Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Movado Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MOV   US6245801062

MOVADO GROUP, INC.

(MOV)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-05-17 pm EDT
25.36 USD   +1.93%
06:46aMovado Group, Inc. Announces Date of Conference Call and Webcast for First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Results
BU
05/12Movado : Proxy, 2023
PU
05/12Movado : Annual Report, 2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Movado Group, Inc. Announces Date of Conference Call and Webcast for First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Results

05/18/2023 | 06:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE: MOV) invites investors to listen to a broadcast of the Company's conference call to discuss first quarter fiscal 2024 earnings results on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A press release detailing the Company’s first quarter fiscal year 2024 results will be issued before the market opens and prior to the call. The conference call will be hosted by Efraim Grinberg, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Sallie DeMarsilis, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer.

Investors and analysts interested in participating on the call are invited to dial (877) 407-0784 and reference conference ID number 13738816 approximately ten minutes prior to the start of the call. The conference call will also be webcast live at www.movadogroup.com. The webcast will be archived online within one hour of the completion of the conference call and remain available for 90 days. Additionally, a telephonic re-play of the call will be available at 12:00 p.m. ET on May 25, 2023 until 11:59 p.m. ET on June 8, 2023 and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 and entering replay pin number 13738816.

Movado Group, Inc. designs, sources, and globally distributes MOVADO®, MVMT®, OLIVIA BURTON®, EBEL®, CONCORD®, CALVIN KLEIN®, COACH®, TOMMY HILFIGER®, HUGO BOSS® and LACOSTE® watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, and operates Movado Company Stores in the United States and Canada.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about MOVADO GROUP, INC.
06:46aMovado Group, Inc. Announces Date of Conference Call and Webcast for First Quarter Fisc..
BU
05/12Movado : Proxy, 2023
PU
05/12Movado : Annual Report, 2023
PU
05/02Movado Group, Inc. Announces Executive Changes
CI
05/01Movado Group Announces Appointment of Michelle Kennedy as Senior Vice President, Human ..
BU
04/04MOVADO GROUP, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/24TD Cowen Adjusts Price Target on Movado to $32 From $38, Maintains Market Perform Ratin..
MT
03/23Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Lower in Late Afternoon Trading
MT
03/23Sector Update: Consumer
MT
03/23MOVADO GROUP INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resul..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MOVADO GROUP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2024 737 M - -
Net income 2024 63,0 M - -
Net Debt 2024 - - -
P/E ratio 2024 8,45x
Yield 2024 5,52%
Capitalization 561 M 561 M -
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,76x
Capi. / Sales 2025 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 1 182
Free-Float 43,8%
Chart MOVADO GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Movado Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOVADO GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 25,36 $
Average target price 32,00 $
Spread / Average Target 26,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Efraim Grinberg President & Chief Operating Officer
Sallie A. DeMarsilis Chief Operating & Financial Officer, Executive VP
Behzad Soltani Chief Technology Officer & President-Commercial
Richard D. Isserman Independent Director
Peter A. Bridgman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOVADO GROUP, INC.-22.85%561
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE28.61%474 333
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL36.96%223 972
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA29.15%98 362
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.16.18%47 391
ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LIMITED-15.05%31 438
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer