  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MCAF   US62403K1088

MOUNTAIN CREST ACQUISITION CORP. IV

(MCAF)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/02 10:53:40 am EDT
9.940 USD    0.00%
10:58aChinese EV company CH-AUTO to go public via $1.7 billion SPAC deal
RE
10:03aCH-AUTO, A Chinese Electric Vehicle Manufacturing and Design Service Company, Announces Plans To Become A Public Company Via Merger Transaction With Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV
AQ
03/31Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Reports Earnings Results for the Ten Months Ended December 31, 2021
CI
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Chinese EV company CH-AUTO to go public via $1.7 billion SPAC deal

05/02/2022 | 10:58am EDT
(Reuters) - Chinese electric vehicle company CH-AUTO Technology Corp Ltd said on Monday it had agreed to go public with a U.S. blank-check firm in a deal valued at nearly $1.7 billion, including debt.

The deal with Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp IV comprises an equity value of $1.25 billion and a net debt of $460 million, the companies said.

A special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) is a listed firm with no business operations but a pool of capital that it uses to merge with a private company that it takes public.

SPAC Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp raised https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2021/06/29/2255246/0/en/Mountain-Crest-Acquisition-Corp-IV-Announces-Pricing-of-50-Million-Initial-Public-Offering.html $50 million in an initial public offering in June last year.

"The past two years have been quite challenging for us. We had to reduce our operations by slowing down the businesses of manufacturing of vehicles and automotive parts," said Qun Lu, founder and chief executive officer of CH-AUTO.

"By entering into this definitive merger agreement with Mountain Crest, we expect to see a positive and rebounding impact."

The combined company plans to operate under the name CH Auto Inc and list on the Nasdaq stock exchange.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2022 with Lu at the helm of the combined company.

(Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MOUNTAIN CREST ACQUISITION CORP. IV 0.00% 9.94 Delayed Quote.0.00%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.04% 12338.92 Real-time Quote.-21.16%
PLBY GROUP, INC. 1.81% 9.0044 Delayed Quote.-66.82%
Financials (USD)
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 75,1 M 75,1 M -
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 78,2%
Chart MOUNTAIN CREST ACQUISITION CORP. IV
Duration : Period :
Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Su Ying Liu Chairman, Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Nelson M. Haight Independent Director
Todd Milbourn Independent Director
Wen Hua Zhang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOUNTAIN CREST ACQUISITION CORP. IV0.00%75
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-13.16%61 718
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED9.74%26 974
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-7.72%13 929
HAL TRUST-5.90%12 536
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)-11.65%11 140