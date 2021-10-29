3T21 Demonstrações Financeiras em Padrões Internacionais
Management Report
Statements of financial position
As at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020
(In thousands of Brazilian Reais)
Assets
Note
Parent company
Consolidated
Liabilities
Note
Parent company
Consolidated
9/30/2021
12/31/2020
9/30/2021
12/31/2020
9/30/2021
12/31/2020
9/30/2021
12/31/2020
Current
Current
Cash and cash equivalents
5
11,805
12,852
4,643,996
68,647
Trade payables
14
39,909
44,005
1,360,476
1,172,715
Securities, marketable securities and financial investments
6
2,059,958
782,296
3,630,317
1,623,860
Supplier financing - car manufacturers
-
-
-
-
149,252
Trade receivables
7
136,626
92,079
631,554
455,421
Loans and borrowing
15
60,783
78,819
131,123
526,634
Taxes recoverable
8
1,059
36
24,078
16,283
Debentures
16
254,286
263,424
346,610
376,684
Income tax and social contribution paid in advance
21.3
22,796
27,686
71,745
64,329
Right-of-use leases
17
70,608
193,371
84,414
44,244
Fixed assets available for sale
9
264
1,691
335,630
136,734
Leases payable
18
-
-
45,233
-
Dividends receivable
-
1,365
25,543
-
-
Labor and social liabilities
19
3,649
8,814
73,609
50,475
Other receivables
-
9,916
3,996
78,356
14,928
Tax liabilities
-
10,520
8,902
22,330
17,579
Total current assets
2,243,789
946,179
9,415,676
2,380,202
Income tax and social contribution to be collected
-
-
-
18,835
-
Dividends payable and interest on equity payable
20.8
43,894
37,400
46,242
37,400
Non-current
Payables for the acquisition of companies
9,473
-
9,473
-
Long-term
Other trade payables and advances
-
11,829
11,415
157,735
73,253
Securities, marketable securities and financial investments
6
-
-
-
40,375
Total current liabilities
504,951
646,150
2,296,080
2,448,236
Derivative financial instruments
4.3
-
-
41,686
44,105
Trade receivables
7
702
2,262
2,809
3,211
Non-current
Taxes recoverable
8
7,595
8,131
26,489
37,029
Loans and borrowing
15
249,428
24,780
7,555,142
540,043
Judicial deposits
20
4,858
4,856
6,426
6,495
Debentures
16
3,727,275
2,068,026
5,545,001
2,790,801
Deferred income tax and social contribution
21.1
137,772
108,924
206,605
109,502
Derivative financial instruments
4.3
9,398
-
378,379
-
Other credits
-
-
-
9,612
-
Total long-term assets
150,927
124,173
293,627
240,717
Right-of-use lease
17
82,929
151,180
252,270
128,552
Leases payable
-
-
-
31,477
-
Investments
10
5,235,844
3,835,461
1,202
1,239
Provision for judicial and administrative litigation
20
213
184
3,980
4,724
Property and equipment
11
153,217
341,305
9,853,593
5,738,753
Deferred income tax and social contribution
21.1
-
-
488,512
231,043
Intangible assets
12
1,728
1,921
171,715
141,716
Other trade payables and advances
-
33,186
39
6,847
548
Total non-current assets
5,541,716
4,302,860
10,320,137
6,122,425
Total non-current liabilities
4,102,429
2,244,209
14,261,608
3,695,711
Equity
Share capital
22.1
2,590,739
2,009,942
2,590,739
2,009,942
Treasury shares
22.2
(12,509)
(23,306)
(12,509)
(23,306)
Capital reserve
22.5
63,090
60,863
63,090
60,863
Equity adjustment
1
(235,068)
(407)
(235068)
(407)
Earnings reserves
22.6
229,090
311,588
229,090
311,588
Retained earnings for the period
-
542,783
-
542,783
-
Total equity
3,178,125
2,358,680
3,178,125
2,358,680
Total assets
7,785,505
5,249,039
19,735,813
8,502,627
Total liabilities and equity
7,785,505
5,249,039
19,735,813
8,502,627
Statements of profit or loss
The accompanying notes are an integral part of this individual and consolidated quarterly information
For the three- and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2021 and 2020
(In thousands of Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise stated)
Net revenue from leases, services rendered and sales of assets used in services rendered (-) Cost of leases, services rendered and sales of assets used in services rendered
Gross profit Selling expenses Administrative expenses
(Reversal) provision for expected credit losses ("impairment") of trade receivables Other operating (expenses) income, net
Equity results from subsidiaries
Operating income (expenses), net
Profit (loss) before finance income and expenses and before taxes Finance income
Finance expenses
Net financial result
Profit (loss) before income tax and social contribution Current income tax and social contribution
Deferred income tax and social contribution
Income tax and social contribution, net
Profit (loss) for the period
Basic earnings per share - in R$
Diluted earnings per share - in R$
Parent company
Consolidated
Note
7/01/2021 to
7/01/2020 to
1/01/2021 to
1/01/2020 to
7/01/2021 to
7/01/2020 to
1/01/2021 to
1/01/2020 to
9/30/2021
9/30/2020
9/30/2021
9/30/2020
9/30/2021
9/30/2020
9/30/2021
9/30/2020
Restated (i)
23
146,672
123,790
418,755
369,402
1,575,241
1,035,568
3,591,629
3,094,558
24
(61,781)
(89,473)
(258,450)
(254,334)
(894,033)
(816,128)
(2,024,266)
(2,660,462)
84,892
34,317
160,306
115,068
681,208
219,440
1,567,363
434,096
24
(1,689)
(1,235)
(3,892)
(4,318)
(72,922)
(52,915)
(197,402)
(155,852)
24
16,791
(6,081)
(3,914)
(16,258)
(76,050)
(45,311)
(206,191)
(138,529)
24
451
7
(852)
(15,857)
(8,219)
(6,265)
(21,194)
(69,533)
24
(3,013)
(1,496)
(7,827)
(2,750)
(21,315)
(20,802)
(82,020)
(54,036)
10
217,379
37,575
507,028
(63,640)
-
-
-
-
229,918
28,770
490,542
(102,823)
(178,506)
(125,293)
(506,807)
(417,950)
314,810
63,087
650,848
12,245
502,702
94,147
1,060,556
16,146
25
11,717
1,519
19,693
9,021
209,511
36,683
90,714
91,227
25
(63,374)
(28,486)
(151,697)
(101,140)
(342,257)
(74,097)
(367,544)
(219,636)
(51,656)
(26,967)
(132,004)
(92,119)
(132,746)
(37,414)
(276,830)
(128,409)
263,153
36,120
518,843
(79,874)
369,956
56,733
783,726
(112,263)
21.2
-
900
-
(2,917)
(25,051)
(2,199)
(51,543)
(6,818)
21.2
(3,772)
182
23,940
8,233
(85,524)
(17,332)
(189,400)
44,523
(3,772)
1,082
23,940
5,316
(110,575)
(19,531)
(240,943)
37,705
259,381
37,202
542,783
(74,558)
259,381
37,202
542,783
(74,558)
28
1.8224
(0.2578)
28
0.8977
(0.2578)
(i) This statement reflects the restated balances included in note 2.10.
The accompanying notes are an integral part of this individual and consolidated quarterly information
Statements of comprehensive income
For the three- andnine-monthperiods ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 (In thousands of Brazilian Reais)
Parent company
Consolidated
Note
7/01/2021 to 9/30/2021
7/01/2020 to
1/01/2021 to
1/01/2020 to
7/01/2021 to
7/01/2020 to
1/01/2021 to
1/01/2020 to
9/30/2020
9/30/2021
9/30/2020
9/30/2021
9/30/2020
9/30/2021
9/30/2020
Profit (loss) for the period
-
259,381
37,202
542,783
(74,558)
259,381
37,202
542,783
(74,558)
Income with cash flow hedge
4.3
(10,374)
1,359
(10,374)
(3,425)
(10,374)
1,359
(10,374)
(3,425)
Income with cash flow hedge in subsidiaries
4.3
(213,726)
-
(257,103)
-
(213,726)
-
(257,103)
-
Income tax and social contribution on cash flow hedge
21.1
76,601
(462)
91,349
1,164
76,601
(462)
91,349
1,164
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
(147,499)
897
(176,128)
(2,261)
(147,499)
897
(176,128)
(2,261)
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period
111,882
38,099
366,655
(76,819)
111,882
38,099
366,655
(76,819)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of this individual and consolidated quarterly information
