Move Logistics : FY22 Results Presentation

MOVE LOGISTICS GROUP LIMITED
FY22 RESULTS AND STRATEGY
Chris Dunphy, Executive Director
Lee Banks, Chief Financial Officer
24 August 2022
FY22 PERFORMANCE SNAPSHOT
First 9 months of 2-year programme to strengthen and grow MOVE
Earnings in line with guidance
INCOME
EBITDA
EBIT
NPAT/NLAT3
Normalised2
Normalised2
$349.1m
$54.3m
$12.2m
$(4.2)m
FY21: $332.3m
FY21: $54.5m
FY21: $11.2m
FY21: $0.9m
NPAT
LTIFR
GEARING
FREE CASHFLOW
Normalised2
$0.4m
15.81
22.3%
$43.9m
FY21: $(0.2)m
FY21: 19.84
FY21: 62.9%
FY21: $45.0m
Continuing operations excludes Specialist due to the planned divestment of this division
Normalised EBITDA, Normalised EBIT and Normalised NPAT exclude non-controlling interest and non-trading adjustments of $3.4m pre-tax related to restructuring and resetting the business as part of the strategic plan (FY21: $1.5m)
Including discontinued operations, attributable to owners of the company
UPDATE ON KEY STRATEGIC PRIORITIES
Resetting the business to deliver growth
COMPLETED:
Comprehensive business review
Restructured the business divisions to better reflect asset utilisation and customers
Strengthened the leadership team
Commenced digital journey
Refreshed the Board
Diversified the share register
Considerably strengthened the financial structure through successful $40m capital raise
IN PROGRESS:
• Fix Freight:
• Concentrate on margin
• Freight system upgrade
• Transition to asset light model
• Execute Move Oceans strategy, commencing with trans-Tasman route
Grow the Contract Logistics offering
Focus on industry verticals
Reposition property
Improve capability and retention
Sale process for Specialist business
FY22 OPERATING ENVIRONMENT
Challenging but surmountable conditions
OPERATING ENVIRONMENT
Restricted operating environment due to COVID lockdowns
Increase in global and local supply chain disruption
Increasing inflationary pressure
Driver shortages becoming more acute
Interest rates continue to rise
IMPACT ON MOVE
Significant decrease in fuel deliveries due to reduced client demand and impact of COVID on normal trading levels
Supply chain disruptions and cost pressures delaying planned improvements in Freight reset programme
Delay in asset replacement programme (trucks) resulting in increased maintenance costs on existing assets
Increased operating costs
Strong international volumes and record ocean freight pricing
FINANCIAL RESULTS
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.