MOVE LOGISTICS GROUP LIMITED
FY23 RESULTS
Craig Evans, Chief Executive Officer
Lee Banks, Chief Financial Officer
30 August 2023
INTRODUCING CRAIG EVANS
Commenced as MOVE CEO in February 2023
Extensive industry experience: 35 years with Mainfreight. Prior to that, four years with Freightways
Leadership: From branch level to national management. Six-plus years as Mainfreight New Zealand Country Manager
Based in Christchurch, travels the network extensively
FY23 Results Presentation
2
FY23 PERFORMANCE SNAPSHOT
INCOME
EBITDA
EBIT
NLAT2
Normalised1
Normalised1
$347.7m
$47.4m
$3.9m
$(7.2)m
FY22: $364.0m
FY22: $56.2m
FY22: $11.5m
FY22: $(4.2)m
LTIFR
CAPEX
GEARING
FREE
14.72
$19.5m
17.2%
CASHFLOW
$35.4m
FY22: 15.81
FY22: $5.7m
FY22: 22.3%
FY22: $45.1m
FY22 restated to include Specialist division following decision to retain the business
Softer result in face of headwinds, ongoing Freight improvement programme and as business is reshaped to support growth
- Moderating consumer demand in response to economic conditions
- Impact of weather events on customer activity and operations
- Investment in future growth initiatives
- Soft result from Freight business with the improvement programme ongoing
1. Normalised EBITDA and Normalised EBIT exclude non-controlling interest and non-trading adjustments of $1.7m pre-tax related to asset impairment &
restructuring the business (FY22: $3.4m). FY23 EBITDA before non-trading was $45.7m.
2. Attributable to owners of the company
FY23 Results Presentation
3
FY23 OPERATING ENVIRONMENT
Economic headwinds driving softer demand across the industry
- Moderation in consumer demand following the surge in activity immediately post-Covid
- Weather impact in 2H23 on customers across a range of sectors including agriculture and infrastructure
- Weather events disrupting transport routes and delaying launch of MOVE's shipping service
- Ongoing inflationary pressure increasing cost to serve - tight control over fixed costs
- Some easing of supply chain issues later in 1H23 - customer inventory levels being reduced, with flow-on effect on warehousing and freight
- Falling consumer confidence resulting in measurable down-trade and high interest rate environment
FY23 Results Presentation
4
UPDATE ON KEY STRATEGIC PRIORITIES
4Q23: Commenced Project Blueprint to reshape & strengthen the business, and drive organic growth
WORK OUR ASSETS SMARTER
BUILD OUR MULTI-MODAL OFFER
DELIVER FOR OUR CUSTOMERS
•
Continuation of the Freight
• Increased collaboration across the
• Increasing market share as customers
improvement programme
group to create a one stop shop for
look for provider value
• Accelerated the fleet replacement
end to end supply chain solutions
• Accelerated the rebranding
programme
• Moving from silo to group mentality
programme to build awareness of our
•
Digital transformation continuing with
• Building internal economies and
unified offer
pilot of new transport management
synergies
• Significant new customer partnerships
system
• Launch of new trans-Tasman shipping
in Contract Logistics including renewal
• Implementation of new HR software in
service with encouraging early signs
of Z Energy agreement
progress
• Focus on higher value, higher margin
• Investment in new digital hardware
business
UPSIZE OUR BUSINESS
TAKING CARE OF WHAT MATTERS
STRONG LEADERSHIP
• Specialist division welcomed back into
• Priority focus on health & safety,
• Appointment of Craig Evans as CEO
the Group following review
people and culture - continuing
from 1 February 2023
• Investing in and expanding core
improvement in safety metrics
• New leadership of Freight business
competencies to drive organic growth
• Well progressed towards CRD
• New GM People & Culture from July 23
reporting in FY24
• New National Sales Manager to
commence October 23
FY23 Results Presentation
5
