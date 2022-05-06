MOVe Logistics Group Limited: Summary of Toitū carbonreduce certification 2020/21

SUMMARY OF TOITŪ CARBONREDUCE CERTIFICATION

MOVE LOGISTICS GROUP LIMITED

PREVIOUSLY KNOWN AS TIL LOGISTICS GROUP LIMITED

Year 3 of 3 year certificate period

MOVe Logistics Group Limited, previously known as TIL Logistics Group Limited, meets the requirements of Toitū carbonreduce certification having measured its greenhouse gas emissions in accordance with ISO 14064-1:2006 and committed to managing and reducing its emissions in respect of the operational activities of its organisation comprising ATL Limited, Transport Investments Limited, MOVE Logistics Limited, Southern Fleet Leasing Limited, Mcauley's Transport Limited, TIL Freighting Limited, Hookers Shipping Limited, Pacific Asset Leasing Limited, NZL Group Limited, Pacific Fuel Haul Limited, Specialist Lifting & Transport Limited.

MOVe Logistics Group is one of New Zealand's largest domestic freight and logistics platforms, with the ability to service all customer supply chain requirements and a strategy for growth. MOVe's trucks travelled 82 million kilometres in FY18, transporting goods from the top of the North Island to the bottom of the South Island and everywhere in between.

MOVe operates a nationwide network of branches, depots and warehouses, with a dedicated team of over 1,700 employees and contractors. The company owns a fleet of around 2,300 trucks, trailers, forklifts and light vehicles. It also operates one of the largest petroleum product Dangerous Goods (DG) road tanker fleets in the country. With warehousing capacity of more than 185,000 square metres, MOVe has the scale and ability to service all customers' transport and logistics needs.

MOVe Logistics is a founding signatory to the Climate Leaders Coalition (CLC), comprising 60 leading New Zealand businesses which have joined forces to tackle the issue of climate change. The CLC, announced in July this year, aims to help New Zealand to transition to a low emissions economy, helping to create a sustainable future for our country and making it a great place to live and work. We believe this makes good sense not only for New Zealand, but for our business. While we will always have some impact, due to the nature of our business, we are committed to lightening our footprint where we can.

At a Group level, we are examining which reporting framework will best measure the environmental progress and achievements of a company of our type.

EMISSIONS SUMMARY1

MOVe Logistics Group Limited's emissions for this year (01 July 2020 to 30 June 2021) were 62,249.04 tCO2e. The operational GHG emission sources included in this inventory are shown in Figure 1 below.

Figure 1: GHG emissions by emissions source

Emissions as tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalents (tCO2e) for this period were:

Scope tCO2e Scope 1 60,794.83 Scope 2 411.40 Scope 3 Mandatory 1,042.82 Scope 3 Additional 0.00 Scope 3 One time 0.00 Total gross emissions 62,249.04

EMISSIONS REDUCTIONS

To reduce its emissions, MOVe Logistics Group Limited has developed a GHG emissions management plan and reduction targets. Some of these plans include:

• Investigate alternative fuel options for truck fleet.

• Implement enhanced monitoring and maintenance programme for plant and equipment that uses LPG.

• Investigate feasibility of alternatives to LPG, less carbon intensive fuel sources.

• Review and amend vehicle procurement strategy to give rated fuel efficiency higher priority.

• Driver behaviour courses.

This is the 3rd year of reporting under the Toitū carbonreduce programme. An absolute reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions of 5,637.52 tCO2e has been achieved against base year. A reduction in emissions intensity (for Scope 1, 2 and mandatory Scope 3 emissions) of 4.92 tCO2e/$M has been achieved based upon a 3 year rolling average.

EMISSIONS BOUNDARIES

The organisational chart provides an overview of all companies in the group from a legal perspective - some of which are non-trading and others that have varying ownership structures and controls.

The organisational chart also identifies the in scope companies for this baseline year on the basis of day to day operational control the MOVe Logistics Group has with these companies.

Figure 2: Organisational structure showing business units included and excluded

An operational control consolidation approach was used to account for emissions.

This is with reference to the methodology described in the GHG Protocol and ISO 14064-1:2006 standards.

The following emissions sources were excluded from the inventory for this measurement period:

• Freight - considered de minimis

• Refrigerants used in office air conditioning - considered de minimis

• Refrigerants used in truck air conditioning - considered de minimis

Excluded emissions do not exceed 5% of the total footprint within the organisation boundary stated.

CERTIFICATE DETAILS

Certification status - Toitū carbonreduce certified organisation Certificate number - 2021070J, Year 3 of 3 year certificate period Valid until - 16 August 2022

Measurement period - 01 July 2020 to 30 June 2021 Base year - 01 July 2018 to 30 June 2019

Verified by - Enviro-Mark Solutions Limited Level of assurance - Reasonable

Data quality score - High

