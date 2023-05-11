Movida Participações S A : 1Q23 Conference Call Transcription

1Q23 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL Operator: Good morning, and welcome to Movida's conference call to discuss the earnings regarding the 1Q23. Today, with us we have Gustavo Moscatelli, CEO; Pedro de Almeida, CFO; and Camila Silva, IR Manager. Right now, all participants are in listen-only mode. Later on, we are going to start the Q&A session, when further instructions will be provided. Should any of you need assistance during the conference call, please reach the operator by pressing *0. Before moving on, we would like to let you note that any statements made during this conference call relative to the Company's business outlooks, projections, operating and financial goals are based on Movida's management beliefs and assumptions and rely on information currently available to the Company. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of performance. They involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions since they refer to future events and therefore, depend on circumstances that may or may not occur. General economic conditions, industry conditions and other related factors may affect the Company's future results and lead to results that will materially differ from those in the forward-looking statements. We will now turn the call to Gustavo Moscatelli. Please, Mr. Moscatelli, you may go on. Gustavo Moscatelli: Good morning, everyone. Welcome to Movida's conference call to discuss the earnings of the 1Q23. As it is my first call as CEO of the Company, I would like to start thanking the Board of Directors, Movida employees that welcomed me to the Company and the trust of all our stakeholders. Thank you very much. I would like to use the time to welcome Pedro de Almeida that joined us as the Company's CFO, and that will be together on this journey with us. Now I am going to move on to the presentation. Starting on slide 3. I would like to highlight the evolution of all our business lines trying to extract the most value by means of excellence in operations of each sector. We are following the strategic plans to create value and to have results even before expected. Our net revenue was R$2.7 billion in the quarter, a growth of 40% against the last quarter with continuous evolution in all business segments and focus on operational efficiency. Our fleet increased by 11% year-on-year in a total of 313,000 cars. EBITDA, R$875 million, and net income, R$21 million in the quarter. In the Rent-a-Car segment, we had a transformation in the 1Q with a reduction of more than 13,000 cars against the 4Q22 with a total of 98,000 cars with an increased total occupancy rate by 7.1 p.p., reaching 59.3%, which shows an extremely positive reflects our operational improvement and return on invested capital. 1

In fleet management outsourcing, we continue our plan to grow, and we closed the 1Q of 2013 with 115,000 cars, an increase of 20% over the 1Q22, which represents 54% of the Company's total fleet. Important to highlight that the marginal growth is being made with diligence to ensure the profitability of new businesses. In the used car sales, we reached a new level of sales with approximately 20,000 cars sold in the 1Q. We continue to sell cars with a higher average ticket, about R$75,000 per car, which led us to reach revenues of R$1.5 billion in the quarter, a growth of 50% against the same quarter last year. Finally, I would like to highlight the important recognition of our sustainability agenda. For the first time, we were within the group of the most sustainable companies in the S&P Yearbook, and later in the transport ranking in Latin America, showing the seriousness of our commitments and developments in environment, corporate governance and social. On slide 4, we show our discipline in execution and the deliveries that we are able to make until today. Starting with financial management, which is an important point of this phase, we had an early settlement of R$2.2 billion in the quarter by means of repurchase of local debt and bonds that were used a brand, significantly reducing the cost of debt and cash carryover. We also had a reduction of R$1.2 billion in the supplier line compared to the last quarter because of the reduction of cost budget, making the Company's balance sheet even more robust. It's important to mention we had a very strong cash position of R$3.9 billion, which puts us in a very comfortable position to continue to execute our strategic plans. Second core point of our strategy, we have had an increase in efficiency. We reduced more 13,000 cars in the Rent-a-Car segment compared to 4Q22. And the net revenue continued stable and there was an expansion of EBITDA just because we are gaining operational efficiency due to an analysis of our company fees and releasing R$1 billion in invested capital. Third highlight, efficiency and productivity. We had substantial gain of 5.3 p.p. in the total occupancy rate of the Rent-a-Car compared to 4Q22 getting to 69.3%. And we had an increase of 1.8 p.p. in the operational occupancy rate reaching 78.4% in first Q23. This is important to maximize the invested capital and create value. I think we still have room to improve our indicators in the coming quarters. The fourth highlight are the improvements in management. We are making relevant changes in company teams. Some include pricing and car purchase proprietary technologies that are now over by the CFO to guarantee the best investments. We also have 19 ongoing priority projects with intensive use of technology to strengthen controls processes, governance and productivity with deliveries for the next 180 days. Going to slide 5, we give some granularity and sufficient gains in asset turnover this quarter. As you can see in the first chart, we had an important reduction in the volume of purchases. That is why we reduced 11,000 cars in the total fleet. This is 100% related to the resizing of the Rent-a-Car fleet. We only bought 419 cars in the quarter, the lowest volume in recent years. We also accelerated sales, generating a 2

reduction of more than 13,000 cars in the total fleet. With that, we had a relevant evolution of 5.3 p.p. in the occupancy rate measured by rented fleet vis-à-vis total fleet compared to the 4Q. That is, we are being more productive in the capital investment, which is very important for us to reach a new level of productivity. As fleet management and outsourcing, we continue to grow with diligence and discipline in closing long-term contracts to ensure the Company's future profitability. Now I am going to go on to slide 6. As in the previous quarter, we bring an important analysis in value creation, which is changing part of the Rent-a-Car mix. In the first chart, you can see that we had a spread of R$11,900 per car between sales and purchase trusses, showing a favorable dynamic for cash flow and a new cycle of profitability. In fleet management outsourcing, the dynamic is completely different because the asset cycle is based on long-term contracts. This new level of purchase prices is beneficial because it will bring even more growth for revenues and EBITDA in the segment. The bottom chart shows the difference between purchase and sold costs in consolidated numbers. That was 13,800 in the quarter. And when we take a look at net CAPEX for the first time in a quarter, we had a negative net CAPEX of about R$700 million reps, reaffirming our commitment with the value agenda. On slide 7, we have our consolidated results. The net revenue in the quarter was R$2.7 billion, yet another record for the 1Q of this year. The evolution was 42% over the 1Q22 and 33% against the 4Q22. EBITDA reached R$875 million, growth of 1.5% compared to the 1Q22 and 2% compared to the 4Q22. I would like to highlight the expansion of rental EBITDA that grew 33% and 21%, respectively, which was enough to offset the results of the used cars and that brings even more resilience and predictability for future results. EBIT, R$485 million in the quarter, an increase of 1.7% compared to the 4Q22. Important to highlight is the extension of the rental bit vis-à-vis the 4Q, plus 7% due to efficiency, operational efficiency gains. Net income was R$21 million. It was impacted basically by the increase of interest rates and also the revisiting of depreciation rates of the costs that we had last year and that we kept for this quarter. Going to slide 8, we bring you an analysis on depreciation. Here, we have the evolution of depreciation rates with the breakdown of Rent-a-Car and fleet management. As you can see, the depreciation rate of the Rent-a-Car has been stable at 10.3% compared to the 1Q. With that, we believe we got to the end of the increased cycle, which had to do with the transition of the fleet. And there so we are going to have a reduction to also, as a result of better purchase terms in the fleet. For fleet management, we had a slight increase because of new cars that will not have the gains that we had in the past. But I see no concerns about that, quite the opposite. We are growing our fleet with even better returns. Consolidated, it was 8.3% a year, a slight increase of 0.2 p.p. compared to the 4Q because of the higher share of fleet management in the total asset mix. I would like to highlight that I believe we can have gains by reducing depreciation rates because we are expanding the supply of part of the fleet and also because of commercial terms that are being more favorable for the purchase of cars. 3

Now I am going to turn the call to Camila, who is responsible for our Investor Relations department, and she is going to talk about the different business units. Camila? Camila Silva: Thanks, Moscatelli. Good morning, everyone. I am going to start with Rent-a-Car. On slide 10, we have the operational results. The priority of this business line for 2023 is optimization of fleet to increase efficiency and therefore, profitability. The reduction in the number of costs in the 1Q23 already reflects that. As we mentioned before, we closed March with 98,300 in the total fleet. The average daily rental was stable compared to the 4Q and 126 with an increase of 6% compared to the 1Q22. In the bottom, we have total occupancy rates and occupancy rates of our fleet. We can see an important gain of productivity in total occupancy rate of 7 p.p. compared to the 1Q22, reaching 69.3%. Compared to the 4Q, the expansion was 5.3 p.p. On slide 11, we have the financial results for the Rent-a-Car segment. Net revenue, R$71 million in the 1Q, a growth of 27% compared to the 1Q22. Compared to the 4Q22, we had growth when it excludes the Portugal operation of 1% due to the tourist seasonality in that geography. I would like to highlight that in the quarter, we had the reclassification of revenues of crushers and damage. And therefore, we also adjusted the history of our data presented. EBITDA was R$427 million per quarter, an increase of 15% year-on- year and 3% quarter-on-quarter. It's important to mention that despite the reduction of 13,000 cars in the operation, we continue to increase EBITDA and revenue that shows a transformation in the profitability in the period. On slide 13, we have pre-management outsourcing with all our long-term contracts. We closed the quarter with 115,000 cars, growth up 20% over the 1Q22. The daily volume grew by 15%, reaching R$8.8 billion of rentals in the quarter. Our total backlog revenue was R$2.6 million, also with growth of 24%, showing the real transformation of scale and the share of the segment in the Company. Going to slide 14, we have the financial indicators for fleet management and outsourcing. We meet scheduled level of revenue, 539 million in the 1Q, which shows growth of 42% compared to the 1Q22. In addition to the increase of volume we explored, we also had an increase of 23% in the revenue per car year-on-year, reaching R$2.4 million. The EBITDA was R$362 million, an extension of 27% against the 1Q and 8 against 4Q22. This segment is an important avenue of growth for the Company's strategy, and we are extremely diligently in allocating capital for new contracts to ensure value creation to our shareholders. Now used car sales on slide 16, we show the main highlights of the operation. We had a relevant expansion in the number of cars sold in the quarter, reaching 19,600 costs growth of 29% year-on-year and 5% quarter-on-quarter. The increase in the number of cars and prices, improved our structure, and we are now prepared for a new cycle of turnover. In the bottom part of the left, we had a higher dilution of SG&A over revenue in the 1Q23. We added 11 new service points that are ready to sell an even higher number of costs, especially in retail. 4