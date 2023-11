Move Logistics Group Limited is a New Zealand-based company, which is engaged in domestic freight and logistics business. The Company operates through five segments: International, Specialist, Freight, Contract Logistics, and Corporate. International segment includes international freight forwarding and shipping agency services across a broad range of industries. Specialist segment provides transport and lifting solutions for oversized and large items. Freight segment provides nationwide general freight transport services with regional strength. It is also engaged in transporting a wide range of freight types. Contract Logistics segment specializes in contracted solutions providing services for customers including warehouse and supply chain capability and delivery of bulk liquids. The Company operates 41 branches, depots, cross docks, warehouses and support offices across New Zealand.