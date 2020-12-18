Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc.    MCBI

MOUNTAIN COMMERCE BANCORP, INC.

(MCBI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mountain Commerce Bancorp : Lobby Closure Effective Monday, December 21, 2020

12/18/2020 | 05:39pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In an effort to do our part to stop the spread of COVID-19, MCB is adjusting its branch operating procedures until further notice.

Beginning Monday, December 21, 2020, please note these changes:

  • Branch drive-thru locations will remain open, while our lobbies will be closed.
  • Make an appointment or call when you arrive, if you have these types of business:
    • Large or complicated transactions
    • Discuss loans, sign documents and/or open accounts
    • Safety deposit boxes
  • We are limiting face-to-face contact as much possible. We encourage you to call your branch or your banker if you have questions, issues, concerns, or need information.

If you do come into the bank, we ask that you only do so if you are feeling well and that you wear a mask. We will then direct you to the location where we will handle your business in a safe, healthy manner.

Thank you for your understanding and cooperation during this unprecedented time.

Disclaimer

Mountain Commerce Bancorp Inc. published this content on 18 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 December 2020 22:38:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about MOUNTAIN COMMERCE BANCORP, INC.
05:39pMOUNTAIN COMMERCE BANCORP : Lobby Closure Effective Monday, December 21, 2020
PU
10/26MOUNTAIN COMMERCE BANCORP : Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
PU
07/29MOUNTAIN COMMERCE BANCORP : Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results
PU
07/15MOUNTAIN COMMERCE BANCORP, INC. : Completes $10 Million Subordinated Debt Offeri..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 31,9 M - -
Net income 2019 12,4 M - -
Net Debt 2019 28,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 11,3x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 132 M 132 M -
EV / Sales 2018 4,95x
EV / Sales 2019 5,17x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 98,5%
Chart MOUNTAIN COMMERCE BANCORP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
William E. Edwards Vice Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Dwight B. Ferguson Chairman
Kevin W. Horne Chief Operating Officer & Director
David A. Bright Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Wade H. Farmer Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOUNTAIN COMMERCE BANCORP, INC.-5.20%132
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-13.44%364 778
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-23.33%259 528
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-18.46%249 402
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-14.56%187 486
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.14.69%167 546
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ