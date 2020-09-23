Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp    MCAC

MOUNTAIN CREST ACQUISITION CORP

(MCAC)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 09/23 03:00:59 pm
10.175 USD   -1.69%
02:35pMOUNTAIN CREST ACQUISITION : Playboy nears $425 million deal to return to the stock market, sources say
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mountain Crest Acquisition : Playboy nears $425 million deal to return to the stock market, sources say

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/23/2020 | 02:35pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Playboy bunnies pose during the opening ceremony of the Playboy Cancun casino

Playboy Enterprises is nearing a deal to go public through a merger with Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp, which would value the owner of Playboy magazine at around $425 million, including debt, people familiar with the matter said.

A tie-up with Mountain Crest would result in Playboy's return to the stock market, nine years after it went private in a $207 million deal led by its late founder Hugh Hefner and private equity firm Rizvi Traverse Management.

Mountain Crest, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), could announce a deal with Playboy by the end of this month, the sources said on Wednesday, cautioning that talks could still collapse.

Mountain Crest is in discussions with investors who would contribute around $100 million to the deal in the form of a private investment in public equity, or PIPE, transaction, the sources said.

The sources requested anonymity as the discussions are private. A Playboy representative declined to comment. Mountain Crest Chief Executive Suying Liu had no comment when contacted by phone. Executives at Rizvi Traverse did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Reuters reported last week that Playboy was exploring going public through a SPAC merger. The New York Post reported the exclusive talks with Mountain Crest on Tuesday.

Mountain Crest raised $50 million in an initial public offering earlier this year with the goal of buying a private company, which would then become public as a result of the deal. SPACs have emerged in 2020 as an increasingly popular route to public markets over a traditional IPO.

Playboy earlier this year stopped printing its flagship magazine, ending a nearly seven-decade run on newsstands that began in 1953 with a debut issue featuring Marilyn Monroe.

The company has expanded beyond its media business to refashion itself as a lifestyle brand and is eyeing expansion into sexual wellness.

By Joshua Franklin

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about MOUNTAIN CREST ACQUISITION CORP
02:35pMOUNTAIN CREST ACQUISITION : Playboy nears $425 million deal to return to the st..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 0,00 M - -
Net Debt 2019 0,10 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 25,3 M 25,3 M -
EV / Sales 2018
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 100%
Chart MOUNTAIN CREST ACQUISITION CORP
Duration : Period :
Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Suying Liu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Dong Liu Chief Financial Officer & Director
Nelson M. Haight Independent Director
Todd Milbourn Independent Director
Wen Hua Zhang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOUNTAIN CREST ACQUISITION CORP0.00%25
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-37.08%23 361
INDUSTRIVÄRDEN AB0.34%11 304
KINNEVIK AB43.62%10 220
LIFCO AB (PUBL)16.26%6 787
JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP-18.91%4 639
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group