I would like to take this opportunity to acknowledge and thank outgoing Director, Danny Chan, who is stepping down at the end of the Meeting. Danny joined the Board when MOVE first listed in 2017 and has provided valued governance and advice as the company has evolved.

At the Meeting, shareholders will be able to meet MOVE's new CEO, Craig Evans. Under Craig's leadership, MOVE has commenced Project Blueprint, a 12 - 18 month dual pathway programme to reshape and strengthen the business, and drive growth. This will create a strong launch pad to support our future ambitions, with a more efficient, higher margin business model, that capitalises on MOVE's strengths.

If the Company is prevented from being able to hold the Annual Meeting in person on the Meeting Date for any reason, shareholders will only be able to join the meeting online at www.virtualmeeting.co.nz/move23. When participating online, shareholders will require their shareholder number, found on the enclosed proxy form, for verification purposes. MOVE will provide shareholders with as much notice as is reasonably practicable by way of an announcement to the NZX and on MOVE's website.

Notice is hereby given that the 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders of MOVE Logistics Group Limited (the "Company" or "MOVE") will be held on Wednesday 25 October 2023, commencing at 2:30pm.

EXPLANATORY NOTES

In these explanatory notes, references to "Listing Rules" are to the NZX Listing Rules. All resolutions are Ordinary Resolutions and require approval by a simple majority (greater than 50%) of the votes of those shareholders entitled to vote and voting on the resolution.

The Board unanimously recommends that shareholders vote in favour of Resolutions 1 and 2.

RESOLUTION 1: FIX THE REMUNERATION OF THE AUDITOR

The Companies Act 1993 requires the Company to appoint an auditor and provides that the fees and expenses of an auditor appointed at an Annual Meeting can be fixed in the manner determined at that Meeting. Section 207S of the Companies Act 1993 provides that the remuneration of the auditor is to be fixed in such a manner as the company determines at the Meeting. The Board proposes that, consistent with commercial practice, the auditor's remuneration should be fixed by the Directors.

The resolution authorises the Board to fix the auditor's remuneration. PriceWaterhouseCoopers is automatically reappointed as the Company's auditor.

RESOLUTION 2: ELECTION OF JULIA RAUE AS A DIRECTOR

The Listing Rules require that any person who is appointed as a Director by the Board shall retire from office at the next Annual Shareholders' Meeting but shall be eligible for election at that Meeting. Julia Raue was appointed to the Board during the year and accordingly, is standing for election by shareholders.

The Board has determined that Julia is an Independent Director. In order for a Director to be independent, the Board must determine that he or she is not an executive of MOVE and has no disqualifying relationship or interests, including relationships or interests of the kind listed in Table 2.4 of the NZX Corporate Governance Code.

JULIA RAUE

APPOINTED: 3 May 2023

BOARD ROLES: Independent Director, member of the Governance and Remuneration Committee

Julia has a strong background in business transformation and digital change and was Chief Information Officer at Air New Zealand for nine years, winning a number of global Awards during that time, including NZ CIO of the year. She has significant governance experience across a variety of sectors, including current directorships with Southern Cross, The Warehouse Group, Jade Software and Global Women. Previously Julia has been a director of Z Energy and TVNZ.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

Shareholders will be able to attend the Meeting in person, or, alternatively, will be able to attend and participate at the Meeting virtually via an online platform provided by MOVE Logistics Group's share registrar, Link Market Services at http://www.virtualmeeting.co.nz/move23.

Shareholders attending and participating in the Meeting virtually via the online platform will be able to vote and ask questions during the Meeting. More information regarding virtual attendance at the Meeting (including how to vote and ask questions virtually during the Meeting) is available in the Virtual Annual Meeting Online Portal Guide, which is available at https://bcast.linkinvestorservices.co.nz/generic/docs/ OnlinePortalGuide.pdf

Resolutions 1 and 2 are Ordinary Resolutions and require approval by a simple majority (greater than 50%) of the votes of those shareholders entitled to vote and voting on the resolution.