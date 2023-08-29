Move Logistics Group Limited is a New Zealand-based company, which is engaged in the logistics sector. The Company's operates include general transport, bulk liquids, heavy haulage, shipping, storage and distribution, freight forwarding, national and international household removals, and storage. The Company operates through three division: Freight Services, Warehousing Services and Trading Services. Freight Services division provides transportation services. Its freight services include general freight or full truck loads, household relocations, containerized and bulk lots, temperature-controlled goods, non-hazardous and dangerous liquids, project cargo and heavy haulage, and specialized equipment. Warehousing Services division provides warehousing and storage services, including picking and packing customization of individual orders, intelligent warehouse management systems, managed warehouses, and other. Trading Services division freight forwarding and shipping agency services.