Movado Group, Inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results

~ Net Sales Increase 21.2% to $163.4 million ~ ~ Gross Margin Expansion of 420 bps vs. Prior Year Period ~ ~ EPS of $0.79 and Adjusted EPS of $0.82 ~ ~ Board Approves Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 Per Share ~ Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE: MOV) today announced first quarter fiscal 2023 results for the period ended April 30, 2022. Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Highlights (See attached table for GAAP and Non-GAAP measures) Delivered topline growth of 21.2% or 24.3% on a constant dollar basis year over year;

Expanded gross margin by 420 bps from prior year period to 59.2%;

Decreased operating expenses as a percent of sales to 43.7% from 45.2% in the prior year period;

Decreased adjusted operating expenses as a percent of sales to 43.2% from 44.6% in the prior year period;

Generated operating income of $25.3 million as compared to $13.3 million in the prior year period;

Generated adjusted operating income of $26.1 million as compared to $14.1 million;

Achieved diluted earnings per share of $0.79 as compared to $0.40 in the prior year period;

Achieved adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.82 as compared to $0.43; and

Ended the quarter with cash of $225.3 million, a $38.3 million increase from $187.0 million at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2022. Efraim Grinberg, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are very pleased to continue the positive momentum from last year reporting first quarter results that marked a strong start to our fiscal year with record sales and profit. The quarter saw growth across all key operating metrics highlighted by a 21.2% increase in sales, a 420 basis-point expansion in gross margin and 84.7% growth in adjusted operating income to $26.1 million. These results reflect the ongoing appeal of our powerful portfolio of sought-after global brands, the strength of our elevated omnichannel model and the discipline with which we execute our strategies. The diversity of our business model continues to serve us well as we successfully capitalized on growth opportunities across our portfolio, channels and geographies, most notably in Europe, the Middle East, India and Latin America.” Mr Grinberg continued, “As we look ahead, we believe our Company is well positioned to advance our strategic priorities in an increasingly uncertain environment. We remain confident about our growth prospects and expect to continue to benefit from our compelling product innovation and diversified brand portfolio, including the recent successful launch of Calvin Klein watches and jewelry. We will continue to prioritize investing in our people and brands while remaining prudent and fiscally responsible. Our strong balance sheet allows us to invest in supporting our growth initiatives and returning value to our shareholders through our ongoing quarterly dividend and our share repurchase program. We will continue to manage the business with intense discipline as we navigate near-term headwinds. Overall, we expect fiscal 2023 to represent another year of strong performance and significant accomplishments for Movado Group.” Non-GAAP Items (See attached table for GAAP and Non-GAAP measures) First quarter fiscal 2023 results of operations included the following charges: $0.7 million pre-tax charge, or $0.6 million after tax, representing $0.03 per diluted share, associated with the amortization of acquired intangible assets related to the acquisition of Olivia Burton; and

$0.1 million pre-tax charge, or $0.1 million after tax, representing $0.00 per diluted share, associated with the amortization of acquired intangible assets and deferred compensation related to the acquisition of MVMT. First quarter fiscal 2022 results of operations included the following charges: a $0.7 million pre-tax charge, or $0.6 million after tax, representing $0.03 per diluted share, associated with the amortization of acquired intangible assets related to the acquisition of Olivia Burton; and

a $0.1 million pre-tax charge, or $0.1 million after tax, representing $0.00 per diluted share, associated with the amortization of acquired intangible assets and deferred compensation related to the acquisition of MVMT. In this press release, reference to “adjusted” results exclude the impact of the above charges from the first quarter of fiscal years 2023 and 2022. Please refer to the attached GAAP and Non-GAAP measures table for a detailed reconciliation of the Company’s reported results to its adjusted, non-GAAP results. First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results Net sales increased 21.2% (24.3% on a constant dollar basis) to $163.4 million compared to $134.8 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2022. The increase in net sales reflected growth in wholesale customers’ brick and mortar stores and in Movado Company Stores. U.S. net sales increased 6.6% as compared to the first quarter of last year. International net sales increased 35.3% as compared to the first quarter of last year.

Gross profit was $96.7 million, or 59.2% of net sales, compared to $74.2 million, or 55.0% of net sales in the first quarter of fiscal 2022. The increase in gross margin percentage was primarily the result of favorable changes in channel and product mix partially offset by increased shipping costs.

Operating expenses increased to $71.4 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2023 from $60.9 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2022. Adjusted operating expenses were $70.6 million compared to $60.1 million in the prior year period. This increase was primarily due to higher marketing expenses, payroll and related costs and an increase in certain other operating expenses to support the increase in net sales. As a percent of sales, adjusted operating expenses decreased to 43.2% of sales from 44.6% in the prior year period primarily due to improved sales leverage.

Operating income was $25.3 million compared to operating income of $13.3 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2022. Adjusted operating income was $26.1 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 and $14.1 million for the prior year period.

The Company recorded a tax provision of $6.0 million, as compared to a tax provision of $3.3 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2022. Based upon adjusted pre-tax income, the adjusted tax provision was $6.2 million, or an adjusted tax rate of 23.7%, as compared to an adjusted tax provision of $3.5 million, or an adjusted tax rate of 25.1%, in the first quarter of fiscal 2022.

Net income for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 was $18.5 million, or $0.79 per diluted share, compared to net income of $9.4 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, for the same period in the prior year. Adjusted net income for the fiscal 2023 period was $19.1 million, or $0.82 per diluted share, compared to adjusted net income of $10.1 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, for the first quarter of fiscal 2022. Fiscal 2023 Outlook The Company expects fiscal 2023 net sales to be in a range of approximately $780 million to $800 million, gross profit of approximately 58.0% of net sales, and operating income in a range of $125 million to $130 million, unchanged from previous expectatons, however, with a heightened level of economic, geopolitical and currency uncertainty. Assuming no changes to the current tax regulations, the Company anticipates an effective tax rate of approximately 25% for the fiscal year. The outlook excludes approximately $3.0 million of amortization of acquired intangible assets and deferred compensation for fiscal 2023 related to the Olivia Burton and MVMT brands. This outlook does not contemplate significant impact of increasing inflation, geopolitical unrest or extended negative impact to supply chain and shipping costs, and assumes no further significant fluctuations from prevailing foreign currency exchange rates. Quarterly Dividend and Share Repurchase Program The Company also announced that on May 26, 2022, the Board of Directors approved the payment on June 22, 2022 of a cash dividend in the amount of $0.35 for each share of the Company’s outstanding common stock and class A common stock held by shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 8, 2022. During the first quarter of fiscal 2023, the Company repurchased approximately 378,400 shares under its share repurchase program. As of April 30, 2022, the Company had no remaining capacity under the March 25, 2021 share repurchase program and $38.0 million remaining available under the November 23, 2021 repurchase program. Conference Call The Company’s management will host a conference call and audio webcast to discuss its results today, May 26th, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call may be accessed by dialing (877) 407-0784. Additionally, a live webcast of the call can be accessed at www.movadogroup.com. The webcast will be archived on the Company’s website approximately one hour after the conclusion of the call. Additionally, a telephonic re-play of the call will be available from 12:00 p.m. ET on May 26, 2022 until 11:59 p.m. ET on June 9, 2022 and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 and entering replay pin number 13729949. Movado Group, Inc. designs, sources, and distributes MOVADO®, MVMT®, OLIVIA BURTON®, EBEL®, CONCORD®, CALVIN KLEIN®, COACH®, TOMMY HILFIGER®, HUGO BOSS®, LACOSTE®, and SCUDERIA FERRARI® watches, and, to a lesser extent jewelry and other accessories, and operates Movado Company Stores in the United States and Canada. In this release, the Company presents certain financial measures that are not calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). Specifically, the Company is presenting adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, adjusted operating expenses and adjusted operating income, which are gross profit, gross margin, operating expenses and operating income, respectively, under GAAP, adjusted to eliminate the amortization of acquisition accounting adjustments related to the Olivia Burton and MVMT acquisitions. The Company is also presenting adjusted tax provision, which is the tax provision under GAAP, adjusted to eliminate the impact of charges for the Olivia Burton and MVMT acquisitions. The Company believes these adjusted measures are useful because they give investors information about the Company’s financial performance without the effect of certain items that the Company believes are not characteristic of its usual operations. The Company is also presenting adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share and adjusted effective tax rate, which are net income, earnings per share and effective tax rate, respectively, under GAAP, adjusted to eliminate the after-tax impact of amortization of acquisition accounting adjustments related to the Olivia Burton and MVMT acquisitions. The Company believes that adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share and adjusted effective tax rate are useful measures of performance because they give investors information about the Company’s financial performance without the effect of certain items that the Company believes are not characteristic of its usual operations. Additionally, the Company is presenting constant currency information to provide a framework to assess how its business performed excluding the effects of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations in the current period. Comparisons of financial results on a constant dollar basis are calculated by translating each foreign currency at the same U.S. dollar exchange rate as in effect for the prior-year period for both periods being compared. The Company believes this information is useful to investors to facilitate comparisons of operating results. These non-GAAP financial measures are designed to complement the GAAP financial information presented in this release. The non-GAAP financial measures presented should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for the comparable GAAP financial measures, and the methods of their calculation may differ substantially from similarly titled measures used by other companies. This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company has tried, whenever possible, to identify these forward-looking statements using words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “targets,” “goals,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “may,” “will,” “should” and variations of such words and similar expressions. Similarly, statements in this press release that describe the Company's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions or goals are also forward-looking statements. Accordingly, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements and levels of future dividends to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these statements. These risks and uncertainties may include, but are not limited to general economic and business conditions which may impact disposable income of consumers in the United States and the other significant markets (including Europe) where the Company’s products are sold, uncertainty regarding such economic and business conditions, including inflation, increased commodity prices and tightness in the labor market, trends in consumer debt levels and bad debt write-offs, general uncertainty related to possible terrorist attacks, natural disasters and pandemics, including the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic and other diseases on travel and traffic in the Company’s retail stores and the stores of its wholesale customers, supply disruptions, delivery delays and increased shipping costs, adverse impact on the Company’s wholesale customers and customer traffic in the Company’s stores as a result of increased uncertainty and economic disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of international hostilities, including the Russian invasion of Ukraine, on global markets, economies and consumer spending, on energy and shipping costs and on the Company’s supply chain and suppliers, defaults on or downgrades of sovereign debt and the impact of any of those events on consumer spending, changes in consumer preferences and popularity of particular designs, new product development and introduction, decrease in mall traffic and increase in e-commerce, the ability of the Company to successfully implement its business strategies, competitive products and pricing, including price increases to offset increased costs, the impact of “smart” watches and other wearable tech products on the traditional watch market, seasonality, availability of alternative sources of supply in the case of the loss of any significant supplier or any supplier’s inability to fulfill the Company’s orders, the loss of or curtailed sales to significant customers, the Company’s dependence on key employees and officers, the ability to successfully integrate the operations of acquired businesses without disruption to other business activities, the possible impairment of acquired intangible assets, risks associated with the Company’s minority investments in early-stage growth companies and venture capital funds that invest in such companies; the continuation of the Company’s major warehouse and distribution centers, the continuation of licensing arrangements with third parties, losses possible from pending or future litigation and administrative proceedings, the ability to secure and protect trademarks, patents and other intellectual property rights, the ability to lease new stores on suitable terms in desired markets and to complete construction on a timely basis, the ability of the Company to successfully manage its expenses on a continuing basis, information systems failure or breaches of network security, complex and quickly-evolving regulations regarding privacy and data protection, the continued availability to the Company of financing and credit on favorable terms, business disruptions, and general risks associated with doing business outside the United States including, without limitation, import duties, tariffs (including retaliatory tariffs), quotas, political and economic stability, changes to existing laws or regulations, and success of hedging strategies with respect to currency exchange rate fluctuations, and the other factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These statements reflect the Company's current beliefs and are based upon information currently available to it. Be advised that developments subsequent to this press release are likely to cause these statements to become outdated with the passage of time. The Company assumes no duty to update its forward looking statements and this release shall not be construed to indicate the assumption by the Company of any duty to update its outlook in the future. (Tables to follow) MOVADO GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended April 30, 2022 2021 Net sales $ 163,424 $ 134,798 Cost of sales 66,739 60,596 Gross profit 96,685 74,202 Total operating expenses 71,391 60,946 Operating income 25,294 13,256 Non-operating income/(expense): Other income 83 100 Interest expense (112 ) (275 ) Income before income taxes 25,265 13,081 Provision for income taxes 6,011 3,330 Net income 19,254 9,751 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 741 342 Net income attributable to Movado Group, Inc. $ 18,513 $ 9,409 Diluted Income Per Share Information Net income attributable to Movado Group, Inc. $ 0.79 $ 0.40 Weighted diluted average shares outstanding 23,397 23,741 MOVADO GROUP, INC. GAAP AND NON-GAAP MEASURES (In thousands, except for percentage data) (Unaudited) As Reported Three Months Ended April 30, % Change 2022 2021 Total net sales, as reported $ 163,424 $ 134,798 21.2% Total net sales, constant dollar basis $ 167,581 $ 134,798 24.3% MOVADO GROUP, INC. GAAP AND NON-GAAP MEASURES (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Net Sales Gross Profit Total Operating

Expenses Operating

Income/(Loss) Pre-tax

Income/(Loss) Provision/(Benefit)

for Income Taxes Net Income/(Loss)

Attributable to

Movado Group, Inc. Diluted EPS Three Months Ended April 30, 2022 As Reported (GAAP) $ 163,424 $ 96,685 $ 71,391 $ 25,294 $ 25,265 $ 6,011 $ 18,513 $ 0.79 Olivia Burton Costs (1) - - (687 ) 687 687 131 556 0.03 MVMT Costs (2) - - (82 ) 82 82 20 62 0.00 Adjusted Results (Non-GAAP) $ 163,424 $ 96,685 $ 70,622 $ 26,063 $ 26,034 $ 6,162 $ 19,131 $ 0.82 Three Months Ended April 30, 2021 As Reported (GAAP) $ 134,798 $ 74,202 $ 60,946 $ 13,256 $ 13,081 $ 3,330 $ 9,409 $ 0.40 Olivia Burton Costs (1) - - (721 ) 721 721 137 584 0.03 MVMT Costs (2) - - (131 ) 131 131 33 98 0.00 Adjusted Results (Non-GAAP) $ 134,798 $ 74,202 $ 60,094 $ 14,108 $ 13,933 $ 3,500 $ 10,091 $ 0.43 (1) Related to the amortization of acquired intangible assets for Olivia Burton. (2) Related to the amortization of acquired intangible assets and the MVMT brand's deferred compensation, where applicable. MOVADO GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited) April 30, January 31, April 30, 2022 2022 2021 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 225,256 $ 277,128 $ 186,950 Trade receivables, net 92,744 91,558 78,584 Inventories 180,003 160,283 169,966 Other current assets 23,558 16,974 23,649 Income taxes receivable 3,421 7,941 24,305 Total current assets 524,982 553,884 483,454 Property, plant and equipment, net 18,434 19,470 20,599 Operating lease right-of-use assets 79,717 68,599 72,836 Deferred and non-current income taxes 42,854 42,596 41,528 Other intangibles, net 11,990 13,507 16,300 Other non-current assets 62,007 63,104 59,989 Total assets $ 739,984 $ 761,160 $ 694,706 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Accounts payable $ 44,140 $ 46,011 $ 34,595 Accrued liabilities 54,698 48,522 45,687 Accrued payroll and benefits 7,822 25,117 9,727 Current operating lease liabilities 16,588 13,693 15,413 Income taxes payable 15,141 18,123 9,128 Total current liabilities 138,389 151,466 114,550 Loans payable to bank, non current - - 10,000 Deferred and non-current income taxes payable 19,385 19,614 21,280 Non-current operating lease liabilities 70,440 62,730 65,568 Other non-current liabilities 47,301 50,264 51,528 Redeemable noncontrolling interest 2,251 2,311 2,560 Shareholders' equity 459,650 472,808 426,777 Noncontrolling interest 2,568 1,967 2,443 Total equity 462,218 474,775 429,220 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and equity $ 739,984 $ 761,160 $ 694,706 MOVADO GROUP, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended April 30, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 19,254 $ 9,751 Depreciation and amortization 2,932 3,173 Other non-cash adjustments 1,239 1,946 Changes in working capital (43,676 ) (31,262 ) Changes in non-current assets and liabilities (501 ) 1,019 Net cash used in operating activities (20,752 ) (15,373 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (1,381 ) (407 ) Long-term investments (1,850 ) - Trademarks and other intangibles (22 ) (44 ) Net cash used in investing activities (3,253 ) (451 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayment of bank borrowings - (11,140 ) Dividends paid (7,940 ) (6,962 ) Stock repurchase (14,439 ) (316 ) Stock awards and options exercised and other changes (405 ) (1,385 ) Other (85 ) - Net cash used in financing activities (22,869 ) (19,803 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (5,026 ) (1,249 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (51,900 ) (36,876 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 277,716 224,423 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 225,816 $ 187,547 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash: Cash and cash equivalents $ 225,256 $ 186,950 Restricted cash included in other non-current assets 560 597 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 225,816 $ 187,547 View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220526005244/en/

