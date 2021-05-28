Mountain Crest Acquisition II : Marcum LLP Response Letter (Form 8-K)

May 28, 2021
Securities and Exchange Commission
100 F Street, N.E.
Washington, DC 20549
Commissioners:
We have read the statements made by Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II (File No. 001-39864) under Item 4.02 of its Form 8-K filed on May 28, 2021. We agree with the statements concerning our Firm in such Form 8-K; we are not in a position to agree or disagree with other statements of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II contained therein.
Very truly yours,
/s/ Marcum LLP
Disclaimer
Mountain Crest Acquisition II Corp. published this content on 28 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2021 21:27:05 UTC.