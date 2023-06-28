UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

Form 8-K

Current Report

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

June 22, 2023

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported)

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV

(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in its Charter)

Delaware 001-40562 86-2435859 (State or other jurisdiction

of incorporation) (Commission

File Number) (I.R.S. Employer

Identification No.)

311 West 43rd Street , 12th Floor

New York , NY 10036 (Address of Principal Executive Offices) (Zip Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (646)493-6558

N/A

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

☒ Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act ☐ Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act ☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act ☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered Common Stock MCAF The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC Rights MCAFR The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC Units MCAFU The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (17 CFR §230.405) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (17 CFR §240.12b-2).

Emerging growth company ☒ If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Item 5.03. Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year.

As approved by its stockholders at the special meeting of Stockholders held on June 22, 2023 (the "Special Meeting"), Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp IV ("SPAC") filed an amendment to its Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation with the Delaware Secretary of State on June 22, 2023 (the "Extension Amendment"), giving SPAC the right to extend the time for SPAC to complete its business combination (the "Business Combination Period") from July 2, 2023 to January 2, 2024. The Extension Amendment is filed as Exhibit 3.1 hereto and is incorporated by reference herein.

Item 5.07. Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

On June 22, 2023, SPAC held the Special Meeting. On May 31, 2023, the record date for the Special Meeting, there were 5,124,980 shares of common stock of the SPAC entitled to be voted at the Special Meeting, 4,704,166 shares of common stock of the SPAC or 91.79% of which were represented in person or by proxy.

1. Extension Amendment

Stockholders approved the proposal to amend the Company's amended and restated certificate of incorporation, as amended (the "Charter"), to extend the Business Combination Period from July 2, 2023 to January 2, 2024 in exchange for the Company depositing $250,000 into the Trust Fund as defined in the Charter (the "Extension Amendment"). Adoption of the Extension Amendment required approval by the affirmative vote of at least a majority of SPAC's outstanding shares of common stock. The voting results were as follows:

FOR AGAINST ABSTAIN 4,704,065 101 0

Item 8.01. Other Events.

In connection with the stockholders' vote at the Special Meeting of Stockholders held by SPAC on June 22, 2023, 1,810,489 shares were tendered for redemption and approximately $19.1 million will be paid out of the Trust Account to the redeeming stockholders.

On June 27, 2023, the SPAC transferred $250,000 to Continental Stock Transfer and Trust Company to be deposited into the Trust Fund to extend the Business Combination Period from July 2, 2023 to January 2, 2024. Accordingly, the SPAC now has until January 2, 2024, to complete its initial business combination.

IMPORTANT NOTICES

Additional Information and Where to Find It

On April 30, 2022, Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV, a Delaware corporation ("MCAF"), entered into that certain Agreement and Plan of Merger (as may be amended, supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time, the "Merger Agreement"), by and among MCAF, CH AUTO, Inc., a Cayman Islands exempted company (Pubco"), CH-AUTO Company Merger Sub Corp., a Delware corporation and wholly owned subsidiary of Pubco ("Company Merger Sub") and CH-AUTO TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION LTD., a company orgianized under the law of the People's Republic of China (the "Company"), pursuant to which, among other things, MCAF, Pubco, Company Merger Sub and the Company intend to effect a merger of Company Merger Sub with and into MCAF whereby MCAF will be the surviving corporation (the "Surviving Corporation") and a wholly owned subsidiary of Pubco (the "Merger") in accordance with the Merger Agreement and the General Corporation Law of the State of Delaware (the "DGCL"). In connection with the Merger, the name of the Surviving Corporation shall be changed to CH Autotech USA, Inc. Following the Merger, Pubco expects its ordinary shares to be traded on The Nasdaq Stock Market. In connection with this transaction, Pubco and MCAF have filed relevant materials with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including the Registration Statement on Form F-4 and a proxy statement (the "Registration Statement"). The Registration Statement includes a proxy statement to be distributed to holders of MCAF's common stock in connection with MCAF's solicitation of proxies for the vote by MCAF shareholders with respect to the proposed transaction and other matters as described in the Registration Statement, as well as the prospectus relating to the offer of securities to be issued to the Company's stockholders in connection with the proposed business combination. After the Registration Statement has been filed and declared effective, MCAF will mail a definitive proxy statement, when available, to its stockholders. Investors and security holders and other interested parties are urged to read the Registration Statement, any amendments thereto and any other documents filed with the SEC carefully and in their entirety when they become available because they will contain important information about MCAF, the Company and the proposed business combination. Additionally, MCAF will file other relevant materials with the SEC in connection with the business combination. Copies of these documents may be obtained free of charge at the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov. Securityholders of MCAF are urged to read the Registration Statement and the other relevant materials when they become available before making any voting decision with respect to the proposed business combination because they will contain important information. The Registration Statement and proxy statement, once available, may also be obtained without charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or by writing to MCAF at 311 West 43rd Street, 12th Floor, New York, NY 10036. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS OF MCAF ARE URGED TO READ THESE MATERIALS (INCLUDING ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS THERETO) AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS IN CONNECTION WITH THE TRANSACTIONS THAT MCAF WILL FILE WITH THE SEC WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT MCAF, THE COMPANY AND THE TRANSACTIONS.

Important Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This Current Report on Form 8-K contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, both as amended. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the pending transactions described above, and the parties' perspectives and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the proposed transaction, including the anticipated initial enterprise value and post-closing equity value, the benefits of the proposed transaction, integration plans, expected synergies and revenue opportunities, anticipated future financial and operating performance and results, including estimates for growth, the expected management and governance of the combined company, and the expected timing of the transactions. The words "expect," "believe," "estimate," "intend," "plan" and similar expressions indicate forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, assumptions (including assumptions about general economic, market, industry and operational factors), known or unknown, which could cause the actual results to vary materially from those indicated or anticipated.

The forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of the management of MCAF and the Company, as applicable, and are inherently subject to uncertainties and changes in circumstances and their potential effects and speak only as of the date of such statement. There can be no assurance that future developments will be those that have been anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements including: risks related to the Company's businesses and strategies; the ability to complete the proposed business combination due to the failure to obtain approval from MCAF's stockholders or satisfy other closing conditions in the definitive merger agreement; the amount of any redemptions by existing holders of MCAF's common stock; the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the business combination; in the final prospectus of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV for its initial public offering dated June 29, 2021; and in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV's other filings with the SEC. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements relate only to the date they were made, and MCAF, the Company and their subsidiaries undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made except as required by law or applicable regulation.

Participants in Solicitation

MCAF the Company and their respective directors and executive officers may be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies with respect to the proposed business combination under the rules of the SEC. Securityholders may obtain more detailed information regarding the names, affiliations, and interests of certain of MCAF's executive officers and directors in the solicitation by reading MCAF's Registration Statement and other relevant materials filed with the SEC in connection with the proposed business combination when they become available. Information about MCAF's directors and executive officers and their ownership of MCAF common stock is set forth in MCAF's prospectus related to its initial public offering dated June 29, 2021, as modified or supplemented by any Form 3 or Form 4 filed with the SEC since the date of that filing. Other information regarding the interests of MCAF's participants in the proxy solicitation, which in some cases, may be different than those of their stockholders generally, will be set forth in the Registration Statement relating to the proposed business combination when it becomes available. These documents can be obtained free of charge at the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov.

The Company and its directors and executive officers may also be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the stockholders of MCAF in connection with the proposed business combination. A list of the names of such directors and executive officers and information regarding their interests in the proposed business combination will be included in the Registration Statement for the proposed business combination.

No Offer or Solicitation

This Current Report on Form 8-K is not a proxy statement or solicitation of a proxy, consent or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of the transactions described above and shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities of MCAF or the Company, nor shall there be any sale of any such securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption therefrom.

Item 9.01.Financial Statements and Exhibits.

Exhibit No. Description 3.1 Second Amendment to the Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV. 104 Cover Page Interactive Data File - the cover page XBRL tags are embedded within the Inline XBRL document.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

Dated: June 27, 2023 MOUNTAIN CREST ACQUISITION CORP. IV By: /s/ Suying Liu Name: Suying Liu Title: Chief Executive Officer