Mountain Commerce Bancorp : Donnie Blair Receives Mountain Commerce Bank's Esteemed Stuart E. Wood Jr. Memorial Award

KNOXVILLE, TN - May 10, 2021 - The board of directors of Mountain Commerce Bank (OTCQX: MCBI) today announced that Donnie Blair, the bank's senior vice president and director of technology and information security, has been selected to receive the prestigious Stuart E. Wood Jr. Memorial Award in recognition of his commitment to the values of integrity, leadership and excellence.

The award is presented by the board to a Mountain Commerce Bank (MCB) employee who reflects the principles and standards exhibited by Wood, a prolific East Tennessee businessman and admired community leader who was chairman of MCB's board of directors until his unexpected passing in 2010.

Blair was honored for his extraordinary ongoing efforts in support of the bank's mission of growth, as well as his work in keeping the bank operational, and its staff working, while the bank's lobbies remained closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

'Donnie's years of experience serve the bank, its team members and board with distinction every day,' said William E. 'Bill' Edwards III, MCB president and chief executive officer. 'His dedication and responsiveness were pivotal to a remarkably successful outcome when there were so many unknowns. No one deserves this accolade more.'

In honor of Blair's selection, a contribution will be made by the bank to the East Tennessee Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association in memory of Stuart E. Wood Jr. The donation is at the request of Wood's children, Meredith Wood Seeley Roberts and MCB board member Frank Wood.