    MCAF   US62403K1088

MOUNTAIN CREST ACQUISITION CORP. IV

(MCAF)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/02 03:57:15 pm EDT
9.910 USD   -0.30%
SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates MCAF, FRLA, CLBS, IGNY

05/03/2022 | 09:02am EDT
NEW YORK, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ: MCAF)'s merger with CH-AUTO TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION LTD. If you are a Mountain Crest shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Fortune Rise Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: FRLA)'s merger with VCV Power Sigma, Inc. and VCV Power Gamma, Inc. If you are a Fortune Rise shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLBS)'s merger with Cend Therapeutics, Inc. Upon closing of the proposed merger, Cend shareholders will receive approximately 60.5 million shares of Caladrius common stock, subject to certain closing conditions, resulting in the shareholders of each company owning approximately 50% of the combined company. If you are a Caladrius shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Ignyte Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: IGNY)'s merger with Peak Bio Co., Ltd. If you are an Ignyte shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com 
https://www.halpersadeh.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-investigation-halper-sadeh-llp-investigates-mcaf-frla-clbs-igny-301538379.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP


© PRNewswire 2022
