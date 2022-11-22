Mountain Crest Acquisition III : New Financial Obligation - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

Form 8-K

Current Report

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

November 21, 2022

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported)

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III

(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in its Charter)

Delaware 001-40418 85-2412613 (State or other jurisdiction

of incorporation) (Commission File Number) (I.R.S. Employer

Identification No.)

311 West 43rd Street, 12th Floor New York, NY 10036 (Address of Principal Executive Offices) (Zip Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (646) 493-6558

N/A

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

x Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act ¨ Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act ¨ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act ¨ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on

which registered Common Stock MCAE The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC Rights MCAER The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC Units MCAEU The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (17 CFR §230.405) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (17 CFR §240.12b-2).

Emerging growth company x

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ¨

Item 2.03 Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant.

As previously reported, pursuant to our stockholders approval at the special meeting of stockholders held on November17, 2022 (the "Special Meeting"), Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp III ("Company") (1) filed an amendment to its Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation with the Delaware Secretary of State on November 17, 2022, giving the Company the right to extend the date by which it has to complete a business combination to February 20, 2023 and (2) entered into an amendment to the Investment Management Trust Agreement, dated as of May 17, 2021, with Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, on November 17, 2022 (the "Trust Amendment"). The Trust Amendment provides that the Company may extend the time it has to complete a business combination to the later of (1) February 20, 2023 and (2) such later date as provided in the Company's Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation. On November 17, 2022, the Company extended the time it has to complete its initial business combination from November 20, 2022, to February 20, 2023 by depositing $250,000 to the trust account on November 17, 2022.

The $250,000 was loaned to the Company, by ETAO International Group ("ETAO"), the target company to the Company's proposed business combination. On November 21, 2022, the Company issued an unsecured promissory note in the aggregate principal amount up to $250,000 (the "Note") to ETAO. Pursuant to the Note, ETAO loaned the Company an aggregate amount of $250,000 that is due and payable on the earlier of: (i) the date on which Company consummates an initial business combination with a target business, or (ii) the date the Company liquidates if a business combination is not consummated, but no later than June 20, 2023. The Note does not bear interest. In the event that the Company does not consummate a business combination, the Note will be forgiven, except to the extent of funds remaining outside of the Company's trust account, if any. In addition, the Note may be converted at the closing of a business combination by the Company into the Company's common stock or ordinary shares, at ETAO's option, at a price of $10.00 per share of common stock or ordinary share.

The proceeds of the Note have been used by the Company to make a deposit in the Trust Account to extend the time period for the Company to consummate its initial business combination from November 20, 2022 to February 20, 2023.

The foregoing description of the Note is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Note, a copy of which is filed with this Current Report on Form 8-K as Exhibit 10.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 8.01. Other Events.

IMPORTANT NOTICES

Important Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This Current Report on Form 8-K contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, both as amended. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the pending transactions described above, and the parties' perspectives and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the proposed transaction, including the anticipated initial enterprise value and post-closing equity value, the benefits of the proposed transaction, integration plans, expected synergies and revenue opportunities, anticipated future financial and operating performance and results, including estimates for growth, the expected management and governance of the combined company, and the expected timing of the transactions. The words "expect," "believe," "estimate," "intend," "plan" and similar expressions indicate forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, assumptions (including assumptions about general economic, market, industry and operational factors), known or unknown, which could cause the actual results to vary materially from those indicated or anticipated.

The forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of the management of MCAE and the Company, as applicable, and are inherently subject to uncertainties and changes in circumstances and their potential effects and speak only as of the date of such statement. There can be no assurance that future developments will be those that have been anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements including: risks related to the Company's businesses and strategies; the ability to complete the proposed business combination due to the failure to obtain approval from MCAE's stockholders or satisfy other closing conditions in the definitive merger agreement; the amount of any redemptions by existing holders of MCAE's common stock; the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the business combination; other risks and uncertainties included under the header "Risk Factors" in the Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed by MCAE on March 7, 2022, the Registration Statement to be filed by MCAE, the final prospectus of MCAE for its initial public offering, dated May 17, 2021; and in MCAE's other filings with the SEC. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements relate only to the date they were made, and MCAE, the Company and their subsidiaries undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made except as required by law or applicable regulation.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

In connection with the transaction described herein, MCAE and and/or its subsidiaries will file relevant materials with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including the Registration Statement on Form F-4 and a proxy statement (the "Registration Statement"). The Registration Statement will include a proxy statement to be distributed to holders of MCAE's common stock in connection with MCAE's solicitation of proxies for the vote by MCAE shareholders with respect to the proposed transaction and other matters as described in the Registration Statement, as well as the prospectus relating to the offer of securities to be issued to the Company's stockholders in connection with the proposed business combination. After the Registration Statement has been filed and declared effective, MCAE will mail a definitive proxy statement, when available, to its stockholders. Investors and security holders and other interested parties are urged to read the Registration Statement, any amendments thereto and any other documents filed with the SEC carefully and in their entirety when they become available because they will contain important information about MCAE, the Company and the proposed business combination. Additionally, MCAE will file other relevant materials with the SEC in connection with the business combination. Copies of these documents may be obtained free of charge at the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov. Securityholders of MCAE are urged to read the Registration Statement and the other relevant materials when they become available before making any voting decision with respect to the proposed business combination because they will contain important information. The Registration Statement and proxy statement, once available, may also be obtained without charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or by writing to MCAE at 311 West 43rd Street, 12th Floor, New York, NY 10036. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS OF MCAE ARE URGED TO READ THESE MATERIALS (INCLUDING ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS THERETO) AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS IN CONNECTION WITH THE TRANSACTIONS THAT MCAE WILL FILE WITH THE SEC WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT MCAE, THE COMPANY AND THE TRANSACTIONS.

Participants in Solicitation

MCAE, the Company and their respective directors and executive officers may be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies with respect to the proposed business combination under the rules of the SEC. Securityholders may obtain more detailed information regarding the names, affiliations, and interests of certain of MCAE's executive officers and directors in the solicitation by reading MCAE's Registration Statement and other relevant materials filed with the SEC in connection with the proposed business combination when they become available. Information about MCAE's directors and executive officers and their ownership of MCAE common stock is set forth in MCAE's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as modified or supplemented by any Form 3 or Form 4 filed with the SEC since the date of that filing. Other information regarding the interests of MCAE's participants in the proxy solicitation, which in some cases, may be different than those of their stockholders generally, will be set forth in the Registration Statement relating to the proposed business combination when it becomes available. These documents can be obtained free of charge at the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov.

The Company and its directors and executive officers may also be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the stockholders of MCAE in connection with the proposed business combination. A list of the names of such directors and executive officers and information regarding their interests in the proposed business combination will be included in the Registration Statement for the proposed business combination.

No Offer or Solicitation

This Current Report on Form 8-K is not a proxy statement or solicitation of a proxy, consent or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of the transactions described above and shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities of MCAE or the Company, nor shall there be any sale of any such securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption therefrom.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

Exhibit No. Description 10.1 Form of Promissory Note between the registrant and ETAO International Group. 104 Cover Page Interactive Data File - the cover page XBRL tags are embedded within the Inline XBRL document.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.