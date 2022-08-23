Log in
    MOV   NZMOWE0001S5

MOVE LOGISTICS GROUP LIMITED

(MOV)
End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-22
1.330 NZD   +1.53%
08/07Move Logistics Group Limited Establishes Trans-Tasman Shipping Route
CI
05/06MOVE LOGISTICS GROUP LIMITED : Summary of Toitū carbonreduce certification 2020/21
PU
02/22Move Logistics Group Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
Move Logistics : FY22 Results Presentation

08/23/2022 | 05:18pm EDT
MOVE LOGISTICS GROUP LIMITED

FY22 RESULTS AND STRATEGY

Chris Dunphy, Executive Director

Lee Banks, Chief Financial Officer

24 August 2022

FY22 PERFORMANCE SNAPSHOT

First 9 months of 2-year programme to strengthen and grow MOVE

Earnings in line with guidance

Continuing Operations1

INCOME

EBITDA

EBIT

NPAT/NLAT3

Normalised2

Normalised2

$349.1m

$54.3m

$12.2m

$(4.2)m

FY21: $332.3m

FY21: $54.5m

FY21: $11.2m

FY21: $0.9m

NPAT

LTIFR

GEARING

FREE CASHFLOW

Normalised2

$0.4m

15.81

22.3%

$43.9m

FY21: $(0.2)m

FY21: 19.84

FY21: 62.9%

FY21: $45.0m

  1. Continuing operations excludes Specialist due to the planned divestment of this division
  2. Normalised EBITDA, Normalised EBIT and Normalised NPAT exclude non-controlling interest and non-trading adjustments of $3.4m pre-tax related to restructuring and resetting the business as part of the strategic plan (FY21: $1.5m)
  3. Including discontinued operations, attributable to owners of the company

UPDATE ON KEY STRATEGIC PRIORITIES

Resetting the business to deliver growth

COMPLETED:

  • Comprehensive business review
  • Restructured the business divisions to better reflect asset utilisation and customers
  • Strengthened the leadership team
  • Commenced digital journey
  • Refreshed the Board
  • Diversified the share register
  • Considerably strengthened the financial structure through successful $40m capital raise

IN PROGRESS:

Fix Freight:

Concentrate on margin

Freight system upgrade

Transition to asset light model

Execute Move Oceans strategy, commencing with trans-Tasman route

  • Grow the Contract Logistics offering
  • Focus on industry verticals
  • Reposition property
  • Improve capability and retention
  • Sale process for Specialist business

FY22 OPERATING ENVIRONMENT

Challenging but surmountable conditions

OPERATING ENVIRONMENT

  • Restricted operating environment due to COVID lockdowns
  • Increase in global and local supply chain disruption
  • Increasing inflationary pressure
  • Driver shortages becoming more acute
  • Interest rates continue to rise

IMPACT ON MOVE

  • Significant decrease in fuel deliveries due to reduced client demand and impact of COVID on normal trading levels
  • Supply chain disruptions and cost pressures delaying planned improvements in Freight reset programme
  • Delay in asset replacement programme (trucks) resulting in increased maintenance costs on existing assets
  • Increased operating costs
  • Strong international volumes and record ocean freight pricing

FY22 Results Presentation

4

FINANCIAL RESULTS



Disclaimer

Move Logistics Group Ltd. published this content on 24 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2022 21:17:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
