In honor of Blair's selection, a contribution will be made by the bank to the East Tennessee Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association in memory of Stuart E. Wood Jr. The donation is at the request of Wood's children, Meredith Wood Seeley Roberts and MCB board member Frank Wood.

Disclaimer

Mountain Commerce Bancorp Inc. published this content on 10 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2021 18:39:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 30,3 M - -
Net income 2020 10,2 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1,40 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 12,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 161 M 161 M -
EV / Sales 2019 5,17x
EV / Sales 2020 4,30x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 98,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
William E. Edwards Vice Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
David A. Bright Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Dwight B. Ferguson Chairman
Kevin W. Horne Chief Operating Officer & Director
Wade H. Farmer Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOUNTAIN COMMERCE BANCORP, INC.24.39%161
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.26.89%488 094
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION39.16%361 454
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.40%275 203
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.23.28%212 926
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION6.11%203 716