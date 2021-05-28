Log in
    MCAD   US62402D1054

MOUNTAIN CREST ACQUISITION CORP. II

(MCAD)
Mountain Crest Acquisition II : Marcum LLP Response Letter (Form 8-K)

05/28/2021
May 28, 2021

Securities and Exchange Commission

100 F Street, N.E.

Washington, DC 20549

Commissioners:

We have read the statements made by Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II (File No. 001-39864) under Item 4.02 of its Form 8-K filed on May 28, 2021. We agree with the statements concerning our Firm in such Form 8-K; we are not in a position to agree or disagree with other statements of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II contained therein.

Very truly yours,

/s/ Marcum LLP

Mountain Crest Acquisition II Corp. published this content on 28 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2021 21:27:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
