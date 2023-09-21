NOTICE OF 2023 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
Notice is hereby given that the 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders of MOVE Logistics Group Limited (the "Company" or "MOVE") will be held on Wednesday 25 October 2023, commencing at 2:30pm.
Venue: Balmerino Room
Riccarton Park Function Centre
Main Club Grandstand (Gate 4)
165 Racecourse Rd, Broomfield Christchurch
Online: www.virtualmeeting.co.nz/move23
If the Company is prevented from being able to hold the Annual Meeting in person on the Meeting Date for any reason, shareholders will only be able to join the meeting online at www.virtualmeeting.co.nz/move23. When participating online, shareholders will require their shareholder number, found on the enclosed proxy form, for verification purposes. MOVE will provide shareholders with as much notice as is reasonably practicable by way of an announcement to the NZX and on MOVE's website.
Dear Shareholder
On behalf of the Board and management, I am pleased to invite you to MOVE Logistics Group Limited's 2023 Annual Shareholders' Meeting in Christchurch. This will be held both online and in person, to allow as many of our shareholders as possible to join us.
At the Meeting, shareholders will be able to meet MOVE's new CEO, Craig Evans. Under Craig's leadership, MOVE has commenced Project Blueprint, a 12 - 18 month dual pathway programme to reshape and strengthen the business, and drive growth. This will create a strong launch pad to support our future ambitions, with a more efficient, higher margin business model, that capitalises on MOVE's strengths.
I would like to take this opportunity to acknowledge and thank outgoing Director, Danny Chan, who is stepping down at the end of the Meeting. Danny joined the Board when MOVE first listed in 2017 and has provided valued governance and advice as the company has evolved.
If you elect to attend the Meeting virtually, you will be able to watch the Meeting live, vote and ask questions online.
We encourage shareholders to receive communications from MOVE by email. This ensures you receive communications in a timely manner, saves money and is better for the environment. To sign up for email communications, please follow the instructions on page 2 of the Proxy Form.
If you cannot attend, we encourage you to complete and lodge the proxy form in accordance with the instructions on the back of that form.
We look forward to welcoming you to the Meeting.
Lorraine Witten
Chair
AGENDA
- PRESENTATIONS
- SHAREHOLDER DISCUSSION
- RESOLUTIONS
To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following ordinary resolutions:
AUDITOR'S REMUNERATION
RESOLUTION 1: To record the re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers as the Company's auditor and to authorise the Directors to fix the auditor's remuneration for the ensuring year.
DIRECTOR ELECTION
RESOLUTION 2: That Julia Raue, who was appointed by the Board during the year, be elected as a Director of the Company.
Further information relating to the Resolutions is set out in the Explanatory
Notes.
- OTHER BUSINESS
The Board of MOVE invites attendees to join them for light refreshments at the end of the Meeting.
By Order of the Board of Directors
Lee Banks
Authorised Officer
22 September 2023
EXPLANATORY NOTES
In these explanatory notes, references to "Listing Rules" are to the NZX Listing Rules. All resolutions are Ordinary Resolutions and require approval by a simple majority (greater than 50%) of the votes of those shareholders entitled to vote and voting on the resolution.
The Board unanimously recommends that shareholders vote in favour of Resolutions 1 and 2.
RESOLUTION 1: FIX THE REMUNERATION OF THE AUDITOR
The Companies Act 1993 requires the Company to appoint an auditor and provides that the fees and expenses of an auditor appointed at an Annual Meeting can be fixed in the manner determined at that Meeting. Section 207S of the Companies Act 1993 provides that the remuneration of the auditor is to be fixed in such a manner as the company determines at the Meeting. The Board proposes that, consistent with commercial practice, the auditor's remuneration should be fixed by the Directors.
The resolution authorises the Board to fix the auditor's remuneration. PriceWaterhouseCoopers is automatically reappointed as the Company's auditor.
RESOLUTION 2: ELECTION OF JULIA RAUE AS A DIRECTOR
The Listing Rules require that any person who is appointed as a Director by the Board shall retire from office at the next Annual Shareholders' Meeting but shall be eligible for election at that Meeting. Julia Raue was appointed to the Board during the year and accordingly, is standing for election by shareholders.
The Board has determined that Julia is an Independent Director. In order for a Director to be independent, the Board must determine that he or she is not an executive of MOVE and has no disqualifying relationship or interests, including relationships or interests of the kind listed in Table 2.4 of the NZX Corporate Governance Code.
JULIA RAUE
APPOINTED: 3 May 2023
BOARD ROLES: Independent Director, member of the Governance and Remuneration Committee
Julia has a strong background in business transformation and digital change and was Chief Information Officer at Air New Zealand for nine years, winning a number of global Awards during that time, including NZ CIO of the year. She has significant governance experience across a variety of sectors, including current directorships with Southern Cross, The Warehouse Group, Jade Software and Global Women. Previously Julia has been a director of Z Energy and TVNZ.
IMPORTANT INFORMATION
Shareholders will be able to attend the Meeting in person, or, alternatively, will be able to attend and participate at the Meeting virtually via an online platform provided by MOVE Logistics Group's share registrar, Link Market Services at http://www.virtualmeeting.co.nz/move23.
Shareholders attending and participating in the Meeting virtually via the online platform will be able to vote and ask questions during the Meeting. More information regarding virtual attendance at the Meeting (including how to vote and ask questions virtually during the Meeting) is available in the Virtual Annual Meeting Online Portal Guide, which is available at https://bcast.linkinvestorservices.co.nz/generic/docs/ OnlinePortalGuide.pdf
Resolutions 1 and 2 are Ordinary Resolutions and require approval by a simple majority (greater than 50%) of the votes of those shareholders entitled to vote and voting on the resolution.
ENTITLEMENT TO VOTE
The only persons entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting are registered shareholders of the Company at 2:30pm on Monday 23 October 2023 and only the shares registered in those shareholders' names at the time may be voted at the Annual Meeting.
Voting can be done in three ways:
- By attending the Annual Meeting and submitting your vote;
- By appointing a proxy to vote on your behalf at the Meeting;
- or by participating in the Meeting virtually and voting.
PROXIES AND CORPORATE REPRESENTATIVES
Any shareholder who is entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting may appoint a proxy (or in the case of a corporate shareholder, a representative) to attend and vote on their behalf. A proxy does not have to be a shareholder in the Company.
The Chair and the Directors offer themselves as proxy to shareholders and, if given discretion, will vote in favour of the resolutions.
A shareholder wishing to appoint a proxy can do so by completing the accompanying Proxy/Voting Form and returning it by mail to Link Market Services Limited; or appointing a proxy online at: https://vote.linkmarketservices.com/MOVin accordance with the instructions set out in the accompanying Proxy/Voting Form.
Proxy forms must be received by 2:30pm on Monday 23 October 2023 (being 48 hours before the time for holding the Annual Meeting).
If you appoint a proxy, you may either direct your proxy how to vote for you or you may give your proxy discretion to vote as she/he sees fit. If you wish to give your proxy discretion, you must mark the appropriate boxes to grant your proxy that discretion. If you return this form without directing the proxy how to vote on any particular matter, the proxy may vote as she/he thinks fit or abstain from voting.
If, in appointing a proxy, you do not name a person as your proxy (either online or on the Proxy/Voting Form that is lodged with Link Market Services Limited) or your named proxy does not attend the Meeting, the Chair of the Meeting will be your proxy and may only vote in accordance with your express direction.
Please see the Proxy/Voting Form for further details and instructions.
QUESTIONS
The Company offers a facility for shareholders to submit questions to the Board in advance of the Annual Meeting. Questions should be relevant to matters at the Annual Meeting, including matters arising from the financial statements, general questions regarding the performance of the Company, and questions which relate to the resolutions. The Company has the discretion as to which of these questions will be addressed at the Annual Meeting.
There will also be the opportunity for shareholders to ask questions online or in person during the Meeting.
If you cannot attend the Annual Meeting but would like to ask a question, you can submit a question online by going to: https://vote.linkmarketservices. com/MOVand completing the online validation process or complete the question section on the accompanying Proxy Form.
Questions will need to be submitted by 2:30pm on Monday, 23 October 2023.
PRESENTATIONS
The Chair and Management presentations from the 2023 Annual Meeting will be released to the NZX and ASX and published on the Company website at the link set out below. A summary of the proceedings will be available as soon as practicable following the close of the Annual Meeting on the Company website at https://www.movelogistics.com/investors/shareholder-meetings.
SHAREHOLDER REPORTS
A copy of MOVE's latest Shareholder Reports are publicly available, and copies of future Shareholder Reports (including for the current accounting period) will be available, on MOVE's website at: https://www.movelogistics.com/investors/shareholder-reports.
You may, at any time, request a free copy of the most recent and future Shareholder Reports. If you wish to request a free copy, please update your communication preferences by visiting the Link Investor Centre at: https://investorcentre. linkmarketservices.co.nz.
Alternatively, your request can be emailed to operations@linkmarketservices.co.nz(Please use "MOVE Logistics Group Report" as the subject line for easy identification) or by contacting Link using the phone details set out in the accompanying Proxy/ Voting Form.
