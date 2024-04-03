Item 2.03 Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant.

On April 3, 2024, Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V (the "Company") issued an unsecured promissory note in the aggregate principal amount up to $300,000 (the "Note") to Mountain Crest Global Holdings LLC, the Company's sponsor (the "Sponsor"). Pursuant to the Note, the Sponsor agreed to loan to the Company an aggregate amount up to $300,000 that may be drawn down by the Company from time to time by written notice to the Sponsor. The aggregate amount advanced under the Note is due payable by the Company on the earlier of: (i) the date on which Company consummates an initial business combination with a target business, or (ii) the date the Company liquidates if a business combination is not consummated. The Note does not bear interest. In the event that the Company does not consummate a business combination, the Note will be repaid only from amounts remaining outside of the Company's trust account, if any.

The proceeds of the Note will be used by the Company for working capital purposes.

The foregoing description of the Note is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Note, a copy of which is filed with this Current Report on Form 8-K as Exhibit 10.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

No Offer or Solicitation

This Current Report on Form 8-K is for informational purposes only and is not intended to and shall not constitute a proxy statement or the solicitation of a proxy, consent or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of an initial business combination or PIPE financing and is not intended to and shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for any securities or a solicitation of any vote of approval, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.