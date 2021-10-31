Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange
  5. Mouwasat Medical Services Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4002   SA12C051UH11

MOUWASAT MEDICAL SERVICES COMPANY

(4002)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Mouwasat Medical Services Co. announces its Interim Financial Results for the Period Ending on 2021-09-30 ( Nine Months )

10/31/2021 | 09:07am EDT
Mouwasat Medical Services Co. announces its Interim Financial Results for the Period Ending on 2021-09-30 ( Nine Months )

Element List Current Quarter Similar quarter for previous year %Change Previous Quarter % Change
Sales/Revenue 530.98 549.06 -3.292 526.7 0.812
Gross Profit (Loss) 244.4 271.52 -9.988 246.46 -0.835
Operational Profit (Loss) 150.1 173.32 -13.397 154.77 -3.017
Net Profit (Loss) after Zakat and Tax 142.66 161.1 -11.446 141.35 0.926
Total Comprehensive Income 142.66 161.1 -11.446 141.35 0.926
All figures are in (Millions) Saudi Arabia, Riyals
Element List Current Period Similar period for previous year %Change
Sales/Revenue 1,591.81 1,511.44 5.317
Gross Profit (Loss) 745.16 711.08 4.792
Operational Profit (Loss) 463.37 427.49 8.393
Net Profit (Loss) after Zakat and Tax 431.19 384.86 12.038
Total Comprehensive Income 431.19 384.86 12.038
Total Share Holders Equity (after Deducting Minority Equity) 2,460.33 2,140.37 14.948
Profit (Loss) per Share 4.31 3.85
All figures are in (Millions) Saudi Arabia, Riyals
Element List Explanation
The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the same quarter of the last year is The reason for the decrease in net profit during the current quarter compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous year due to: -

1- decrease in revenue by 3.3% resulting from: -

A. change in the seasonal pattern for the third quarter of the previous year, due to the impact of decrease in travel for summer vacations as a result of the exceptional conditions imposed by the Corona pandemic, which led to an unprecedented rise in operating rates for that quarter.

B. decrease in transfers from Ministry of Health during the current quarter compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

2- increase in certain operating and general costs and expenses during the current quarter compared to the same quarter of the previous year

3- increase in zakat expense during the current quarter compared to the same quarter of the previous year to match the zakat base for the year 2021.

The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the previous period of the current year is The reason for the increase in net profit during the current quarter compared to the previous quarter is due to:

1- marginal increase in operating revenues.

2- Increase in company's share of profits from an associate company during the current quarter compared to the previous quarter

3- decrease in the financing cost due to the decrease in the balance of the loans with the value of the instalments paid.

The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current period compared to the same period of the last year is the Reason for increase in net profit for current period compared to the similar period of the previous year is due to:

1- Increase in revenue by 5.3% resulting from: -

A. continuous effective utilization of newly specialized resources.

B. enhancement of contractual terms with customers.

C. continuous enhancement of operating efficiency of the available resources.

2- Decrease in certain items of selling and distribution expenses during the current Period compared to corresponding Period.

3- Increase in company's share of profits from an associate company during the current Period compared to corresponding Period.

4- Decrease in the financing cost due to the decrease in the balance of the loans with the value of the instalments paid.

Statement of the type of external auditor's report Unmodified conclusion
Reclassification of Comparison Items N-A
Additional Information The company would like to indicate the possibility of sending investors and financial analysts' inquiries via email (Shares@mouwasat.com) within 6 working days from the date of publishing the financial statements.

The Capital Market Authority and the Saudi Stock Exchange take no responsibility for the contents of this disclosure, make no representations as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from, or incurred in reliance upon, any part of this disclosure, and the issuer accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in it and confirms, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge and belief, there are no other facts or information the omission of which would make the disclosure misleading, incomplete or inaccurate.

Disclaimer

Mouwasat Medical Services Company SJSC published this content on 31 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2021 13:06:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 2 253 M 601 M 601 M
Net income 2021 560 M 149 M 149 M
Net Debt 2021 461 M 123 M 123 M
P/E ratio 2021 32,1x
Yield 2021 1,54%
Capitalization 17 980 M 4 793 M 4 794 M
EV / Sales 2021 8,19x
EV / Sales 2022 6,95x
Nbr of Employees 2 389
Free-Float 41,8%
Chart MOUWASAT MEDICAL SERVICES COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Mouwasat Medical Services Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOUWASAT MEDICAL SERVICES COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 179,80 SAR
Average target price 183,81 SAR
Spread / Average Target 2,23%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nasser Sultan Fahad Al-Subaie Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Yousef Ahmad Suleiman Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Mohammed Sultan Hammad Al-Subaie Chairman
Mohammed Ibrahim Ahmed Al-Tiwajry Independent Director
Sami Abdulkarim Abdallah Al-Abdul Karim Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOUWASAT MEDICAL SERVICES COMPANY30.29%4 793
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.-15.98%40 958
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA3.77%25 337
IHH HEALTHCARE BERHAD18.91%13 857
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED13.25%12 038
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED12.98%11 192