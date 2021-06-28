Mountain Crest Acquisition II : Amendment to Quarterly Report (SEC Filing - 10-Q/A)
06/28/2021 | 04:58pm EDT
Table of Contents
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM 10-Q/A
(Mark One)
⌧ QUARTERLY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
For the quarterly period endedMarch 31, 2021
◻ TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
For the transition period from to
Commission File No.001-39864
MOUNTAIN CREST ACQUISITION CORP. II
Delaware
85-3472546
(State or other jurisdiction of
incorporation or organization)
(I.R.S. Employer
Identification No.)
311 West 43rdStreet, 12thFloor,New York,NY10036
(Address of Principal Executive Offices, including zip code)
(646)493-6558
(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)
N/A
(Former name, former address and former fiscal year, if changed since last report)
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of each class
Trading Symbol(s)
Name of each exchange on which registered
Common Stock
MCAD
The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC
Rights
MCADR
The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC
Units
MCADU
The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days.Yes⌧No ◻
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files).Yes⌧No ◻
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of 'large accelerated filer,' 'accelerated filer,' 'smaller reporting company,' and 'emerging growth company' in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act.
☐
Large accelerated filer
☐
Accelerated filer
☒
Non-accelerated filer
☒
Smaller reporting company
☒
Emerging growth company
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.◻
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act): Yes ⌧No ◻
As of June 25, 2021, there were 7,557,500 shares of the Company's common stock, $0.0001 par value per share issued and outstanding.
Table of Contents
EXPLANATORY NOTE
Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II (the 'Company') is filing this amended Form 10-Q/A ('Form 10-Q/A') to amend the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2021, originally filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC') on May 24, 2021 (the 'Original Report'), to restate the Company's financial statements and related footnote disclosures as of and for the three months ended March 31, 2021 to correct an error noted below that was identified by the Company's independent registered public accountants. This Form 10-Q/A also amends certain other Items in the Original Report, as listed in 'Items Amended in this Form 10-Q/A' below.
Restatement Background
In conjunction with the closing of its Initial Public Offering on January 12, 2021, the Company agreed to issue Chardan Capital Markets, LLC ('Chardan') and its designees at the close of a Business Combination, a deferred discount equal to 0.5% of the amount sold in the Initial Public Offering in the form of the Company's shares of common stock, at a price of $10.00 per share (28,750 shares).
Subsequent to the filing of the Original Report, it was determined that the Company should have recorded the value of the shares to be issued to Chardan in the amount of $287,500 as an expense of the Initial Public Offering, resulting in a charge to stockholders' equity, with a corresponding credit to deferred underwriting fee payable.
As a result, the Company's management, together with the Audit Committee, determined on June 1, 2021, that the Company's (i) financial statements and other financial data as of and for the three months ended March 31, 2021 included in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2021 should be restated and (ii) the financial statement included in the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K, filed on January 19, 2021 should be revised in the Amended Form 10-Q (collectively, the 'Affected Periods') as a result of this error. These restatements and revisions result in non-cash, non-operating financial statement corrections and will have no impact on the Company's current or previously reported cash position, operating expenses or total operating, investing or financing cash flows.
The Company has not amended its Current Report on Form 8-K, filed on January 19, 2021, for the Affected Periods. The financial information that has been previously filed or otherwise reported for this period is superseded by the information in this Form 10-Q/A, and the financial statements and related financial information contained in such previously filed Form 10-Q filed on May 24, 2021 should no longer be relied upon. On May 28, 2021, the Company filed a report on Form 8-K disclosing the non-reliance on the financial statements included in the Form 10-Q filed on May 24, 2021.
In connection with the restatement, management has re-evaluated the effectiveness of the Company's disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting as of March 31, 2021. The Company's management has concluded that in light of the error described above, and the filing of the Form 10-Q before the Company's independent registered public accountants completed its review and provided authorization, material weaknesses exist in the Company's internal control over financial reporting and that the Company's disclosure controls and procedures were not effective. For a discussion of management's consideration of our disclosure controls and procedures, internal controls over financial reporting, and the material weaknesses identified, see Part I, Item 4, 'Controls and Procedures' of this Form 10-Q/A.
Items Amended in this Form 10-Q/A
This Form 10-Q/A presents the Original Report, amended and restated with modifications as necessary to reflect the restatements. The following items have been amended to reflect the restatement:
Part I, Item 1. Financial Statements
Part I, Item 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
Part I, Item 4. Controls and Procedures
Part II, Item 1A. Risk Factors
Table of Contents
In addition, the Company's Principal Executive Officer and Principal Financial and Accounting Officer has provided new certifications dated as of the date of this filing in connection with this Form 10-Q/A (Exhibits 31.1, 31.2, 32.1 and 32.2).
Except as described above, this Form 10-Q/A does not amend, update or change any other items or disclosures in the Original Report and does not purport to reflect any information or events subsequent to the filing thereof. As such, this Form 10-Q/A speaks only as of the date the Original Report was filed, and we have not undertaken herein to amend, supplement or update any information contained in the Original Report to give effect to any subsequent events. Accordingly, this Form 10-Q/A should be read in conjunction with our filings made with the SEC subsequent to the filing of the Original Report, including any amendment to those filings.
Table of Contents
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Page
PART 1 - FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Item 1.
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Unaudited)
1
Condensed Balance Sheets
1
Condensed Statement of Operations
2
Condensed Statement of Changes in Stockholders' Equity
3
Condensed Statement of Cash Flows
4
Notes to Condensed Financial Statements
5-16
Item 2.
MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
17
Item 3.
QUANTITATIVE AND QUALITATIVE DISCLOSURES ABOUT MARKET RISK
20
Item 4.
CONTROLS AND PROCEDURES
20
PART II - OTHER INFORMATION
Item 1.
LEGAL PROCEEDINGS
22
Item 1A.
RISK FACTORS
22
Item 2.
UNREGISTERED SALES OF EQUITY SECURITIES AND USE OF PROCEEDS
22
Item 3.
DEFAULTS UPON SENIOR SECURITIES
23
Item 4.
MINE SAFETY DISCLOSURES
23
Item 5.
OTHER INFORMATION
23
Item 6.
EXHIBITS
23
SIGNATURES
25
Table of Contents
PART 1 - FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Item 1. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
MOUNTAIN CREST ACQUISITION CORP. II
CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
March 31,
December 31,
2021
2020
(unaudited restated)
ASSETS
Current Assets
Cash
$
392,903
$
24,764
Prepaid expenses
128,219
-
Total Current Assets
521,122
24,764
Deferred offering costs
-
61,894
Marketable securities held in Trust Account
57,503,797
-
Total Assets
$
58,024,919
$
86,658
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current Liabilities
Accrued expenses
$
68,333
$
1,450
Promissory note - related party
-
61,894
Total Current Liabilities
68,333
63,344
Deferred underwriting fee payable
2,012,500
-
Total Liabilities
2,080,833
63,344
Commitments
Common stock subject to possible redemption 5,094,072 shares at redemption value at March 31, 2021
50,944,084
-
Stockholders' Equity
Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 30,000,000 shares authorized, and 2,463,428 and 1,437,500 shares issuedand outstandingas of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 (excluding 5,094,072 and 0 shares subject to possible redemption at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020), respectively
246
144
Additional paid in capital
5,149,077
24,856
Accumulated deficit
(149,321)
(1,686)
Total Stockholders' Equity
5,000,002
23,314
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
58,024,919
$
86,658
(1)
At December 31, 2020, included up 187,500 shares subject to forfeiture if the over-allotment option is not exercised in full or in part by the underwriters (see Note 6).
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed financial statements.
1
Table of Contents
MOUNTAIN CREST ACQUISITION CORP. II
CONDENSED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2021
(Unaudited and restated)
Formation and operational costs
$
151,432
Loss from operations
(151,432)
Other income:
Interest earned on marketable securities held in Trust Account
252
Unrealized gain on marketable securities held in Trust Account
3,545
Other income, net
3,797
Net loss
$
(147,635)
Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding common stock subject to redemption
5,090,614
Basic and diluted net income per share, Common stock subject to redemption
$
0.00
Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding, Non-redeemable common stock (1)
2,310,301
Basic and diluted net loss per share, Non-redeemable common stock
$
(0.06)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed financial statements.
2
Table of Contents
MOUNTAIN CREST ACQUISITION CORP. II
CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2021
(Unaudited and restated)
Additional
Total
Common Stock
Paid in
Accumulated
Stockholders'
Shares
Amount
Capital
Deficit
Equity
Balance - January 1, 2021
1,437,500
$
144
$
24,856
$
(1,686)
$
23,314
Sale of 5,750,000 Units, net of underwriting discounts and offering expenses
5,750,000
575
52,367,832
-
52,368,407
Sale of 200,000 Private Placement Units
200,000
20
1,999,980
-
2,000,000
Issuance of Representative Shares
170,000
17
1,699,983
-
1,700,000
Common stock subject to possible redemption
(5,094,072)
(510)
(50,943,574)
-
(50,944,084)
Net loss
-
-
-
(147,635)
(147,635)
Balance - March 31, 2021
2,463,428
$
246
$
5,149,077
$
(149,321)
$
5,000,002
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed financial statements.
3
Table of Contents
MOUNTAIN CREST ACQUISITION CORP. II
CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2021
(unaudited and restated)
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
Net loss
$
(147,635)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
Interest earned on marketable securities held in Trust Account
(252)
Unrealized gain on marketable securities held in Trust Account
(3,545)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Prepaid expenses
(128,219)
Accrued expenses
66,883
Net cash used in operating activities
(212,768)
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:
Investment of cash into Trust Account
(57,500,000)
Net cash used in investing activities
(57,500,000)
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:
Proceeds from sale of Units, net of underwriting discounts paid
56,350,000
Proceeds from sale of Private Placement Units
2,000,000
Repayment of promissory note - related party
(61,894)
Payment of offering costs
(207,199)
Net cash provided by financing activities
58,080,907
Net Change in Cash
368,139
Cash - Beginning of period
24,764
Cash - End of period
$
392,903
Non-cash investing and financing activities:
Issuance of Representative Shares
$
1,700,000
Initial classification of common stock subject to possible redemption
$
51,091,720
Change in value of common stock subject to possible redemption
$
(147,636)
Deferred underwriting fee payable
$
2,012,500
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed financial statements.
4
Table of Contents
MOUNTAIN CREST ACQUISITION CORP. II
NOTES TOCONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
MARCH 31, 2021
(Unaudited)
NOTE 1 - DESCRIPTION OF ORGANIZATION AND BUSINESS OPERATIONS
Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II (the 'Company') was incorporated in Delaware on July 31, 2020. The Company was formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business transaction with one or more businesses that the Company has not yet identified (a 'Business Combination').
The Company is not limited to a particular industry or geographic region for purposes of consummating a Business Combination, though it is the Company's intention to pursue prospective targets in North America. The Company is an early stage and emerging growth company and, as such, the Company is subject to all of the risks associated with early stage and emerging growth companies.
As of March 31, 2021, the Company had not commenced any operations. All activity through March 31, 2021 relates to the Company's formation and the initial public offering ('Initial Public Offering'), which is described below, and subsequent to the Initial Public Offering, identifying a target company for a Business Combination. The Company will not generate any operating revenues until after the completion of a Business Combination, at the earliest. The Company will generate non-operating income in the form of interest income from the proceeds derived from the Initial Public Offering.
The registration statement for the Company's Initial Public Offering was declared effective on January 7, 2021. On January 12, 2021, the Company consummated the Initial Public Offering of 5,000,000 units (the 'Units') 'and, with respect to the shares of common stock included in the Units sold, the 'Public Shares at $10.00 per Unit, generating gross proceeds of $50,000,000, which is described in Note 4.
Simultaneously with the closing of the Initial Public Offering, the Company consummated the sale of 185,000 units (the 'Private Units') at a price of $10.00 per Private Unit in a private placement to Mountain Crest Capital LLC (the 'Sponsor') and Chardan Capital Markets, LLC ('Chardan'), generating gross proceeds of $1,850,000, which is described in Note 5.
Following the closing of the Initial Public Offering on January 12, 2021, an amount of $50,000,000 ($10.00 per Unit) from the net proceeds of the sale of the Units in the Initial Public Offering and the sale of the Private Units was placed in a trust account (the 'Trust Account'), of which $500,000 was deposited on January 13, 2021, and invested in U.S. government securities, within the meaning set forth in Section 2(a)(16) of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 'Investment Company Act'), with a maturity of 180 days or less or in any open-ended investment company that holds itself out as a money market fund meeting the conditions of Rule 2a-7 of the Investment Company Act, as determined by the Company, until the earlier of: (i) the consummation of a Business Combination or (ii) the distribution of the funds in the Trust Account as described below.
On January 14, 2021, the underwriters fully exercised their over-allotment option, resulting in an additional 750,000 Units issued for an aggregate amount of $7,500,000. In connection with the underwriters' full exercise of their over-allotment option, the Company also consummated the sale of an additional 15,000 Private Units at $10.00 per Private Unit, generating total proceeds of $7,650,000. A total of $7,500,000 was deposited into the Trust Account, bringing the aggregate proceeds held in the Trust Account to $57,500,000.
Transaction costs amounted to $5,131,593 consisting of $1,150,000 of underwriting fees, $2,012,500 of deferred underwriting fees and $1,969,093 of other offering costs. As a result of the underwriters' election to fully exercise their over-allotment option, a total of 187,500 Founder Shares are no longer subject to forfeiture.
5
Table of Contents
MOUNTAIN CREST ACQUISITION CORP. II
NOTES TO CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
MARCH 31, 2021
(Unaudited)
The Company's management has broad discretion with respect to the specific application of the net proceeds of the Initial Public Offering and the sale of the Private Units, although substantially all of the net proceeds are intended to be applied generally toward consummating a Business Combination. The Company's initial Business Combination must be with one or more target businesses that together have a fair market value equal to at least 80% of the balance in the Trust Account (less any deferred underwriting commissions and net of amounts previously released to the Company to pay its tax obligations) at the time of the signing of an agreement to enter into a Business Combination. The Company will only complete a Business Combination if the post-Business Combination company owns or acquires 50% or more of the outstanding voting securities of the target or otherwise acquires a controlling interest in the target sufficient for it not to be required to register as an investment company under the Investment Company Act. There is no assurance that the Company will be able to successfully effect a Business Combination.
The Company will provide its holders of the outstanding Public Shares (the 'public stockholders') with the opportunity to redeem all or a portion of their Public Shares upon the completion of a Business Combination either (i) in connection with a stockholder meeting called to approve the Business Combination or (ii) by means of a tender offer. The decision as to whether the Company will seek stockholder approval of a Business Combination or conduct a tender offer will be made by the Company, solely in its discretion. The stockholders will be entitled to redeem their shares for a pro rata portion of the amount then on deposit in the Trust Account (initially $10.00 per share, plus any pro rata interest earned on the funds held in the Trust Account and not previously released to the Company to pay its tax obligations). The per-share amount to be distributed to stockholders who redeem their shares will not be reduced by the deferred underwriting commission the Company will pay to the underwriters (as discussed in Note 7).
The Company will proceed with a Business Combination if the Company has net tangible assets of at least $5,000,001 immediately prior to or upon such consummation of a Business Combination and, if the Company seeks stockholder approval, a majority of the outstanding shares voted are voted in favor of the Business Combination. If a stockholder vote is not required by law and the Company does not decide to hold a stockholder vote for business or other legal reasons, the Company will, pursuant to its Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation, conduct the redemptions pursuant to the tender offer rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC'), and file tender offer documents with the SEC prior to completing a Business Combination. If, however, stockholder approval of the transaction is required by law, or the Company decides to obtain stockholder approval for business or other legal reasons, the Company will offer to redeem shares in conjunction with a proxy solicitation pursuant to the proxy rules and not pursuant to the tender offer rules. If the Company seeks stockholder approval in connection with a Business Combination, the Company's Sponsor has agreed to (a) vote its Founder Shares (as defined in Note 6), Private Shares (as defined in Note 5) and any Public Shares held by it in favor of a Business Combination and (b) not to redeem any shares in connection with a stockholder vote to approve a Business Combination or sell any such shares to the Company in a tender offer in connection with a Business Combination. Additionally, each public stockholder may elect to redeem their Public Shares irrespective of whether they vote for or against the proposed transaction.
Notwithstanding the above, if the Company seeks stockholder approval of a Business Combination and it does not conduct redemptions pursuant to the tender offer rules, the Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation provides that a public stockholder, together with any affiliate of such stockholder or any other person with whom such stockholder is acting in concert or as a 'group' (as defined under Section 13 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the 'Exchange Act')), will be restricted from redeeming its shares with respect to more than an aggregate of 20% or more of the Public Shares, without the prior consent of the Company.
The Sponsor has agreed to (i) waive its redemption rights with respect to Founder Shares, Private Shares and any Public Shares it may acquire during or after the Initial Public Offering in connection with the consummation of a Business Combination and (ii) not to propose an amendment to the Company's Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation that would affect the substance or timing of the Company's obligation to redeem 100% of its Public Shares if the Company does not complete a Business Combination, unless the Company provides the public stockholders an opportunity to redeem their Public Shares in conjunction with any such amendment. However, the Sponsor will be entitled to liquidating distributions with respect to any Public Shares acquired if the Company fails to consummate a Business Combination or liquidates within the Combination Period (defined below).
6
Table of Contents
MOUNTAIN CREST ACQUISITION CORP. II
NOTES TO CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
MARCH 31, 2021
(Unaudited)
The Company has until October 12, 2021 (or until April 12, 2022 if the Company has executed a definitive agreement for a Business Combination by October 12, 2021 but has not completed the Business Combination within such 9-month period) to consummate a Business Combination. However, if the Company anticipates that it may not be able to consummate a Business Combination by October 12, 2021, and the Company has not entered into a definitive agreement for a Business Combination by such date, the Company may extend the period of time to consummate a Business Combination up to two times, each by an additional three months (for a total of 15 months to complete a Business Combination (the 'Combination Period'). In order to extend the time available for the Company to consummate a Business Combination, the Sponsor or its affiliate or designees must deposit into the Trust Account $500,000, or $575,000 if the underwriters' over-allotment option is exercised in full ($0.10 per Public Share in either case, or an aggregate of $1,000,000 (or $1,150,000 if the over-allotment option is exercised in full)), on or prior to the date of the applicable deadline, for each three month extension.
If the Company is unable to complete a Business Combination within the Combination Period, the Company will (i) cease all operations except for the purpose of winding up, (ii) as promptly as reasonably possible but not more than ten business days thereafter, redeem the Public Shares, at a per-share price, payable in cash, equal to the aggregate amount then on deposit in the Trust Account including interest earned on the funds held in the Trust Account and not previously released to the Company to pay taxes, divided by the number of then outstanding Public Shares, which redemption will completely extinguish public stockholders' rights as stockholders (including the right to receive further liquidating distributions, if any), subject to applicable law, and (iii) as promptly as reasonably possible following such redemption, subject to the approval of the Company's remaining stockholders and the Company's board of directors, dissolve and liquidate, subject in the case of clauses (ii) and (iii) to the Company's obligations under Delaware law to provide for claims of creditors and the requirements of other applicable law.
The Sponsor has agreed to waive its liquidation rights with respect to the Private Shares if the Company fails to complete a Business Combination within the Combination Period. However, if the Sponsor or any of its respective affiliates acquire Public Shares after the Initial Public Offering, such Public Shares will be entitled to liquidating distributions from the Trust Account if the Company fails to complete a Business Combination within the Combination Period. The underwriters have agreed to waive their rights to their deferred underwriting commission (see Note 7) held in the Trust Account in the event the Company does not complete a Business Combination within the Combination Period and, in such event, such amounts will be included with the other funds held in the Trust Account that will be available to fund the redemption of the Public Shares. In the event of such distribution, it is possible that the per share value of the assets remaining available for distribution will be less than the Initial Public Offering price per Unit ($10.00).
In order to protect the amounts held in the Trust Account, the Sponsor has agreed to be liable to the Company if and to the extent any claims by a vendor for services rendered or products sold to the Company, or a prospective target business with which the Company has discussed entering into a transaction agreement, reduce the amounts in the Trust Account to below the lesser of (i) $10.00 per Public Share and (ii) the actual amount per Public Share held in the Trust Account as of the date of the liquidation of the Trust Account, if less than $10.00 per Public Share due to reductions in the value of the trust assets, less taxes payable, provided that such liability will not apply to any claims by a third party who executed a waiver of any and all rights to the monies held in the Trust Account nor will it apply to any claims under the Company's indemnity of the underwriters of Initial Public Offering against certain liabilities, including liabilities under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the 'Securities Act'). Moreover, in the event that an executed waiver is deemed to be unenforceable against a third party, the Sponsor will not be responsible to the extent of any liability for such third-party claims. The Company will seek to reduce the possibility that the Sponsor will have to indemnify the Trust Account due to claims of creditors by endeavoring to have all vendors, service providers, prospective target businesses or other entities with which the Company does business, execute agreements with the Company waiving any right, title, interest or claim of any kind in or to monies held in the Trust Account.
Risks and Uncertainties
Management continues to evaluate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and has concluded that while it is reasonably possible that the virus could have a negative effect on the Company's financial position, results of its operations and/or search for a target company, the specific impact is not readily determinable as of the date of the financial statements. The financial statements do not include any adjustments that might result from the outcome of this uncertainty.
7
Table of Contents
MOUNTAIN CREST ACQUISITION CORP. II
NOTES TO CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
MARCH 31, 2021
(Unaudited)
NOTE 2 - RESTATEMENT AND REVISION OF PREVIOUSLY ISSUED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
The Company has agreed to issue Chardan and/or its designees at the close of a Business Combination, a deferred discount equal to 0.5% of the amount sold in the Initial Public Offering in the form of the Company's shares of common stock, at a price of $10.00 per share (28,750 shares).
Subsequent to the filing of the March 31, 2021 Form 10-Q (the 'Original Filing'), the Company determined that it should have recorded the value of the shares to be issued to Chardan in the amount of $287,500 as an expense of the Initial Public Offering, as of January 12, 2021 and as of March 31, 2021 resulting in a charge to stockholders' equity, with a corresponding credit to deferred underwriting fee payable.
The table below summarizes the effects of the revision of the January 12, 2021 balance sheet and the restatement of the March 31, 2021 restatement on the financial statements.
As
As
Previously
Revised and
Reported
Adjustments
Restated
Balance sheet as of January 12, 2021
Deferred Underwriting Fee Payable
$
1,500,000
$
250,000
$
1,750,000
Common Stock Subject to Possible Redemption
44,104,220
(250,000)
43,854,220
Common Stock
238
3
241
Additional Paid-in Capital
5,001,449
(3)
5,001,446
Balance sheet as of March 31, 2021
Deferred Underwriting Fee Payable
$
1,725,000
$
287,500
$
2,012,500
Common Stock Subject to Possible Redemption
51,231,583
(287,499)
50,944,084
Common Stock
243
3
246
Additional Paid-in Capital
5,149,081
(4)
5,149,077
NOTE 3 - SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES
Basis of Presentation
The accompanying unaudited condensed financial statements have been prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ('GAAP') for interim financial information and in accordance with the instructions to Form 10-Q and Article 8 of Regulation S-X of the SEC. Certain information or footnote disclosures normally included in financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP have been condensed or omitted, pursuant to the rules and regulations of the SEC for interim financial reporting. Accordingly, they do not include all the information and footnotes necessary for a complete presentation of financial position, results of operations, or cash flows. In the opinion of management, the accompanying unaudited condensed financial statements include all adjustments, consisting of a normal recurring nature, which are necessary for a fair presentation of the financial position, operating results and cash flows for the periods presented.
The accompanying unaudited condensed financial statements should be read in conjunction with the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2020, as filed with the SEC on March 31, 2021. The interim results for the three months ended March 31, 2021 are not necessarily indicative of the results to be expected for the year ending December 31, 2021 or for any future periods.
8
Table of Contents
MOUNTAIN CREST ACQUISITION CORP. II
NOTES TO CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
MARCH 31, 2021
(Unaudited)
Emerging Growth Company
The Company is an 'emerging growth company,' as defined in Section 2(a) of the Securities Act, as modified by the Jumpstart Our Business Startups Act of 2012 (the 'JOBS Act'), and it may take advantage of certain exemptions from various reporting requirements that are applicable to other public companies that are not emerging growth companies including, but not limited to, not being required to comply with the independent registered public accounting firm attestation requirements of Section 404 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002, reduced disclosure obligations regarding executive compensation in its periodic reports and proxy statements, and exemptions from the requirements of holding a nonbinding advisory vote on executive compensation and Stockholder approval of any golden parachute payments not previously approved.
Further, Section 102(b)(1) of the JOBS Act exempts emerging growth companies from being required to comply with new or revised financial accounting standards until private companies (that is, those that have not had a Securities Act registration statement declared effective or do not have a class of securities registered under the Exchange Act) are required to comply with the new or revised financial accounting standards. The JOBS Act provides that a company can elect to opt out of the extended transition period and comply with the requirements that apply to non-emerging growth companies but any such election to opt out is irrevocable. The Company has elected not to opt out of such extended transition period which means that when a standard is issued or revised and it has different application dates for public or private companies, the Company, as an emerging growth company, can adopt the new or revised standard at the time private companies adopt the new or revised standard. This may make comparison of the Company's financial statements with another public company which is neither an emerging growth company nor an emerging growth company which has opted out of using the extended transition period difficult or impossible because of the potential differences in accounting standards used.
Use of Estimates
The preparation of financial statements in conformity with GAAP requires the Company's management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities and disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities at the date of the financial statements and the reported amounts of expenses during the reporting period.
Making estimates requires management to exercise significant judgment. It is at least reasonably possible that the estimate of the effect of a condition, situation or set of circumstances that existed at the date of the financial statements, which management considered in formulating its estimate, could change in the near term due to one or more future confirming events. Accordingly, the actual results could differ significantly from those estimates.
Cash and Cash Equivalents
The Company considers all short-term investments with an original maturity of three months or less when purchased to be cash equivalents. The Company did not have any cash equivalents as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020.
Marketable Securities Held in Trust Account
At March 31, 2021 substantially all of the assets held in the Trust Account were held in money market funds which are invested primarily in U.S. Treasury securities. At December 31, 2020 the Company had no assets held in the Trust Account.
Deferred Offering Costs
Deferred offering costs consisted of legal, accounting and other expenses incurred through the balance sheet date that were directly related to the Initial Public Offering. Offering costs amounting to $5,131,593 were charged to stockholder's equity upon the completion of the Initial Public Offering (see Note 1). As of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, there were $0 and $61,894 of deferred offering costs recorded in the accompanying balance sheets.
9
Table of Contents
MOUNTAIN CREST ACQUISITION CORP. II
NOTES TO CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
MARCH 31, 2021
(Unaudited)
Common Stock Subject to Possible Redemption
The Company accounts for its common stock subject to possible redemption in accordance with the guidance in Accounting Standards Codification ('ASC') Topic 480 'Distinguishing Liabilities from Equity.' Common stock subject to mandatory redemption is classified as a liability instrument and is measured at fair value. Conditionally redeemable common stock (including common stock that features redemption rights that is either within the control of the holder or subject to redemption upon the occurrence of uncertain events not solely within the Company's control) is classified as temporary equity. At all other times, common stock is classified as stockholders' equity. The Company's common stock features certain redemption rights that are considered to be outside of the Company's control and subject to occurrence of uncertain future events. Accordingly, common stock subject to possible redemption is presented at redemption value as temporary equity, outside of the stockholders' equity section of the Company's condensed balance sheets.
Income Taxes
The Company follows the asset and liability method of accounting for income taxes under ASC 740, 'Income Taxes.' Deferred tax assets and liabilities are recognized for the estimated future tax consequences attributable to differences between the financial statements carrying amounts of existing assets and liabilities and their respective tax bases. Deferred tax assets and liabilities are measured using enacted tax rates expected to apply to taxable income in the years in which those temporary differences are expected to be recovered or settled. The effect on deferred tax assets and liabilities of a change in tax rates is recognized in income in the period that included the enactment date. Valuation allowances are established, when necessary, to reduce deferred tax assets to the amount expected to be realized.
ASC 740 prescribes a recognition threshold and a measurement attribute for the financial statement recognition and measurement of tax positions taken or expected to be taken in a tax return. For those benefits to be recognized, a tax position must be more likely than not to be sustained upon examination by taxing authorities. The Company recognizes accrued interest and penalties related to unrecognized tax benefits as income tax expense. There were no unrecognized tax benefits and no amounts accrued for interest and penalties as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020. The Company is currently not aware of any issues under review that could result in significant payments, accruals or material deviation from its position. The Company is subject to income tax examinations by major taxing authorities since inception. The effective tax rate differs from the statutory tax rate of 21% for the three months ended March 31, 2021, due to the valuation allowance recorded on the Company's net operating losses.
Net Loss Per Common Share
Net loss per share of common stock is computed by dividing net loss by the weighted average number of common shares outstanding during the period. At March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, the Company did not have any dilutive securities and other contracts that could, potentially, be exercised or converted into common stock and then share in the earnings of the Company. As a result, diluted loss per share is the same as basic loss per share for the period presented.
The Company's statement of operations includes a presentation of loss per share for common stock subject to possible redemption in a manner similar to the two-class method of loss per share. Net loss per common share, basic and diluted, for common stock subject to possible redemption is calculated by dividing the proportionate share of income or loss on marketable securities held by the Trust Account, by the weighted average number of common stock subject to possible redemption outstanding since original issuance.
Net loss per share, basic and diluted, for non-redeemable common stock is calculated by dividing the net loss, adjusted for income or loss on marketable securities attributable to common stock subject to possible redemption, by the weighted average number of non-redeemable common stock outstanding for the period.
Non-redeemable common stock includes Founder Shares and non-redeemable shares of common stock as these shares do not have any redemption features. Non-redeemable common stock participates in the income or loss on marketable securities based on non-redeemable shares' proportionate interest.
10
Table of Contents
MOUNTAIN CREST ACQUISITION CORP. II
NOTES TO CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
MARCH 31, 2021
(Unaudited)
The following table reflects the calculation of basic and diluted net loss per common share (in dollars, except per share amounts):
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2021
Common stock subject to possible redemption
Numerator: Earnings allocable to common stock subject to possible redemption
Interest earned on marketable securities held in Trust Account
$
223
Unrealized loss on marketable securities held in Trust Account
3,141
Income and franchise taxes
(3,364)
Net earnings
$
-
Denominator: Weighted Average common stock subject to possible redemption
Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding, common stock subject to possible redemption
5,090,614
Basic and diluted net income per share, common stock subject to possible redemption
$
0.00
Non-Redeemable Common Stock
Numerator: Net Loss minus Net Earnings
Net loss
$
(147,635)
Less: Net income allocable to common stock subject to possible redemption
-
Non-Redeemable Net Loss
$
(147,635)
Denominator: Weighted Average Non-redeemable Common stock
Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding, Non-redeemable Common stock
2,310,301
Basic and diluted net loss per share, Non-redeemable Common stock
$
(0.06)
Concentration of Credit Risk
Financial instruments that potentially subject the Company to concentrations of credit risk consist of a cash account in a financial institution, which, at times, may exceed the Federal Depository Insurance Coverage of $250,000. The Company had not experienced losses on this account and management believes the Company is not exposed to significant risks on such account.
Fair Value of Financial Instruments
The fair value of the Company's assets and liabilities, which qualify as financial instruments under ASC Topic 820, 'Fair Value Measurement,' approximates the carrying amounts represented in the Company's balance sheet, primarily due to their short-term nature.
Fair Value Measurements
Fair value is defined as the price that would be received for sale of an asset or paid for transfer of a liability, in an orderly transaction between market participants at the measurement date. GAAP establishes a three-tier fair value hierarchy, which prioritizes the inputs used in measuring fair value. The hierarchy gives the highest priority to unadjusted quoted prices in active markets for identical assets or liabilities (Level 1 measurements) and the lowest priority to unobservable inputs (Level 3 measurements). These tiers include:
●
Level 1, defined as observable inputs such as quoted prices (unadjusted) for identical instruments in active markets;
●
Level 2, defined as inputs other than quoted prices in active markets that are either directly or indirectly observable such as quoted prices for similar instruments in active markets or quoted prices for identical or similar instruments in markets that are not active; and
11
Table of Contents
MOUNTAIN CREST ACQUISITION CORP. II
NOTES TO CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
MARCH 31, 2021
(Unaudited)
●
Level 3, defined as unobservable inputs in which little or no market data exists, therefore requiring an entity to develop its own assumptions, such as valuations derived from valuation techniques in which one or more significant inputs or significant value drivers are unobservable.
In some circumstances, the inputs used to measure fair value might be categorized within different levels of the fair value hierarchy. In those instances, the fair value measurement is categorized in its entirety in the fair value hierarchy based on the lowest level input that is significant to the fair value measurement.
Recent Accounting Standards
Management does not believe that any recently issued, but not yet effective, accounting standards, if currently adopted, would have a material effect on the Company's financial statements.
In August 2020, the Financial Accounting Standards Board ('FASB') issued Accounting Standards Update ('ASU') 2020-06, Debt - Debt with Conversion and Other Options (Subtopic 470-20) and Derivatives and Hedging - Contracts in Entity's Own Equity (Subtopic 815-40) ('ASU 2020-06') to simplify accounting for certain financial instruments. ASU 2020-06 eliminates the current models that require separation of beneficial conversion and cash conversion features from convertible instruments and simplifies the derivative scope exception guidance pertaining to equity classification of contracts in an entity's own equity. The new standard also introduces additional disclosures for convertible debt and freestanding instruments that are indexed to and settled in an entity's own equity. ASU 2020-06 amends the diluted earnings per share guidance, including the requirement to use the if-converted method for all convertible instruments. ASU 2020-06 is effective January 1, 2022 and should be applied on a full or modified retrospective basis, with early adoption permitted beginning on January 1, 2021 adopted ASU 2020-06 effective January 1, 2021. The adoption of ASU 2020-06 did not have an impact on the Company's financial statements.
NOTE 4 - INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING
Pursuant to the Initial Public Offering, the Company sold 5,750,000 Units, inclusive of 750,000 Units sold to the underwriters on January 14, 2021 upon the underwriters' election to fully exercise their over-allotment option at a purchase price of $10.00 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one share of common stock and one right ('Public Right'). Each Public Right entitles the holder to receive one-tenth of one share of common stock at the closing of a Business Combination.
NOTE 5 - PRIVATE PLACEMENT
Simultaneously with the closing of the Initial Public Offering, the Sponsor and Chardan (and/or their designees) purchased an aggregate of 185,000 Private Units, at a price of $10.00 per Private Unit, for an aggregate purchase price of $1,850,000, in a private placement. The Sponsor purchased 135,000 Private Units and Chardan purchased 50,000 Private Units. On January 14, 2021, in connection with the underwriters' election to fully exercise their over-allotment option, the Company sold an additional 15,000 Private Units to the Sponsor, at a price of $10.00 per Private Unit, generating additional gross proceeds of $150,000. Each Private Unit consists of one share of common stock ('Private Share') and one right ('Private Right'). Each Private Right entitles the holder to receive one-tenth of one share of common stock at the closing of a Business Combination.
The proceeds from the Private Units were added to the proceeds from the Initial Public Offering held in the Trust Account. If the Company does not complete a Business Combination within the Combination Period, the proceeds from the sale of the Private Units will be used to fund the redemption of the Public Shares (subject to the requirements of applicable law), and the Private Units and all underlying securities will expire worthless.
12
Table of Contents
MOUNTAIN CREST ACQUISITION CORP. II
NOTES TO CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
MARCH 31, 2021
(Unaudited)
NOTE 6 - RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS
Founder Shares
On October 16, 2020, the Company issued 1,437,500 shares of common stock (the 'Founder Shares') to the Sponsor for an aggregate purchase price of $25,000. The 1,437,500 Founder Shares include an aggregate of up to 187,500 shares subject to forfeiture by the Sponsor to the extent that the underwriters' over-allotment is not exercised in full or in part, so that the Sponsor will collectively own 20% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares after the Initial Public Offering (assuming the Sponsor does not purchase any Public Shares in the Initial Public Offering and excluding the Private Shares). As a result of the underwriters' election to fully exercise their over-allotment option on January 14, 2021, no Founder Shares are currently subject to forfeiture.
The Sponsor has agreed not to transfer, assign or sell any of the Founder Shares (except to certain permitted transferees) until, with respect to 50% of the Founder Shares, the earlier of six months after the date of the consummation of a Business Combination and the date on which the closing price of the Company's common stock equals or exceeds $12.50 per share for any 20 trading days within a 30-trading day period following the consummation of a Business Combination and, with respect to the remaining 50% of the Founder Shares, six months after the date of the consummation of a Business Combination, or earlier in each case if, subsequent to a Business Combination, the Company completes a liquidation, merger, stock exchange or other similar transaction which results in all of the stockholders having the right to exchange their shares of common stock for cash, securities or other property.
Administrative Services Agreement
The Company entered into an agreement, commencing on January 12, 2021 through the earlier of the Company's consummation of a Business Combination and its liquidation, to pay the Sponsor a total of $10,000 per month for office space, utilities and secretarial and administrative support. However, pursuant to the terms of such agreement, the Company may delay payment of such monthly fee upon a determination by the Company's Audit Committee that the Company lacks sufficient funds held outside the Trust Account to pay actual or anticipated expenses in connection with a Business Combination. For the three months ended March 31, 2021, the Company incurred and paid $30,000 in fees for these services, $10,000 of which such amount is included in accounts payable and accrued expenses in the accompanying balance sheets.
Promissory Note - Related Party
On August 1, 2020, the Company issued the Promissory Note to the Sponsor, pursuant to which the Company may borrow up to an aggregate amount of $500,000 to cover expenses related to the Initial Public Offering. The Promissory Note is non-interest bearing and payable on the completion of the Initial Public Offering. As of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, there was $0 and $61,894 in borrowings outstanding under the Promissory Note.
Related Party Loans
In order to finance transaction costs in connection with a Business Combination, the Sponsor, an affiliate of the Sponsor, or the Company's officers and directors may, but are not obligated to, loan the Company funds from time to time or at any time, as may be required ('Working Capital Loans'). Each Working Capital Loan would be evidenced by a promissory note. The Working Capital Loans would either be paid upon consummation of a Business Combination, without interest, or, at the holder's discretion, up to $1,500,000 of the Working Capital Loans may be converted into private units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The private units would be identical to the Private Units. In the event that a Business Combination does not close, the Company may use a portion of the proceeds held outside the Trust Account to repay the Working Capital Loans, but no proceeds held in the Trust Account would be used to repay the Working Capital Loans.
13
Table of Contents
MOUNTAIN CREST ACQUISITION CORP. II
NOTES TO CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
MARCH 31, 2021
(Unaudited)
Related Party Extension Loans
As discussed in Note 1, the Company may extend the period of time to consummate a Business Combination up to two times, each by an additional three months (for a total of 15 months to complete a Business Combination). In order to extend the time available for the Company to consummate a Business Combination, the Sponsor or its affiliates or designees must deposit into the Trust Account $500,000, or $575,000 if the underwriters' over-allotment option is exercised in full ($0.10 per Public Share in either case, or an aggregate of $1,000,000 (or $1,150,000 if the over-allotment option is exercised in full)), on or prior to the date of the applicable deadline, for each three month extension. Any such payments would be made in the form of a non-interest bearing, unsecured promissory note. Such notes would either be paid upon consummation of a Business Combination, or, at the relevant insider's discretion, converted upon consummation of a Business Combination into additional Private Units at a price of $10.00 per Private Unit. The Sponsor and its affiliates or designees are not obligated to fund the Trust Account to extend the time for the Company to complete a Business Combination.
NOTE 7 - COMMITMENTS
Registration Rights
Pursuant to a registration rights agreement entered into on January 7, 2021, the holders of the Founder Shares, the Private Units, and any shares that may be issued in payment of Working Capital Loans (and all underlying securities) will be entitled to registration rights requiring the Company to register such securities for resale. The holders of a majority of these securities are entitled to make up to two demands that the Company register such securities. The holders of the majority of the Founders Shares can elect to exercise these registration rights at any time commencing three months prior to the date on which these shares of common stock are to be released from escrow. The holders of a majority of the Private Units (and underlying securities) and securities issued in payment of Working Capital Loans can elect to exercise these registration rights at any time commencing on the date that the Company consummates a Business Combination. In addition, the holders have certain 'piggy-back' registration rights with respect to registration statements filed subsequent to the consummation of a Business Combination. Notwithstanding the foregoing, Chardan may not exercise its demand and 'piggyback' registration rights after five (5) and seven (7) years, respectively, after the effective date of the Initial Public Offering and may not exercise its demand rights on more than one occasion. The registration rights agreement does not contain liquidating damages or other cash settlement provisions resulting from delays in registering the Company's securities. The Company will bear the expenses incurred in connection with the filing of any such registration statements.
Underwriting Agreement
The underwriters are entitled to a deferred fee of $0.30 per Unit, or $1,725,000. The deferred fee will become payable to the underwriters from the amounts held in the Trust Account solely in the event that the Company completes a Business Combination, subject to the terms of the underwriting agreement.
In addition, the Company has agreed to issue Chardan and/or its designees at the close of a Business Combination, a deferred discount equal to 0.5% of the amount sold in the Initial Public Offering in the form of the Company's shares of common stock, at a price of $10.00 per share (28,750 shares). The Company recorded the value of the shares to be issued in the amount of $287,500 as an expense of the Initial Public Offering, resulting in a charge to stockholders' equity, with a corresponding credit to deferred underwriting fee payable.
NOTE 8 - STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common Stock- The Company is authorized to issue 30,000,000 shares of common stock with a par value of $0.0001 per share. At March 31, 2021, there were 2,463,428 shares of common stock issued and outstanding, excluding 5,094,072 shares subject to possible redemption. At December 31, 2020, there were 1,437,500 shares of common stock issued and outstanding, excluding no shares subject to possible redemption.
14
Table of Contents
MOUNTAIN CREST ACQUISITION CORP. II
NOTES TO CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
MARCH 31, 2021
(Unaudited)
Rights- Except in cases where the Company is not the surviving company in a Business Combination, each holder of a Public Right will automatically receive one-tenth (1/10) of one share of common stock upon consummation of a Business Combination, even if the holder of a Public Right converted all shares held by him, her or it in connection with a Business Combination or an amendment to the Company's Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation with respect to its pre-business combination activities. In the event that the Company will not be the surviving company upon completion of a Business Combination, each holder of a Public Right will be required to affirmatively convert his, her or its rights in order to receive the one-tenth (1/10) of a share underlying each Public Right upon consummation of the Business Combination. No additional consideration will be required to be paid by a holder of Public Rights in order to receive his, her or its additional shares of common stock upon consummation of a Business Combination. The shares issuable upon exchange of the rights will be freely tradable (except to the extent held by affiliates of the Company). If the Company enters into a definitive agreement for a Business Combination in which the Company will not be the surviving entity, the definitive agreement will provide for the holders of Public Rights to receive the same per share consideration the holders of the common stock will receive in the transaction on an as-converted into common stock basis.
The Company will not issue fractional shares in connection with an exchange of Public Rights. Fractional shares will either be rounded down to the nearest whole share or otherwise addressed in accordance with the applicable provisions of the Delaware General Corporation Law. As a result, the holders of the Public Rights must hold rights in multiples of 8 in order to receive shares for all of the holders' rights upon closing of a Business Combination. If the Company is unable to complete a Business Combination within the Combination Period and the Company liquidates the funds held in the Trust Account, holders of Public Rights will not receive any of such funds with respect to their Public Rights, nor will they receive any distribution from the Company's assets held outside of the Trust Account with respect to such Public Rights, and the Public Rights will expire worthless. Further, there are no contractual penalties for failure to deliver securities to the holders of the Public Rights upon consummation of a Business Combination. Additionally, in no event will the Company be required to net cash settle the rights. Accordingly, the rights may expire worthless.
Representative Shares
In January 2021, the Company intended to issue to Chardan and/or its designees 170,000 shares of common stock (the 'Representative Shares'). The Company accounted for the Representative Shares as an expense of the Initial Public Offering, resulting in a charge directly to stockholders' equity. The Company estimated the fair value of Representative Shares to be $1,700,000 based upon the offering price of the Units of $10.00 per Unit. The holders of the Representative Shares have agreed not to transfer, assign or sell any such shares until the completion of a Business Combination. In addition, the holders have agreed (i) to waive their redemption rights with respect to such shares in connection with the completion of a Business Combination and (ii) to waive their rights to liquidating distributions from the Trust Account with respect to such shares if the Company fails to complete a Business Combination within the Combination Period.
The Representative Shares have been deemed compensation by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority ('FINRA') and are therefore subject to a lock-up for a period of 180 days immediately following the effective date of the registration statement related to the Initial Public Offering pursuant to Rule 5110(g)(1) of FINRA's NASD Conduct Rules. Pursuant to FINRA Rule 5110(g)(1), these securities will not be the subject of any hedging, short sale, derivative, put or call transaction that would result in the economic disposition of the securities by any person for a period of 180 days immediately following the effective date of the registration statements related to the Initial Public Offering, nor may they be sold, transferred, assigned, pledged or hypothecated for a period of 180 days immediately following the effective date of the registration statements related to the Initial Public Offering except to any underwriter and selected dealer participating in the Initial Public Offering and their bona fide officers or partners.
NOTE 9. FAIR VALUE MEASUREMENTS
The Company follows the guidance in ASC 820 for its financial assets and liabilities that are re-measured and reported at fair value at each reporting period, and non-financial assets and liabilities that are re-measured and reported at fair value at least annually.
15
Table of Contents
MOUNTAIN CREST ACQUISITION CORP. II
NOTES TO CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
MARCH 31, 2021
(Unaudited)
The fair value of the Company's financial assets and liabilities reflects management's estimate of amounts that the Company would have received in connection with the sale of the assets or paid in connection with the transfer of the liabilities in an orderly transaction between market participants at the measurement date. In connection with measuring the fair value of its assets and liabilities, the Company seeks to maximize the use of observable inputs (market data obtained from independent sources) and to minimize the use of unobservable inputs (internal assumptions about how market participants would price assets and liabilities). The following fair value hierarchy is used to classify assets and liabilities based on the observable inputs and unobservable inputs used in order to value the assets and liabilities:
Level 1:
Quoted prices in active markets for identical assets or liabilities. An active market for an asset or liability is a market in which transactions for the asset or liability occur with sufficient frequency and volume to provide pricing information on an ongoing basis.
Level 2:
Observable inputs other than Level 1 inputs. Examples of Level 2 inputs include quoted prices in active markets for similar assets or liabilities and quoted prices for identical assets or liabilities in markets that are not active.
Level 3:
Unobservable inputs based on our assessment of the assumptions that market participants would use in pricing the asset or liability.
The following table presents information about the Company's assets and liabilities that are measured at fair value on a recurring basis at March 31, 2021, and indicates the fair value hierarchy of the valuation inputs the Company utilized to determine such fair value:
March 31,
December 31,
Description
Level
2021
2020
Assets:
Marketable securities held in Trust Account
1
$
57,503,797
$
-
NOTE 10 - SUBSEQUENT EVENTS
On April 6, 2021, the Company entered into an agreement and plan of merger (as it may be amended or restated from time to time the 'Merger Agreement'), by and among MCAD Merger Sub Inc., a Delaware corporation and wholly owned subsidiary of the Company ('Merger Sub'), and Better Therapeutics, Inc. a Delaware corporation ('BTX'). Completion of the transaction is subject to approval of the Company's stockholders and the satisfaction or waiver of certain other customary closing conditions.
In connection with the Business Combination, the Company entered into subscription agreements dated as of April 6, 2021, with certain institutional and accredited investors, pursuant to which, among other things, the Company agreed to issue and sell, in a private placement, concurrent with the consummation of the Business Combination, an aggregate of 5,000,000 shares of common stock for $10.00 per share for an aggregate cash amount of $50,000,000.
The Company evaluated subsequent events and transactions that occurred after the balance sheet date up to the date that the financial statements were issued. Other than described above, the Company did not identify any subsequent events that would have required adjustment or disclosure in the financial statements.
16
Table of Contents
ITEM 2. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTSOF OPERATIONS
References in this report (the 'Quarterly Report') to 'we,' 'us' or the 'Company' refer to Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II. References to our 'management' or our 'management team' refer to our officers and directors, and references to the 'Sponsor' refer to Mountain Crest Capital LLC. The following discussion and analysis of the Company's financial condition and results of operations should be read in conjunction with the financial statements and the notes thereto contained elsewhere in this Quarterly Report. Certain information contained in the discussion and analysis set forth below includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties.
Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This Quarterly Report includes 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Exchange Act that are not historical facts and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected and projected. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included in this Form 10-Q including, without limitation, statements in this 'Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations' regarding the completion of the Proposed Business Combination (as defined below), the Company's financial position, business strategy and the plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. Words such as 'expect,' 'believe,' 'anticipate,' 'intend,' 'estimate,' 'seek' and variations and similar words and expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance, but reflect management's current beliefs, based on information currently available. A number of factors could cause actual events, performance or results to differ materially from the events, performance and results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including that the conditions of the Proposed Business Combination are not satisfied. For information identifying important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the Risk Factors section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC'). The Company's securities filings can be accessed on the EDGAR section of the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Except as expressly required by applicable securities law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Overview
Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II (the 'Company') was incorporated in Delaware on July 31, 2020. The Company was formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business transaction with one or more businesses that the Company has not yet identified (a 'Business Combination').
We expect to continue to incur significant costs in the pursuit of our acquisition plans. We cannot assure you that our plans to complete a Business Combination will be successful.
Results of Operations
As of March 31, 2021, the Company had not commenced any operations. All activity through March 31, 2021 relates to the Company's formation and the initial public offering ('Initial Public Offering'), which is described in Note 1 to the financial statements. The Company will not generate any operating revenues until after the completion of a Business Combination, at the earliest. The Company will generate non-operating income in the form of interest income from the proceeds derived from the Initial Public Offering.
For the three months ended March 31, 2021, we had a net loss of $147,635, which consists of operating costs of $151,432, offset by an unrealized gain on marketable securities held in our Trust Account of $3,545, interest income on marketable securities held in the Trust Account of $252.
17
Table of Contents
Liquidity and Capital Resources
The registration statement for the Company's Initial Public Offering was declared effective on January 7, 2021. On January 12, 2021, the Company consummated the Initial Public Offering of 5,000,000 units (the 'Units') and, with respect to the shares of common stock included in the Units sold, the 'Public Shares at $10.00 per Unit, generating gross proceeds of $50,000,000.
Simultaneously with the closing of the Initial Public Offering, the Company consummated the sale of 185,000 units (the 'Private Units') at a price of $10.00 per Private Unit in a private placement to Mountain Crest Capital LLC (the 'Sponsor') and Chardan Capital Markets, LLC ('Chardan'), generating gross proceeds of $1,850,000.
Following the closing of the Initial Public Offering on January 12, 2021, an amount of $50,000,000 ($10.00 per Unit) from the net proceeds of the sale of the Units in the Initial Public Offering and the sale of the Private Units was placed in a trust account (the 'Trust Account'), of which $500,000 was deposited on January 13, 2021, and invested in U.S. government securities, within the meaning set forth in Section 2(a)(16) of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 'Investment Company Act'), with a maturity of 180 days or less or in any open-ended investment company that holds itself out as a money market fund meeting the conditions of Rule 2a-7 of the Investment Company Act, as determined by the Company, until the earlier of: (i) the consummation of a Business Combination or (ii) the distribution of the funds in the Trust Account as described below.
On January 14, 2021, the underwriters fully exercised their over-allotment option, resulting in an additional 750,000 Units issued for an aggregate amount of $7,500,000. In connection with the underwriters' full exercise of their over-allotment option, the Company also consummated the sale of an additional 15,000 Private Units at $10.00 per Private Unit, generating total proceeds of $7,650,000. A total of $7,500,000 was deposited into the Trust Account, bringing the aggregate proceeds held in the Trust Account to $57,500,000.
For the three months ended March 31, 2021, cash used in operating activities was $212,768. Net loss of $147,635 was affected by interest earned on marketable securities held in the Trust Account of $252, unrealized gain on marketable securities held in Trust Account of $3,545 and changes in operating assets and liabilities used $61,336 of cash for operating activities.
As of March 31, 2021, we had marketable securities held in the Trust Account of $57,503,797 consisting of U.S. Treasury Bills with a maturity of 180 days or less. Interest income on the balance in the Trust Account may be used by us to pay taxes. Through March 31, 2021, we have not withdrawn any interest earned from the Trust Account.
We intend to use substantially all of the funds held in the Trust Account, including any amounts representing interest earned on the Trust Account (less income taxes payable), to complete our Business Combination. To the extent that our capital stock or debt is used, in whole or in part, as consideration to complete our Business Combination, the remaining proceeds held in the Trust Account will be used as working capital to finance the operations of the target business or businesses, make other acquisitions and pursue our growth strategies.
As of March 31, 2021, we had cash of $392,903. We intend to use the funds held outside the Trust Account primarily to identify and evaluate target businesses, perform business due diligence on prospective target businesses, travel to and from the offices, plants or similar locations of prospective target businesses or their representatives or owners, review corporate documents and material agreements of prospective target businesses, and structure, negotiate and complete a Business Combination.
In order to fund working capital deficiencies or finance transaction costs in connection with a Business Combination, the Sponsor, or certain of our officers and directors or their affiliates may, but are not obligated to, loan us funds as may be required. If we complete a Business Combination, we would repay such loaned amounts. In the event that a Business Combination does not close, we may use a portion of the working capital held outside the Trust Account to repay such loaned amounts but no proceeds from our Trust Account would be used for such repayment. Up to $1,500,000 of the Working Capital Loans may be converted into private units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The private units would be identical to the Private Units.
We do not believe we will need to raise additional funds in order to meet the expenditures required for operating our business. However, if our estimate of the costs of identifying a target business, undertaking in-depth due diligence and negotiating a Business Combination are less than the actual amount necessary to do so, we may have insufficient funds available to operate our business prior to our Business Combination. Moreover, we may need to obtain additional financing either to complete our Business Combination or because we become obligated to redeem a significant number of our Public Shares upon consummation of our Business Combination, in which case we may issue additional securities or incur debt in connection with such Business Combination.
18
Table of Contents
Off-Balance Sheet Arrangements
We have no obligations, assets or liabilities, which would be considered off-balance sheet arrangements as of March 31, 2021. We do not participate in transactions that create relationships with unconsolidated entities or financial partnerships, often referred to as variable interest entities, which would have been established for the purpose of facilitating off-balance sheet arrangements. We have not entered into any off-balance sheet financing arrangements, established any special purpose entities, guaranteed any debt or commitments of other entities, or purchased any non-financial assets.
Contractual obligations
We do not have any long-term debt, capital lease obligations, operating lease obligations or long-term liabilities, other than an agreement to pay the Sponsor a total of $10,000 per month for office space, utilities and secretarial and administrative support. However, pursuant to the terms of such agreement, the Company may delay payment of such monthly fee upon a determination by the Company's Audit Committee that the Company lacks sufficient funds held outside the Trust Account to pay actual or anticipated expenses in connection with a Business Combination. For the three months ended March 31, 2021, the Company incurred and paid $30,000 in fees for these services, $10,000 of which such amount is included in accounts payable and accrued expenses in the accompanying balance sheets.
The underwriters are entitled to a deferred fee of $0.30 per Unit, or $1,725,000. The deferred fee will become payable to the underwriters from the amounts held in the Trust Account solely in the event that the Company completes a Business Combination, subject to the terms of the underwriting agreement.
In addition, the Company has agreed to issue Chardan and/or its designees at the close of a Business Combination, a deferred discount equal to 0.5% of the amount sold in the Initial Public Offering in the form of the Company's shares of common stock, at a price of $10.00 per share (28,750 shares).
Critical Accounting Policies
The preparation of condensed financial statements and related disclosures in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America requires management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities, disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities at the date of the financial statements, and income and expenses during the periods reported. Actual results could materially differ from those estimates. We have identified the following critical accounting policies:
Common Stock Subject to Possible Redemption
We account for our common stock subject to possible conversion in accordance with the guidance in Accounting Standards Codification ('ASC') Topic 480 'Distinguishing Liabilities from Equity.' Common stock subject to mandatory redemption is classified as a liability instrument and measured at fair value. Conditionally redeemable common stock (including common stock that features redemption rights that are either within the control of the holder or subject to redemption upon the occurrence of uncertain events not solely within our control) is classified as temporary equity. At all other times, common stock is classified as stockholders' equity. Our common stock features certain redemption rights that are considered to be outside of our control and subject to occurrence of uncertain future events. Accordingly, common stock subject to possible redemption is presented at redemption value as temporary equity, outside of the stockholders' equity section of our condensed balance sheets.
Net Loss Per Common Share
We apply the two-class method in calculating earnings per share. Net loss per common share, basic and diluted for common stock subject to possible redemption is calculated by dividing the interest income earned on the Trust Account, net of applicable taxes, if any, by the weighted average number of shares of common stock subject to possible redemption outstanding for the period. Net loss per common share, basic and diluted for and non-redeemable common stock is calculated by dividing net loss less income attributable to common stock subject to possible redemption, by the weighted average number of shares of non-redeemable common stock outstanding for the period presented.
19
Table of Contents
Recent Accounting Standards
In August 2020, the Financial Accounting Standards Board ('FASB') issued Accounting Standards Update ('ASU') 2020-06, Debt - Debt with Conversion and Other Options (Subtopic 470-20) and Derivatives and Hedging - Contracts in Entity's Own Equity (Subtopic 815-40) ('ASU 2020-06') to simplify accounting for certain financial instruments. ASU 2020-06 eliminates the current models that require separation of beneficial conversion and cash conversion features from convertible instruments and simplifies the derivative scope exception guidance pertaining to equity classification of contracts in an entity's own equity. The new standard also introduces additional disclosures for convertible debt and freestanding instruments that are indexed to and settled in an entity's own equity. ASU 2020-06 amends the diluted earnings per share guidance, including the requirement to use the if-converted method for all convertible instruments. ASU 2020-06 is effective January 1, 2022 and should be applied on a full or modified retrospective basis, with early adoption permitted beginning on January 1, 2021. We adopted ASU 2020-06 effective January 1, 2021. The adoption of ASU 2020-06 did not have an impact on our financial statements.
Management does not believe that any other recently issued, but not yet effective, accounting standards, if currently adopted, would have a material effect on our condensed financial statements.
Business Combination
On April 6, 2021, the Company entered into an agreement and plan of merger (as it may be amended or restated from time to time the 'Merger Agreement'), by and among MCAD Merger Sub Inc., a Delaware corporation and wholly owned subsidiary of the Company ('Merger Sub'), and Better Therapeutics, Inc. a Delaware corporation ('BTX'). Completion of the transaction is subject to approval of the Company's stockholders and the satisfaction or waiver of certain other customary closing conditions.
In connection with the Business Combination, the Company entered into subscription agreements dated as of April 6, 2021, with certain institutional and accredited investors, pursuant to which, among other things, the Company agreed to issue and sell, in a private placement, concurrent with the consummation of the Business Combination, an aggregate of 5,000,000 shares of common stock for $10.00 per share for an aggregate cash amount of $50,000,000.
Item 3. Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk
Not required for smaller reporting companies.
Item 4. Controls and Procedures
Evaluation of Disclosure Controls and Procedures
Disclosure controls and procedures are designed to ensure that information required to be disclosed by us in our Exchange Act reports is recorded, processed, summarized, and reported within the time periods specified in the SEC's rules and forms, and that such information is accumulated and communicated to our management, including our principal executive officer and principal financial officer or persons performing similar functions, as appropriate to allow timely decisions regarding required disclosure.
20
Table of Contents
Under the supervision and with the participation of our management, including our principal executive officer and principal financial and accounting officer, we conducted an evaluation of the effectiveness of our disclosure controls and procedures as of the end of the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2021, as such term is defined in Rules 13a-15(e) and 15d-15(e) under the Exchange Act. Based on this evaluation, our principal executive officer and principal financial and accounting officer have concluded that during the period covered by this report, our disclosure controls and procedures were not effective due to material weaknesses in internal controls over financial reporting related to the inaccurate accounting for the value of shares to be issued to the underwriting at the closing of our Initial Public Offering as a result of the Company filing of the Form 10-Q before the Company's independent registered public accountants completed their review and provided authorization. To address this material weakness, management has devoted, and plans to continue to devote, significant effort and resources to the remediation and improvement of its internal control over financial reporting and to provide processes and controls over the internal communications within the Company, financial advisors and independent registered public accounting firm. While we have processes to identify and appropriately apply applicable accounting requirements, we plan to enhance these processes to better evaluate our research and understanding of the nuances of the complex accounting standards that apply to our financial statements. We plan to include providing enhanced access to accounting literature, research materials and documents and increased communication among our personnel and third-party professionals with whom we consult regarding complex accounting applications. The elements of our remediation plan can only be accomplished over time, and we can offer no assurance that these initiatives will ultimately have the intended effects. Other than this issue, our disclosure controls and procedures were effective at a reasonable assurance level and, accordingly, provided reasonable assurance that the information required to be disclosed by us in reports filed under the Exchange Act is recorded, processed, summarized and reported within the time periods specified in the SEC's rules and forms.
Changes in Internal Control over Financial Reporting
During the quarter ended March 31, 2021, there has been no change in our internal control over financial reporting that has materially affected, or is reasonably likely to materially affect, our internal control over financial reporting , as the circumstances that led to the material weakness described above had not yet been identified. We are in the process of implementing changes to our internal control over financial reporting to remediate such material weaknesses, as more fully described above. The elements of our remediation plan can only be accomplished over time, and we can offer no assurance that these initiatives will ultimately have the intended effects.
21
Table of Contents
PART II - OTHER INFORMATION
ITEM 1. LEGAL PROCEEDINGS
None.
ITEM 1A. RISK FACTORS
Factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those in this Quarterly Report are any of the risks described in our final prospectus for our Initial Public Offering filed with the SEC on January 11, 2021 and our registration statement on Form S-4 filed with the SEC on April 23, 2021. Any of these factors could result in a significant or material adverse effect on our results of operations or financial condition. Additional risk factors not presently known to us or that we currently deem immaterial may also impair our business or results of operations. As of the date of this 10-Q/A, other than as described below, there have been no material changes to the risk factors disclosed in our final prospectus for our Initial Public Offering filed with the SEC on January 11, 2021 and our registration statement on Form S-4 filed with the SEC on April 23, 2021.
We identified material weaknesses in our internal control over financial reporting affecting our interim financial statements for the three month period ended March 31, 2021.
Our management is responsible for establishing and maintaining adequate internal control over financial reporting designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes. Our management also evaluates the effectiveness of our internal controls and we will disclose any changes and material weaknesses identified through such evaluation in those internal controls.
As described elsewhere in this Report, we identified material weaknesses in our internal control over financial reporting related to recording a deferred discount equal to 0.5% of the amount sold in the Initial Public Offering as a result of the Company filing of the Form 10-Q before the Company's independent registered public accountants completed its review and provided authorization. We have implemented a remediation plan, described under Part I, Item 4, Evaluation of Disclosure Controls and Procedures, to remediate the material weakness but can give no assurance that the measures we have taken will prevent any future material weaknesses or deficiencies in internal control over financial reporting. Even though we believe we have strengthened our controls and procedures, in the future those controls and procedures may not be adequate to prevent or identify irregularities or errors or to facilitate the fair presentation of our financial statements.
ITEM 2. UNREGISTERED SALES OF EQUITY SECURITIES AND USE OF PROCEEDS
On January 12, 2021, the Company consummated its initial public offering (the 'IPO') of 5,000,000 units (the 'Units'). Each Unit consists of one share of common stock, $0.0001 par value ('Common Stock'), and one right ('Right') to receive one-tenth (1/10) of a share of common stock upon the consummation of an initial business combination. The Units were sold at an offering price of $10.00 per Unit, generating gross proceeds of $50,000,000. The Company granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to 750,000 additional Units to cover over-allotments (the 'Over-Allotment Option Units'). Chardan Capital Markets, LLC acted as the sole book running managers of the offering. The securities sold in the offering were registered under the Securities Act on a registration statement on Form S-1 (No. 333-251557). The SEC declared the registration statement effective on January 7, 2021. Simultaneously with the closing of the IPO, the Company consummated the private placement ('Private Placement') with Mountain Crest Capital LLC and Chardan Capital Markets, LLC of 185,000 units (the 'Private Units'), generating total proceeds of $1,850,000.
On January 14, 2021, the underwriters exercised the over-allotment option and the Company issued the Over-Allotment Option Units to the underwriters. The total aggregate issuance by the Company of the Over-Allotment Option Units at a price of $10.00 per unit resulted in total gross proceeds of $7,500,000. On January 14, 2021, simultaneously with the sale of the Over-Allotment Option Units, the Company consummated the private sale of an additional 15,000 Private Units, generating gross proceeds of $150,000. The Private Units were issued pursuant to Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, as the transactions did not involve a public offering. The Private Units are identical to the Public Units sold in the Initial Public Offering.
A total of $57,500,000 of the net proceeds from the sale of Units in the IPO (including the Over-Allotment Option Units), were placed in a trust account established for the benefit of the Company's public stockholders.
22
Table of Contents
We paid a total of $1,150,000 underwriting discounts and commissions and $1,969,093 for other offering costs and expenses related to the Initial Public Offering. In addition, the underwriters agreed to defer $2,012,500 in underwriting discounts and commissions.
For a description of the use of the proceeds generated in our Initial Public Offering, see Part I, Item 2 of this Form 10-Q.
ITEM 3. DEFAULTS UPON SENIOR SECURITIES
None.
ITEM 4. MINE SAFETY DISCLOSURES
Not applicable.
ITEM 5. OTHER INFORMATION
None.
ITEM 6. EXHIBITS
The following exhibits are filed as part of, or incorporated by reference into, this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.
** Furnished herewith. This certification is being furnished solely to accompany this report pursuant to 18 U.S.C. Section 1350, and is not being filed for purposes of Section 18 of the Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and is not to be incorporated by reference into any filings of the Company, whether made before or after the date hereof, regardless of any general incorporation language in such filing.
24
Table of Contents
SIGNATURES
In accordance with the requirements of the Exchange Act, the registrant caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.
Mountain Crest Acquisition II Corp. published this content on 28 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2021 20:57:09 UTC.