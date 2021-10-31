Mouwasat Medical Services Co. announces its Interim Financial Results for the Period Ending on 2021-09-30 ( Nine Months )

The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the same quarter of the last year is

The reason for the decrease in net profit during the current quarter compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous year due to: - 1- decrease in revenue by 3.3% resulting from: - A. change in the seasonal pattern for the third quarter of the previous year, due to the impact of decrease in travel for summer vacations as a result of the exceptional conditions imposed by the Corona pandemic, which led to an unprecedented rise in operating rates for that quarter. B. decrease in transfers from Ministry of Health during the current quarter compared to the same quarter of the previous year. 2- increase in certain operating and general costs and expenses during the current quarter compared to the same quarter of the previous year 3- increase in zakat expense during the current quarter compared to the same quarter of the previous year to match the zakat base for the year 2021.