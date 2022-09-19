Move Logistics : 2022 Shareholder Meeting

NOTICE OF 2022 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS Notice is hereby given that the 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders of MOVE Logistics Group Limited (the "Company" or "MOVE ") will be held on Thursday 20 October 2022, commencing at 2:30pm. Venue: Pakuranga Hunt Room, Ellerslie Event Centre, 80-100 Ascot Avenue, Ellerslie, Auckland Online: www.virtualmeeting.co.nz/move22 MOVE may hold the Annual Meeting as an online-only meeting if the Company considers it necessary or desirable to do so to comply with any applicable legal restrictions, or for health and safety reasons, associated with the Covid-19 pandemic or otherwise. If MOVE exercises its discretion to hold an online-only meeting, the Company will provide shareholders with as much notice as is reasonably practicable by way of an announcement to the NZX and on MOVE's website. Dear Shareholder On behalf of the Board and management, I am pleased to invite you to MOVE Logistics Group Limited's 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting in Auckland. This will be held both online and in person, to allow as many of our shareholders as possible to join us. The last year has been one of re-shaping the business and defining a clearer more focused service. We have now positioned MOVE for the next stage of our evolution, with a strong balance sheet, a clear strategic plan and a talented team to drive profitable growth. The Meeting is an opportunity for shareholders to hear more about our future plans, meet the Directors of your company and talk to the management team. If you elect to attend the Meeting virtually, you will be able to watch the Meeting live, vote and ask questions online. We encourage shareholders to receive communications from MOVE by email. This ensures you receive communications in a timely manner, saves money and is better for the environment. To sign up for email communications, please follow the instructions on page 2 of the Proxy Form. If you cannot attend, we encourage you to complete and lodge the proxy form in accordance with the instructions on the back of that form. We look forward to welcoming you to the Meeting Lorraine Witten Chair

AGENDA CHAIRMAN AND MANAGEMENT PRESENTATIONS SHAREHOLDER DISCUSSION RESOLUTIONS

To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following ordinary resolutions:

AUDITOR'S REMUNERATION

RESOLUTION 1: That the Directors be authorised to fix the fees and expenses of PricewaterhouseCoopers as the Company's auditor.

DIRECTOR ELECTIONS

RESOLUTION 2: That Lorraine Witten, who retires as a Director and, being eligible, offers herself for re-election by shareholders, be re-elected as a Director of the Company.

Further information relating to the Resolutions is set out in the Explanatory Notes. OTHER BUSINESS The Board of MOVE invites attendees to join them for light refreshments at the end of the Meeting. By Order of the Board of Directors Lee Banks Authorised Officer 20 September 2022

EXPLANATORY NOTES The Board unanimously recommends that shareholders vote in favour of Resolutions 1 and 2. RESOLUTION 1: FIX THE REMUNERATION OF THE AUDITOR Pursuant to section 207T of the Companies Act 1993, PricewaterhouseCoopers is automatically reappointed as auditor of the Company at the Annual Meeting. This resolution authorises the Board to fix the fees and expenses of PricewaterhouseCoopers as the Company's auditor in accordance with section 207S of the Companies Act 1993. RESOLUTION 2: DIRECTOR RE-ELECTION In accordance with the NZX Listing Rules, a director must not hold office (without re-election) past the third annual meeting following the director's appointment or three years, whichever is longer. Therefore, Lorraine Witten and Peter Dryden both retire at the conclusion of the Annual Meeting. Being eligible, Lorraine Witten will be standing for re-election by shareholders. The Board has determined that Lorraine is an Independent Director and unanimously supports her re-election. Peter Dryden has advised that he will step down from the Board at the conclusion of the Meeting. The Board acknowledges Peter's efforts and thanks him for his contributions over the past three years. LORRAINE WITTEN MS (Hons), CA APPOINTED: 6 December 2017 BOARD ROLES: Independent Chair Lorraine Witten is an experienced executive and entrepreneur with extensive commercial experience in high growth and high change environments. Her skills are in technology, ICT, construction, services and network economics, where she has 30 years' experience in senior management and finance roles. Lorraine has more than 20 years of governance experience and is a Fellow of the Institute of Directors. She currently sits on the board of a number of private and public companies including Mercury, Rakon and Pushpay. IMPORTANT INFORMATION Shareholders will be able to attend the Meeting in person, or, alternatively, will be able to attend and participate at the Meeting virtually via an online platform provided by MOVE Logistics Group's share registrar, Link Market Services at http://www.virtualmeeting.co.nz/move22. Shareholders attending and participating in the Meeting virtually via the online platform will be able to vote and ask questions during the Meeting. More information regarding virtual attendance at the Meeting (including how to vote and ask questions virtually during the Meeting) is available in the Virtual Annual Meeting Online Portal Guide, which is available at https://bcast.linkinvestorservices.co.nz/generic/docs/ OnlinePortalGuide.pdf Resolutions 1 and 2 are Ordinary Resolutions and require approval by a simple majority (greater than 50%) of the votes of those shareholders entitled to vote and voting on the resolution. ENTITLEMENT TO VOTE The only persons entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting are registered shareholders of the Company at 2:30pm on Tuesday 18 October 2022 and only the shares registered in those shareholders' names at the time may be voted at the Annual Meeting. Voting can be done in three ways: By attending the Annual Meeting and submitting your vote;

By appointing a proxy to vote on your behalf at the Meeting;

or by participating in the Meeting virtually and voting.

PROXIES AND CORPORATE REPRESENTATIVES Any shareholder who is entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting may appoint a proxy (or in the case of a corporate shareholder, a representative) to attend and vote on their behalf. A proxy does not have to be a shareholder in the Company. The Chair and the Directors offer themselves as proxy to shareholders and, if given discretion, will vote in favour of the resolutions. A shareholder wishing to appoint a proxy can do so by completing the accompanying Proxy/Voting Form and returning it by mail or fax to Link Market Services Limited; or appointing a proxy online at: https://investorcentre.linkmarketservices.co.nz/voting/MOV in accordance with the instructions set out in the accompanying Proxy/Voting Form. Proxy forms must be received by 2:30pm on Thursday 18 October 2022 (being 48 hours before the time for holding the Annual Meeting). If you appoint a proxy, you may either direct your proxy how to vote for you or you may give your proxy discretion to vote as she/he sees fit. If you wish to give your proxy discretion, you must mark the appropriate boxes to grant your proxy that discretion. If you return this form without directing the proxy how to vote on any particular matter, the proxy may vote as she/he thinks fit or abstain from voting. If, in appointing a proxy, you do not name a person as your proxy (either online or on the Proxy/Voting Form that is lodged with Link Market Services Limited) or your named proxy does not attend the meeting, the Chair of the meeting will be your proxy and may only vote in accordance with your express direction. Please see the Proxy/Voting Form for further details and instructions. QUESTIONS The Company offers a facility for shareholders to submit questions to the Board in advance of the Annual Meeting. Questions should be relevant to matters at the Annual Meeting, including matters arising from the financial statements, general questions regarding the performance of the Company, and questions which relate to the resolutions. The Company has the discretion as to which of these questions will be addressed at the Annual Meeting. There will also be the opportunity for shareholders to ask questions online or in person during the Meeting. If you cannot attend the Annual Meeting but would like to ask a question, you can submit a question online by going to: https:/investorcentre.linkmarketservices.co.nz/voting/MOV and completing the online validation process or complete the question section on the accompanying Proxy Form. Questions will need to be submitted by 2:30pm on 18 October 2022. PRESENTATIONS The Chair and Management presentations from the 2022 Annual Meeting will be released to the NZX and published on the Company website at the link set out below. A summary of the proceedings will be available as soon as practicable following the close of the Annual Meeting on the Company website at https://www.movelogistics.com/investors/shareholder-meetings. SHAREHOLDER REPORTS A copy of MOVE's latest Shareholder Reports are publicly available, and copies of our future Shareholder Reports (including for the current accounting period) will be available, on our website at: https://www.movelogistics.com/investors/shareholder-reports. You may, at any time, request a free copy of the most recent and future Shareholder Reports. If you wish to request a free copy, please update your communication preferences by visiting the Link Investor Centre at: https://investorcentre.linkmarketservices.co.nz. Alternatively, your request can be emailed to operations@linkmarketservices.co.nz (Please use "MOVE Logistics Group Report" as the subject line for easy identification) or by contacting Link using the phone details set out in the accompanying Proxy/Voting Form.