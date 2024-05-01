The 2-time AMA Pro Motocross & Supercross Champ and MVMT Friend of Brand renews partnership, setting the scene for more collaborations

MVMT, the Venice Beach watch brand owned by Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE: MOV) who just celebrated their ten year anniversary of modern, unexpected watchmaking, is going full speed ahead with its partnership with World Champion Motocross Racer, Jett Lawrence.

Crowned the “Justin Bieber of motocross” by ESPN, Lawrence embodies MVMT’s brand ethos to “Live life on your own terms.” Through the collaboration, MVMT is pleased to feature exclusive content from Lawrence as well as his favorite watches, and fan giveaways.

At 20 years old, the Australian racer has been on a record-breaking winning streak over the last couple years. As ESPN reports, he is “the fourth rider in history, and the first Australian, to win four titles in the 250 class of Supercross and Pro Motocross,” as well as “the first premier-class rookie, and only the third rider in history, to go undefeated.” As of now, he is 2-time AMA Pro Motocross & Supercross Champion and the 2023 Super Motocross 450 World Champion.

In partnership since mid-2022, Lawrence and MVMT are ready to announce more collaborations later this year. To learn more, visit https://www.mvmt.com/jett-lawrence/.

In a small Southern California apartment in 2013, two college dropouts teamed up to create what would eventually become the world’s fastest growing watch brand. Their idea was simple: to create sleek, quality watches that young consumers could afford. MVMT’s flagship timepieces sported clean dials with big personalities, unexpected colorways, and fair price points that broke all the longstanding rules of the watch industry. MVMT skyrocketed from a grassroots startup to a global brand, with products sold in over 160+ countries and a thriving social media community of over 5 million strong. MVMT’s design catalogue has since expanded into more than 20 unique watch collections, sunglasses, and jewelry. The Venice Beach-based company announced its acquisition by Movado Group, Inc. in 2018.

