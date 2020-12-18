Mountain Commerce Bancorp : Lobby Closure Effective Monday, December 21, 2020

In an effort to do our part to stop the spread of COVID-19, MCB is adjusting its branch operating procedures until further notice.

Beginning Monday, December 21, 2020, please note these changes:

Branch drive-thru locations will remain open, while our lobbies will be closed.

Make an appointment or call when you arrive, if you have these types of business: Large or complicated transactions Discuss loans, sign documents and/or open accounts Safety deposit boxes

We are limiting face-to-face contact as much possible. We encourage you to call your branch or your banker if you have questions, issues, concerns, or need information.

If you do come into the bank, we ask that you only do so if you are feeling well and that you wear a mask . We will then direct you to the location where we will handle your business in a safe, healthy manner.

Thank you for your understanding and cooperation during this unprecedented time.