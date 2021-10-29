Log in
    MOVI3   BRMOVIACNOR0

MOVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

(MOVI3)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 10/28
15.22 BRL   -3.79%
09:31a3T21 Demonstrações Financeiras em Padrões Internacionais
PU
10/283Q21 Results Presentation
PU
10/28Demonstrações Financeiras em Padrões Internacionais - Versão em Inglês
PU
3T21 Demonstrações Financeiras em Padrões Internacionais

10/29/2021 | 09:31am EDT
Management Report

3/59

Statements of financial position

As at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020

(In thousands of Brazilian Reais)

Assets

Note

Parent company

Consolidated

Liabilities

Note

Parent company

Consolidated

9/30/2021

12/31/2020

9/30/2021

12/31/2020

9/30/2021

12/31/2020

9/30/2021

12/31/2020

Current

Current

Cash and cash equivalents

5

11,805

12,852

4,643,996

68,647

Trade payables

14

39,909

44,005

1,360,476

1,172,715

Securities, marketable securities and financial investments

6

2,059,958

782,296

3,630,317

1,623,860

Supplier financing - car manufacturers

-

-

-

-

149,252

Trade receivables

7

136,626

92,079

631,554

455,421

Loans and borrowing

15

60,783

78,819

131,123

526,634

Taxes recoverable

8

1,059

36

24,078

16,283

Debentures

16

254,286

263,424

346,610

376,684

Income tax and social contribution paid in advance

21.3

22,796

27,686

71,745

64,329

Right-of-use leases

17

70,608

193,371

84,414

44,244

Fixed assets available for sale

9

264

1,691

335,630

136,734

Leases payable

18

-

-

45,233

-

Dividends receivable

-

1,365

25,543

-

-

Labor and social liabilities

19

3,649

8,814

73,609

50,475

Other receivables

-

9,916

3,996

78,356

14,928

Tax liabilities

-

10,520

8,902

22,330

17,579

Total current assets

2,243,789

946,179

9,415,676

2,380,202

Income tax and social contribution to be collected

-

-

-

18,835

-

Dividends payable and interest on equity payable

20.8

43,894

37,400

46,242

37,400

Non-current

Payables for the acquisition of companies

9,473

-

9,473

-

Long-term

Other trade payables and advances

-

11,829

11,415

157,735

73,253

Securities, marketable securities and financial investments

6

-

-

-

40,375

Total current liabilities

504,951

646,150

2,296,080

2,448,236

Derivative financial instruments

4.3

-

-

41,686

44,105

Trade receivables

7

702

2,262

2,809

3,211

Non-current

Taxes recoverable

8

7,595

8,131

26,489

37,029

Loans and borrowing

15

249,428

24,780

7,555,142

540,043

Judicial deposits

20

4,858

4,856

6,426

6,495

Debentures

16

3,727,275

2,068,026

5,545,001

2,790,801

Deferred income tax and social contribution

21.1

137,772

108,924

206,605

109,502

Derivative financial instruments

4.3

9,398

-

378,379

-

Other credits

-

-

-

9,612

-

Total long-term assets

150,927

124,173

293,627

240,717

Right-of-use lease

17

82,929

151,180

252,270

128,552

Leases payable

-

-

-

31,477

-

Investments

10

5,235,844

3,835,461

1,202

1,239

Provision for judicial and administrative litigation

20

213

184

3,980

4,724

Property and equipment

11

153,217

341,305

9,853,593

5,738,753

Deferred income tax and social contribution

21.1

-

-

488,512

231,043

Intangible assets

12

1,728

1,921

171,715

141,716

Other trade payables and advances

-

33,186

39

6,847

548

Total non-current assets

5,541,716

4,302,860

10,320,137

6,122,425

Total non-current liabilities

4,102,429

2,244,209

14,261,608

3,695,711

Equity

Share capital

22.1

2,590,739

2,009,942

2,590,739

2,009,942

Treasury shares

22.2

(12,509)

(23,306)

(12,509)

(23,306)

Capital reserve

22.5

63,090

60,863

63,090

60,863

Equity adjustment

1

(235,068)

(407)

(235068)

(407)

Earnings reserves

22.6

229,090

311,588

229,090

311,588

Retained earnings for the period

-

542,783

-

542,783

-

Total equity

3,178,125

2,358,680

3,178,125

2,358,680

Total assets

7,785,505

5,249,039

19,735,813

8,502,627

Total liabilities and equity

7,785,505

5,249,039

19,735,813

8,502,627

Statements of profit or loss

The accompanying notes are an integral part of this individual and consolidated quarterly information

4/59

For the three- and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2021 and 2020

(In thousands of Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise stated)

Net revenue from leases, services rendered and sales of assets used in services rendered (-) Cost of leases, services rendered and sales of assets used in services rendered

  1. Gross profit Selling expenses Administrative expenses
    (Reversal) provision for expected credit losses ("impairment") of trade receivables Other operating (expenses) income, net
    Equity results from subsidiaries

Operating income (expenses), net

Profit (loss) before finance income and expenses and before taxes Finance income

Finance expenses

Net financial result

  1. Profit (loss) before income tax and social contribution Current income tax and social contribution
    Deferred income tax and social contribution

Income tax and social contribution, net

Profit (loss) for the period

  1. Basic earnings per share - in R$
  1. Diluted earnings per share - in R$

Parent company

Consolidated

Note

7/01/2021 to

7/01/2020 to

1/01/2021 to

1/01/2020 to

7/01/2021 to

7/01/2020 to

1/01/2021 to

1/01/2020 to

9/30/2021

9/30/2020

9/30/2021

9/30/2020

9/30/2021

9/30/2020

9/30/2021

9/30/2020

Restated (i)

23

146,672

123,790

418,755

369,402

1,575,241

1,035,568

3,591,629

3,094,558

24

(61,781)

(89,473)

(258,450)

(254,334)

(894,033)

(816,128)

(2,024,266)

(2,660,462)

84,892

34,317

160,306

115,068

681,208

219,440

1,567,363

434,096

24

(1,689)

(1,235)

(3,892)

(4,318)

(72,922)

(52,915)

(197,402)

(155,852)

24

16,791

(6,081)

(3,914)

(16,258)

(76,050)

(45,311)

(206,191)

(138,529)

24

451

7

(852)

(15,857)

(8,219)

(6,265)

(21,194)

(69,533)

24

(3,013)

(1,496)

(7,827)

(2,750)

(21,315)

(20,802)

(82,020)

(54,036)

10

217,379

37,575

507,028

(63,640)

-

-

-

-

229,918

28,770

490,542

(102,823)

(178,506)

(125,293)

(506,807)

(417,950)

314,810

63,087

650,848

12,245

502,702

94,147

1,060,556

16,146

25

11,717

1,519

19,693

9,021

209,511

36,683

90,714

91,227

25

(63,374)

(28,486)

(151,697)

(101,140)

(342,257)

(74,097)

(367,544)

(219,636)

(51,656)

(26,967)

(132,004)

(92,119)

(132,746)

(37,414)

(276,830)

(128,409)

263,153

36,120

518,843

(79,874)

369,956

56,733

783,726

(112,263)

21.2

-

900

-

(2,917)

(25,051)

(2,199)

(51,543)

(6,818)

21.2

(3,772)

182

23,940

8,233

(85,524)

(17,332)

(189,400)

44,523

(3,772)

1,082

23,940

5,316

(110,575)

(19,531)

(240,943)

37,705

259,381

37,202

542,783

(74,558)

259,381

37,202

542,783

(74,558)

28

1.8224

(0.2578)

28

0.8977

(0.2578)

(i) This statement reflects the restated balances included in note 2.10.

The accompanying notes are an integral part of this individual and consolidated quarterly information

5/59

Statements of comprehensive income

For the three- and nine-monthperiods ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 (In thousands of Brazilian Reais)

Parent company

Consolidated

Note

7/01/2021 to 9/30/2021

7/01/2020 to

1/01/2021 to

1/01/2020 to

7/01/2021 to

7/01/2020 to

1/01/2021 to

1/01/2020 to

9/30/2020

9/30/2021

9/30/2020

9/30/2021

9/30/2020

9/30/2021

9/30/2020

Profit (loss) for the period

-

259,381

37,202

542,783

(74,558)

259,381

37,202

542,783

(74,558)

Income with cash flow hedge

4.3

(10,374)

1,359

(10,374)

(3,425)

(10,374)

1,359

(10,374)

(3,425)

Income with cash flow hedge in subsidiaries

4.3

(213,726)

-

(257,103)

-

(213,726)

-

(257,103)

-

Income tax and social contribution on cash flow hedge

21.1

76,601

(462)

91,349

1,164

76,601

(462)

91,349

1,164

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

(147,499)

897

(176,128)

(2,261)

(147,499)

897

(176,128)

(2,261)

Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period

111,882

38,099

366,655

(76,819)

111,882

38,099

366,655

(76,819)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of this individual and consolidated quarterly information

6/59

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Movida Participações SA published this content on 28 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2021 13:30:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
