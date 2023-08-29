MOVE LOGISTICS GROUP LIMITED

FY23 RESULTS

Craig Evans, Chief Executive Officer

Lee Banks, Chief Financial Officer

30 August 2023

INTRODUCING CRAIG EVANS

Commenced as MOVE CEO in February 2023

Extensive industry experience: 35 years with Mainfreight. Prior to that, four years with Freightways

Leadership: From branch level to national management. Six-plus years as Mainfreight New Zealand Country Manager

Based in Christchurch, travels the network extensively

FY23 Results Presentation

2

FY23 PERFORMANCE SNAPSHOT

INCOME

EBITDA

EBIT

NLAT2

Normalised1

Normalised1

$347.7m

$47.4m

$3.9m

$(7.2)m

FY22: $364.0m

FY22: $56.2m

FY22: $11.5m

FY22: $(4.2)m

LTIFR

CAPEX

GEARING

FREE

14.72

$19.5m

17.2%

CASHFLOW

$35.4m

FY22: 15.81

FY22: $5.7m

FY22: 22.3%

FY22: $45.1m

FY22 restated to include Specialist division following decision to retain the business

Softer result in face of headwinds, ongoing Freight improvement programme and as business is reshaped to support growth

  • Moderating consumer demand in response to economic conditions
  • Impact of weather events on customer activity and operations
  • Investment in future growth initiatives
  • Soft result from Freight business with the improvement programme ongoing

1. Normalised EBITDA and Normalised EBIT exclude non-controlling interest and non-trading adjustments of $1.7m pre-tax related to asset impairment &

restructuring the business (FY22: $3.4m). FY23 EBITDA before non-trading was $45.7m.

2. Attributable to owners of the company

FY23 Results Presentation

3

FY23 OPERATING ENVIRONMENT

Economic headwinds driving softer demand across the industry

  • Moderation in consumer demand following the surge in activity immediately post-Covid
  • Weather impact in 2H23 on customers across a range of sectors including agriculture and infrastructure
  • Weather events disrupting transport routes and delaying launch of MOVE's shipping service
  • Ongoing inflationary pressure increasing cost to serve - tight control over fixed costs
  • Some easing of supply chain issues later in 1H23 - customer inventory levels being reduced, with flow-on effect on warehousing and freight
  • Falling consumer confidence resulting in measurable down-trade and high interest rate environment

FY23 Results Presentation

4

UPDATE ON KEY STRATEGIC PRIORITIES

4Q23: Commenced Project Blueprint to reshape & strengthen the business, and drive organic growth

WORK OUR ASSETS SMARTER

BUILD OUR MULTI-MODAL OFFER

DELIVER FOR OUR CUSTOMERS

Continuation of the Freight

Increased collaboration across the

Increasing market share as customers

improvement programme

group to create a one stop shop for

look for provider value

Accelerated the fleet replacement

end to end supply chain solutions

Accelerated the rebranding

programme

Moving from silo to group mentality

programme to build awareness of our

Digital transformation continuing with

Building internal economies and

unified offer

pilot of new transport management

synergies

Significant new customer partnerships

system

Launch of new trans-Tasman shipping

in Contract Logistics including renewal

Implementation of new HR software in

service with encouraging early signs

of Z Energy agreement

progress

Focus on higher value, higher margin

Investment in new digital hardware

business

UPSIZE OUR BUSINESS

TAKING CARE OF WHAT MATTERS

STRONG LEADERSHIP

Specialist division welcomed back into

Priority focus on health & safety,

Appointment of Craig Evans as CEO

the Group following review

people and culture - continuing

from 1 February 2023

Investing in and expanding core

improvement in safety metrics

New leadership of Freight business

competencies to drive organic growth

Well progressed towards CRD

New GM People & Culture from July 23

reporting in FY24

New National Sales Manager to

commence October 23

FY23 Results Presentation

5

